Moody's upgrades Petro Rio's ratings to Ba3; stable outlook

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Petro Rio S.A.'s ("Petro Rio") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 following the completion of the acquisition of Albacora Leste oil field. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the rating on Petrorio Luxembourg Trading S.a.r.l. ("PetroLux") $600 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 to Ba3 from B1. The outlook for all ratings was changed to stable from positive.

Ratings upgraded:

Issuer: Petro Rio S.A.

Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Issuer: Petrorio Luxembourg Trading S.a.r.l.

$600 million backed senior secured notes due 2026, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

Outlook actions

Issuer: Petro Rio S.A.

Outlook changed to stable from positive

Issuer: Petrorio Luxembourg Trading S.a.r.l.

Outlook changed to stable from positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Petro Rio's ratings to Ba3 follows the conclusion of the acquisition of Albacora Leste oil field on January 26th, 2023 for a total of $1.951 billion. The new field will materially increase Petro Rio's production and reserves sizes, while not affecting the company's conservative leverage ratios. Liquidity will also be adequate after the payment for the acquisition given Petro Rio's sound internal cash generation and manageable debt amortization schedule.

Albacora Leste will add over 27,000 barrels of equivalent oil and gas per day (boe/d) to Petro Rio's total production in 2023, compared to a production of about 40,470 (boe/d) before the acquisition, an increase of 40%. Petro Rio also estimates that Albacora Leste will bring about 243 million barrels of net proved reserves to the company. Petro Rio expects to increase the field's production based on investments to enhance the asset's efficiency. Moody's expects the new asset to bring about $500-550 million in additional annual revenue for Petro Rio in 2023, based on a Brent price estimate of $68 per barrel, with potential for upside from 2024 onwards depending on efficiency gains and oil prices.

Petro Rio's actual production at Albacora Leste is exposed to execution risk related to required maintenance works aimed at increasing the asset's efficiency. However, the company's credit metrics are strong for its rating category and mitigate potential lower production in case of prolonged stoppages or operational disruptions, or if oil prices decline.

Petro Rio just disbursed $1.635 billion of cash to acquire the 90% stake of Albacora Leste from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - PETROBRAS (Ba1 stable) (Repsol Sinopec Brasil holds the remaining 10%). The amount paid adds to the $292.7 million Petro Rio paid to Petrobras at the signing of the sale contract in April 2022. In addition to this amount, Petro Rio may have to disburse up to $250 million to Petrobras during 2023-24 in contingent payments, depending on future Brent prices.

Moody's estimates that Petro Rio's cash position is at about $200 million, proforma for the acquisition, but favorable oil prices and higher production during 2023 will help restore the company's available liquidity to about $400-500 million at year end. Petro Rio has $70 million in debt coming due in 2023 and $336 million due in 2024, and generates positive free cash flow after investments. Moody's expects no cash distributions to shareholders at least in the next three years.

Petro Rio's Ba3 ratings reflect its high operating efficiency and cash generation, which supports low debt leverage and adequate interest coverage ratios; high capital spending flexibility; favorable regulatory environment; and the fact that the company's capital is listed in the Brazilian stock exchange, which tends to strengthen corporate governance. The Ba3 rating also reflects the increase in the company's production and reserves size after the acquisition of Albacora Leste field. Conversely, the rating is constrained by Petro Rio's still small asset base and size of crude oil production compared to peers; its high operating risk due to geographic concentration and the mature nature of its oil and gas assets; and the high risk related to the dependence on acquisitions of oil and gas assets to sustain production or grow.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Petro Rio's Ba3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be successful in incorporating Albacora Leste to its portfolio, and that production will increase to over 100,000 boe/d in 2024. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that Petro Rio will maintain adequate liquidity even with potential volatility in oil prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Petro Rio's Ba3 ratings could be upgraded if the company (1) increases production to levels approaching 150,000 boe/d; (2) sustains leveraged full-cycle ratio, which measures an oil company's ability to generate cash after operating, financial and reserve replacement costs, consistently above 2.5x; (3) maintains E&P debt/proved developed reserves below $7.0, and (4) maintains retained cash flow (cash from operations before working capital requirements less dividends) to total debt above 30%, all of which while maintaining an adequate liquidity.

Petro Rio's Ba3 ratings could be downgraded if (1) retained cash flow to total debt declines below 25%, with limited prospects of a quick turnaround; (2) if E&P debt/proved developed reserves remains above $10.0, with limited prospects of a quick turnaround and (3) if there is a deterioration of the company's liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in December 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/396736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Petro Rio is an independent oil and gas production company focused on assets located mainly in the Campos basin, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the twelve months ended September 2022, its total assets amounted to $3.7 billion.

