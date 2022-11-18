info

Rating Action:

Moody's upgrades Pfizer to A1; outlook is stable

18 Nov 2022

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured long-term ratings of Pfizer Inc. and certain subsidiaries (collectively "Pfizer") to A1 from A2. In addition, Moody's affirmed Pfizer's Prime-1 commercial paper ratings. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects Moody's expectations for continuation of very strong global scale, high earnings and solid cash flow that will allow Pfizer to fund business development while maintaining solid credit ratios," stated Michael Levesque, Senior Vice President.

Although sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment will decline as the pandemic ebbs, these products will continue to provide meaningful cash flow for several years. At the same time, Pfizer's core portfolio has good growth prospects resulting from pipeline launches and low exposure to patent expirations over the next few years.

ESG considerations factor into the rating action. The global COVID-19 pandemic is a social factor under Moody's ESG framework, and Pfizer has benefited financially due to its commercialization of products related to the pandemic. Positive social considerations in Moody's ESG framework also include customer relations with key stakeholders, including patients, doctors, hospitals, governments and global health authorities.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A1 from A2

..Issuer: Pharmacia Corporation (Old Monsanto)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A1 from A2

..Issuer: Wyeth

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A1 from A2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Pharmacia Corporation (Old Monsanto)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Wyeth

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pfizer's A1 rating reflects its position as one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, its high margins and good cash flow. Key products like Eliquis, Vyndaqel and Xtandi will continue to grow, and the company's late-stage pipeline has good opportunities in oncology, immunology and rare diseases. Sales of COVID-19 vaccines and the antiviral treatment Paxlovid will continue to significantly enhance Pfizer's revenue and cash flow at least over the next 12 – 24 months, but at a declining rate as the overall severity of the pandemic declines.

The credit profile is tempered by an approaching patent cliff in the 2026-2028 period and industry-wide legislative risks related to drug pricing such as the recently passed US Inflation Reduction. There is event risk of large, debt-funded acquisitions, given the company's target of acquiring $25 billion of 2030 risk-adjusted revenue. Moody's anticipates that acquisitions will enhance Pfizer's business profile and pipeline, but will also bring commercial and pipeline execution risk.

ESG factors are material to Pfizer's rating. Tempering significant social opportunities related to Pfizer's COVID-19 products, there are also high social risks related to drug pricing policy changes, especially in the US. These are reflected in the S-4 score, highly negative exposure. Pfizer's product portfolio is exposed to pricing pressure related to the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act. Many Pfizer blockbusters like Eliquis, Ibrance, Xeljanz and Xtandi have high Medicare Part D use and could become subject to Medicare price negotiations starting in 2026. Governance exposures are positive, reflected in the G-1 score, owing to the company's track record of R&D success and its disciplined financial policies.

The outlook is stable, incorporating Moody's expectation for a contraction in credit metrics as COVID-related sales decline and also reflecting potential debt increases to fund acquisitions. However, Moody's anticipates that any large acquisitions would enhance Pfizer's business profile, and that debt/EBITDA will be sustained below 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include top-line growth in the base business sustained in the mid-single digits, strong pipeline execution, and capital deployment policies that balance creditor and shareholder interests. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x would support an upgrade. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant pipeline setbacks, or very large debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x could lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, Pfizer Inc. is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer's flagship global brands include Ibrance, Prevnar, Eliquis, Xeljanz, Paxlovid and the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine. Revenues for the rolling four fiscal quarters through third-quarter 2022 totaled approximately $100 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Levesque, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

