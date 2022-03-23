Moody's upgrades Petra Diamonds Limited's CFR and bond to B3; stable outlook

Stockholm, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Petra Diamonds Limited's (Petra) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from Caa1. The probability of default rating (PDR) has been upgraded to B3-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's has also upgraded Petra's $337 million guaranteed senior secured second lien notes issued by Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc to B3 from Caa2. The outlook for Petra Diamonds Limited and Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc has changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade reflects Petra's stronger financial and business profile one year after the completion of the capital restructuring in March 2021. As of 31 December 2021, Petra's last twelve months EBIT/Interest expense ratio increased to 2.1x from 0.8x as of 30 June 2021. For the fiscal year ending on 30 June 2022, Moody's forecasts an EBIT/Interest expense ratio of 2.9x and a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, supported by an improvement in the diamond price environment and significant contribution from exceptional stones. Whilst the global diamond market in the long term is expected to have limited new supply which should act as a support for diamond prices, it is too early to determine what impact the current geopolitical tensions in Ukraine will have on the diamond market.

In addition, Petra improved its liquidity profile with a new senior secured ZAR1.0 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). This new RCF is expected to remain undrawn. In Q1 2022, Petra repaid with existing cash its previous first-lien secured term loan and RCF in line with its publically disclosed intent. As a result, Petra has no debt maturities until 2026 with the repayment of the $337 million senior secured second lien notes.

Going forward, Moody's estimates that Petra will generate sufficient operating cash flow to fund its medium-term investment plans. Moody's understands that two major projects have been approved by Petra's Board: (1) Cullinan ($173 million capital estimate), extending mine plan to 2031; and (2) Finsch ($216 million capital estimate), extending mine plan to 2030.

The B3 CFR reflects (1) supportive long-term diamond market fundamentals because of supply side constraints and a robust demand recovery post-COVID; (2) well-prospected underground mines with Cullinan and Finsch having life of mine until 2031 and 2030 respectively; and (3) good liquidity.

The rating also reflects credit challenges including (1) a small operational scale with cash flow generation concentrated in two mines; (2) exposure to rough diamond prices and USD/ZAR exchange rate volatility; and (3) uncertainty of finding high value diamonds that results in cash flow volatility.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Petra's $337 million guaranteed senior secured second lien notes have been upgraded and aligned with the B3 CFR. This is because of the relatively small size of the new senior secured ZAR1.0 billion ($67 million) RCF, which is expected to remain undrawn going forward, in combination with a material unrestricted cash balance of $256 million that Petra is holding as of 31 December 2021. As a result, Moody's considers that there is limited subordination despite that it ranks in priority behind the new senior secured ZAR1.0 billion RCF. A notching between the CFR and instrument rating could be reintroduced if Petra's liquidity position weakens and the RCF is materially utilized.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the view that the company will maintain adjusted credit metrics in line with the B3 rating over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require (1) sustainable high diamond prices and on-target production levels; (2) a track record of generating positive operating cash flow to internally fund its medium-term investment plans as well as maintaining high cash balances; (3) a successful execution of its medium-term investment plans; (4) EBIT/interest expense sustainably above 2.0x; and (5) Debt/EBITDA sustainably below 2.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) there is a deterioration in Petra's liquidity position, for instance, if rough diamond prices drop; (2) EBIT/interest expense trends towards 1.5x; or (3) Debt/EBITDA trends towards 4.0x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Lahlou Meksaoui, +971 (423) 795-22.

COMPANY PROFILE

Petra is a rough diamond producer listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company's primary assets are the Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein underground mines in South Africa and Williamson open pit mine in Tanzania.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

