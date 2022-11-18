Moody's upgrades Pfizer to A1; outlook is stable

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured long-term ratings of Pfizer Inc. and certain subsidiaries (collectively "Pfizer") to A1 from A2. In addition, Moody's affirmed Pfizer's Prime-1 commercial paper ratings. At the same time, Moody's revised the outlook to stable from positive.

"The rating upgrade reflects Moody's expectations for continuation of very strong global scale, high earnings and solid cash flow that will allow Pfizer to fund business development while maintaining solid credit ratios," stated Michael Levesque, Senior Vice President.

Although sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment will decline as the pandemic ebbs, these products will continue to provide meaningful cash flow for several years. At the same time, Pfizer's core portfolio has good growth prospects resulting from pipeline launches and low exposure to patent expirations over the next few years.

ESG considerations factor into the rating action. The global COVID-19 pandemic is a social factor under Moody's ESG framework, and Pfizer has benefited financially due to its commercialization of products related to the pandemic. Positive social considerations in Moody's ESG framework also include customer relations with key stakeholders, including patients, doctors, hospitals, governments and global health authorities.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to A1 from A2

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A1 from A2

..Issuer: Pharmacia Corporation (Old Monsanto)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A1 from A2

..Issuer: Wyeth

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Upgraded to A1 from A2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pfizer Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Pharmacia Corporation (Old Monsanto)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Wyeth

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pfizer's A1 rating reflects its position as one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, its high margins and good cash flow. Key products like Eliquis, Vyndaqel and Xtandi will continue to grow, and the company's late-stage pipeline has good opportunities in oncology, immunology and rare diseases. Sales of COVID-19 vaccines and the antiviral treatment Paxlovid will continue to significantly enhance Pfizer's revenue and cash flow at least over the next 12 – 24 months, but at a declining rate as the overall severity of the pandemic declines.

The credit profile is tempered by an approaching patent cliff in the 2026-2028 period and industry-wide legislative risks related to drug pricing such as the recently passed US Inflation Reduction. There is event risk of large, debt-funded acquisitions, given the company's target of acquiring $25 billion of 2030 risk-adjusted revenue. Moody's anticipates that acquisitions will enhance Pfizer's business profile and pipeline, but will also bring commercial and pipeline execution risk.

ESG factors are material to Pfizer's rating. Tempering significant social opportunities related to Pfizer's COVID-19 products, there are also high social risks related to drug pricing policy changes, especially in the US. These are reflected in the S-4 score, highly negative exposure. Pfizer's product portfolio is exposed to pricing pressure related to the recently passed US Inflation Reduction Act. Many Pfizer blockbusters like Eliquis, Ibrance, Xeljanz and Xtandi have high Medicare Part D use and could become subject to Medicare price negotiations starting in 2026. Governance exposures are positive, reflected in the G-1 score, owing to the company's track record of R&D success and its disciplined financial policies.

The outlook is stable, incorporating Moody's expectation for a contraction in credit metrics as COVID-related sales decline and also reflecting potential debt increases to fund acquisitions. However, Moody's anticipates that any large acquisitions would enhance Pfizer's business profile, and that debt/EBITDA will be sustained below 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include top-line growth in the base business sustained in the mid-single digits, strong pipeline execution, and capital deployment policies that balance creditor and shareholder interests. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x would support an upgrade. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant pipeline setbacks, or very large debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x could lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in New York, Pfizer Inc. is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer's flagship global brands include Ibrance, Prevnar, Eliquis, Xeljanz, Paxlovid and the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine. Revenues for the rolling four fiscal quarters through third-quarter 2022 totaled approximately $100 billion.

