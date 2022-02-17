Moody's upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources to Baa1; stable outlook

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources
Company's (Pioneer) senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2.
The rating outlook is stable.
"Pioneer's very strong competitive position in the premier
North American oil-producing basin and financial policies that
will allow the company to maintain modest financial leverage support the
upgrade," said Moody's analyst John Thieroff.
"We expect the company to be able to fund its dividend programs,
share repurchases and production growth in the low to mid-single
digits while maintaining net leverage at or below 0.5x."
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Pioneer Natural Resources Company
.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1
from Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2
....Backed Pref. Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
....Pref. Shelf, Upgraded to
(P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
....Backed Senior Subordinate Shelf,
Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3
....Subordinate Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2
from (P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch.
Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pioneer Natural Resources Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pioneer closed on two significant, largely equity-funded
acquisitions in 2021 -- its $7.6 billion purchase
of Parsley Energy in January and the $6.4 billion acquisition
of DoublePoint Energy in May. The purchases were a departure;
Pioneer's last meaningful acquisition was in 2004, but they
added to the company's already sizeable Midland sub-basin
development inventory, improved Pioneer's cost structure and
strengthened its free cash flow generation. The richly priced December
$3.1 billion divestiture of the Midland-Delaware
basin position it picked up in the Parsley acquisition has provided Pioneer
with a substantial cash position, which serves as an offset to its
debt, and a tight Midland-Permian focus.
Pioneer's Baa1 Senior Unsecured Credit Rating is buttressed by a
substantial de-risked reserve base in the prolific Permian Basin,
sizable, low cost and oil focused production, basin-leading
scale and multi-decade inventory of drilling locations that provide
competitive economics at oil prices below $40/bbl. The rating
also benefits from Pioneer's good governance, characterized by its
history of conservative financial policies, low leverage,
and excellent operating and financial track record. Moody's
expects Pioneer's 2022 production to exceed 650 mboe/d, making
it the largest Permian producer and affording the company leverage in
negotiating its service and transportation contracts. Total full-cycle
costs of slightly more than $20/boe allow the company to generate
strong free cash flow, even after funding its $3.12
per share dividend. Pioneer's free cash flow is largely dedicated
to fund its variable dividend, set at 75% of free cash flow,
but its large cash balance and remaining free cash flow afford the company
the ability to repay much of its debt. The company's single
basin focus introduces an element of concentration risk, but its
strong competitive position has allowed it to operate successfully during
recent challenges such as the 2020 covid-related collapse in demand
in the early stage of the pandemic and power outages associated with the
intense winter storm of February 2021.
Pioneer has conservative financial policies, strong governance standards,
and an excellent operating and management track record -- all of
which contribute to the company's G-1 governance Issuer Profile
Score. The company has improved its operating resilience through
a focus on maintaining and reducing its low cost structure and continues
to strengthen its financial profile, evidenced by its target of
maintaining debt leverage below 0.5x. Pioneer's commitment
to strong financial policies will bolster its capacity to withstand negative
credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While Pioneer's
financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles,
compared to historical experience Moody's expects that over time profitability
and cash flow in the E&P sector to become less robust at the cycle
peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit
adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons
and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.
Moody's expects this shift to occur over a period of decades and
that global oil demand will continue to grow through at least the latter
half of the 2030's.
Pioneer has good liquidity, supported by strong free cash flow generation,
its large cash balance, and its undrawn $2 billion senior
unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in 2026. After funding
its recently announced $1.25 billion note redemptions,
Pioneer is expected to have about $3 billion in cash on its balance
sheet, more than half the amount of its post-redemption debt.
The base dividend amounts to an annual run rate of about $900 million
at current levels and the variable dividend consumes a large majority
of free cash flow. In the current commodity price environment,
Moody's believes the variable dividend could exceed $2 billion
in 2022, with the potential for additional share repurchases.
Yet, Pioneer's large cash balance, the meaningful remaining
free cash flow not allocated to the variable dividend, and the flexibility
afforded by the variable dividend provide comfort Pioneer will maintain
its very low net leverage position through most points of the commodity
price cycle.
The revolver matures in 2026 and has one financial covenant, a debt-to-capitalization
ratio of no greater than 65%, for which we expect the company
to maintain comfortable headroom. The debt maturity profile is
manageable; after the redemption is complete Pioneer will have a
$244 million of maturity remaining in 2022 and $750 million
in 2023, all of which the company has ample capacity to repay with
cash on hand.
The rating outlook is stable based on the company's strong cash flow generation,
low net debt leverage and balanced approach to managing growth,
shareholder returns and balance sheet strength.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Pioneer can generate RCF/debt of 75%
in a $55/bbl WTI oil price environment while maintaining LFCR of
at least 2x and manage growth and shareholder returns in a manner that
doesn't impede further debt repayment. A downgrade could occur
if RCF/debt falls below 35% or LFCR is less than 1.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and natural gas
exploration and production (E&P) company based in Irving, Texas
with operations concentrated in the Midland portion of the Permian Basin.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Thieroff
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653