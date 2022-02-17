Moody's upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources to Baa1; stable outlook

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company's (Pioneer) senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. The rating outlook is stable.

"Pioneer's very strong competitive position in the premier North American oil-producing basin and financial policies that will allow the company to maintain modest financial leverage support the upgrade," said Moody's analyst John Thieroff. "We expect the company to be able to fund its dividend programs, share repurchases and production growth in the low to mid-single digits while maintaining net leverage at or below 0.5x."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Pioneer Natural Resources Company

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Backed Pref. Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Pref. Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Backed Senior Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pioneer Natural Resources Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pioneer closed on two significant, largely equity-funded acquisitions in 2021 -- its $7.6 billion purchase of Parsley Energy in January and the $6.4 billion acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in May. The purchases were a departure; Pioneer's last meaningful acquisition was in 2004, but they added to the company's already sizeable Midland sub-basin development inventory, improved Pioneer's cost structure and strengthened its free cash flow generation. The richly priced December $3.1 billion divestiture of the Midland-Delaware basin position it picked up in the Parsley acquisition has provided Pioneer with a substantial cash position, which serves as an offset to its debt, and a tight Midland-Permian focus.

Pioneer's Baa1 Senior Unsecured Credit Rating is buttressed by a substantial de-risked reserve base in the prolific Permian Basin, sizable, low cost and oil focused production, basin-leading scale and multi-decade inventory of drilling locations that provide competitive economics at oil prices below $40/bbl. The rating also benefits from Pioneer's good governance, characterized by its history of conservative financial policies, low leverage, and excellent operating and financial track record. Moody's expects Pioneer's 2022 production to exceed 650 mboe/d, making it the largest Permian producer and affording the company leverage in negotiating its service and transportation contracts. Total full-cycle costs of slightly more than $20/boe allow the company to generate strong free cash flow, even after funding its $3.12 per share dividend. Pioneer's free cash flow is largely dedicated to fund its variable dividend, set at 75% of free cash flow, but its large cash balance and remaining free cash flow afford the company the ability to repay much of its debt. The company's single basin focus introduces an element of concentration risk, but its strong competitive position has allowed it to operate successfully during recent challenges such as the 2020 covid-related collapse in demand in the early stage of the pandemic and power outages associated with the intense winter storm of February 2021.

Pioneer has conservative financial policies, strong governance standards, and an excellent operating and management track record -- all of which contribute to the company's G-1 governance Issuer Profile Score. The company has improved its operating resilience through a focus on maintaining and reducing its low cost structure and continues to strengthen its financial profile, evidenced by its target of maintaining debt leverage below 0.5x. Pioneer's commitment to strong financial policies will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While Pioneer's financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects that over time profitability and cash flow in the E&P sector to become less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources. Moody's expects this shift to occur over a period of decades and that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least the latter half of the 2030's.

Pioneer has good liquidity, supported by strong free cash flow generation, its large cash balance, and its undrawn $2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in 2026. After funding its recently announced $1.25 billion note redemptions, Pioneer is expected to have about $3 billion in cash on its balance sheet, more than half the amount of its post-redemption debt. The base dividend amounts to an annual run rate of about $900 million at current levels and the variable dividend consumes a large majority of free cash flow. In the current commodity price environment, Moody's believes the variable dividend could exceed $2 billion in 2022, with the potential for additional share repurchases. Yet, Pioneer's large cash balance, the meaningful remaining free cash flow not allocated to the variable dividend, and the flexibility afforded by the variable dividend provide comfort Pioneer will maintain its very low net leverage position through most points of the commodity price cycle.

The revolver matures in 2026 and has one financial covenant, a debt-to-capitalization ratio of no greater than 65%, for which we expect the company to maintain comfortable headroom. The debt maturity profile is manageable; after the redemption is complete Pioneer will have a $244 million of maturity remaining in 2022 and $750 million in 2023, all of which the company has ample capacity to repay with cash on hand.

The rating outlook is stable based on the company's strong cash flow generation, low net debt leverage and balanced approach to managing growth, shareholder returns and balance sheet strength.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Pioneer can generate RCF/debt of 75% in a $55/bbl WTI oil price environment while maintaining LFCR of at least 2x and manage growth and shareholder returns in a manner that doesn't impede further debt repayment. A downgrade could occur if RCF/debt falls below 35% or LFCR is less than 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company based in Irving, Texas with operations concentrated in the Midland portion of the Permian Basin.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Thieroff

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

