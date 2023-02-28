Moody's upgrades Pilgrim's Pride Corporation's CFR to Ba2 and notes to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Pilgrim's Pride Corporation's ("Pilgrim's") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. In addition, Moody's upgraded Pilgrim's existing senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba1 ratings on Pilgrim's senior secured revolving credit facility due August 2026 and senior secured term loan due August 2026. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-1 and the outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of Pilgrim's CFR to Ba2 reflects the company's continued focus on maintaining a conservate financial policy, growing scale including efforts to increase product and geographic diversity, and good free cash flow generation. Although it is likely that the current poultry cycle peaked in 2022 and earnings will decline in 2023, Moody's believe that Pilgrim's conservative financial policy and solid free cash flow generation are consistent with a Ba2 CFR given the company's solid operating profile. The upgrade reflects Moody's view that Pilgrim's Pride will maintain its Moody's adjusted debt-to EBITDA (2.1x for the 12 months ended December 2022) in a low to mid 2x range and that free cash flow will exceed $175 million annually.

Moody's affirmed the Ba1 ratings on the revolver and term loan because the existing ratings adequately reflect expected recovery in the event of a default. The ratings reflect a one notch downward override to the Baa3 implied outcome based on the loss given default model.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pilgrim's Ba2 CFR is supported by its position among the world's largest chicken processors, moderate financial leverage, very good liquidity and, excluding exogenous disruptions, relatively stable free cash flow. This reflects an operating strategy focused on maximizing profitability and earnings stability through maintaining efficient operations, improving product mix and leveraging customer relationships. These focused efforts allow the company to at least partially offset sector headwinds caused by external factors such as biological risks, trade restrictions and government policies that are largely out of its control. These strengths are balanced against the company's focus in the cyclical chicken processing industry, which is characterized by volatile earnings and modest profit margins. The inherent earnings and cash flow volatility in the sector requires very good liquidity to manage through weak earnings periods. At the top of the cycle, Moody's expects financial leverage to be very modest relative to comparably rated companies. Conversely, at the bottom of the cycle, the company can often have financial leverage that is well outside Moody's central expectations for the rating for a limited period of time. The financial policy of maintaining abundant access to cash and external sources of liquidity helps the company manage through the earnings volatility. Moody's evaluates Pilgrim's credit profile on a stand-alone basis because the debt is not guaranteed by its 80%-shareholder JBS S.A. (JBS; Baa3 stable). Thus, the ratings are not directly affected by the credit profile of JBS. However, the strategic importance of Pilgrim's to JBS, as it provides protein and geographic diversification, and potentially earnings stability, is a positive credit factor because Pilgrim's does not pay a dividend, a least a portion of earnings are being reinvested in Pilgrim's growth and there is likely incentive for JBS to support Pilgrim's through temporary cyclical slowdowns if necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects a fairly wide range of potential earnings performance that is typical in the cyclical U.S. chicken processing industry balanced against Pilgrim's very good liquidity. Moody's nevertheless expects in the stable outlook that Pilgrim's debt to EBITDA will be sustained in a range of 2.0x to 2.5x during the next 12 to 18 months and that the company will maintain its very good liquidity.

Pilgrim's ratings are constrained by the company's concentration in chicken. However, the ratings could be upgraded if the company enhances earnings stability through improvements in business and product mix, debt to EBITDA is sustained below 2.0x, there is continued improvement in the EBITDA margin, the company generates consistent and comfortably positive free cash flow, and liquidity sources (cash plus unused revolver commitment availability) are maintained consistently above $1 billion.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x. Other events that could contribute to a downgrade include a major leveraged acquisition or share buyback, deteriorating industry conditions that lead to prolonged negative free cash flow, or deteriorating liquidity such as cash plus unused revolver commitment below $750 million. The ratings could also be downgraded if legal, governance or other challenges at related entities, including JBS S.A., negatively affect the risk profile of Pilgrim's.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE RISK

Pilgrim's Pride's ESG Credit Impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting its moderately negative governance risk and a conservative financial policy that helps to partially mitigate its highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks. The main environmental risks for Pilgrim's Pride stem from its significant reliance on water and natural capital in order to produce chickens. Pilgrim Pride's social risk is driven mainly by responsible production, as its poultry must adhere to food safety and quality measures in order to prevent recalls or contamination. The company's conservative financial policies and very good liquidity provide financial flexibility to manage the environmental and social risks.

Pilgrim Pride's credit exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4). This is driven by the company's highly negative exposure to water management and natural capital, which stems from its reliance on chickens that require significant recurring investment in animal feed, water usage and access. The company must also responsibly manage animal waste to minimize environmental pollution, as well as waste from the production process and packaging. Water use and water quality are priorities in Pilgrim's Pride's sustainability program. The company has a goal to reduce water use intensity by 15% by 2030 vs. 2019 baseline.

Pilgrim Pride's credit exposure to social considerations is highly negative (S-4), driven by responsible production. As a multi-national food company, Pilgrim's Pride has food safety and quality measures that it must adhere to in order to prevent recalls or contamination.

Credit exposure to governance considerations is moderately negative (G-3). Pilgrim's financial policies are balanced with moderate leverage, the absence of a dividend, and share repurchases that are typically funded from free cash flow and allow for good reinvestment. The company's 2-3x net debt-to-EBITDA leverage target (based on the company's calculation; 1.7x as of December 2022) allows for periodic increases in leverage to fund acquisitions or due to cyclical slowdowns, though Moody's expects the company to typically operate with debt/EBITDA in a 2.0x to 2.5x range incorporating Moody's adjustments. The company's 80% voting and ownership control by JBS is a governance weakness because it concentrates decision making in a company whose controlling shareholders were involved in corruption investigations in 2017.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is the second largest chicken processor in the world, with operations in the United States, U.K., European Union, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The company produces, processes, markets and distributes fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to foodservice customers, distributors and retail operators worldwide. Pilgrim's also is a leading integrated prepared pork supplier in Europe.

For the last twelve-month period ended December 25, 2022, Pilgrim's revenues totaled $17.5 billion. Pilgrim's Pride is controlled by São Paulo, Brazil based JBS S.A. (Baa3 stable), the largest processor of animal protein in the world. As of December 25, 2022, JBS S.A. owns in excess of 80% of the outstanding common stock of Pilgrim's.

