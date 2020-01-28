Moody's upgrades Places for People's rating to A3 from Baa1; outlook stable

London, 28 January 2020 -- Moody's Public Sector Europe, ("Moody's")
has today upgraded Places for People Homes Limited's issuer rating
to A3 from Baa1, upgraded the long-term debt ratings of Places
for People Capital Markets PLC and Places for People Treasury Plc to A3
from Baa1, and maintained the stable outlooks. In addition,
the other short-term debt ratings were upgraded to (P)P-1
from (P)P-2 and the A2 rating was affirmed on the backed senior
secured debt.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade to Places for People's ratings reflect the organisation's
shift in strategy which will result in a reduction in riskier and less
profitable non-core activities, management's focus
on improving the group's profitability which will boost interest
cover ratios, and its very strong liquidity position.
Places for People will retain its opportunistic strategy and very diverse
revenues compared with rated peers. However, the group has
reduced its non-core activities in the current business plan compared
with the previous business plan. Places for People's social
housing lettings accounted for only 42% of turnover in fiscal 2019
compared to a rated peer median of 78% (fiscal 2019). Over
the next three years, this percentage will increase gradually to
44% compared to last year's business plan which forecasted
a decrease to a low of 33%. Included in the reduced non-core
activities is a lower exposure to market sales, with an expected
peak exposure of 28% of turnover in the current business plan compared
to last year's forecasted peak of 38%.
The upgrade also reflects management's commitment to further strengthening
the group's profitability which will improve interest cover ratios.
Places for People's operating margin improved to 24% in fiscal
2019 from 20% in fiscal 2017 and is expected to gradually rise
to 27% by fiscal 2023. The group's interest cover
ratios are expected to recover from lows in fiscal 2019. Social
housing lettings interest cover will increase to 1.4x in fiscal
2020 from 1.2x in fiscal 2019, and cash flow volatility interest
cover is also expected to rise, reaching 1.8x by fiscal 2022
compared to 1.0x in fiscal 2019.
Lastly, the group will retain very strong liquidity coverage.
Management have been proactive in responding to elevated economic and
political uncertainty by increasing liquidity. As of September
2019, the group held GBP826 million in immediately-available
liquidity, enough to cover 1.9x the group's forward-looking
cash need. This compares favourably to the rated peer median of
1.6x.
Places for People retains credit challenges, notably its high exposure
to non-core activities which are less profitable than the core
social housing lettings business and therefore restrict the group's
margins. The group's operating margin on social housing lettings
stood at a very strong 47% in fiscal 2019 but the margin on its
other activities was low at 6%.
In addition, Places for People's debt is relatively high with
gearing of 59% in fiscal 2019 compared with a rated peer median
of 49% (fiscal 2019). Debt will increase gradually reaching
GBP3.3 billion by fiscal 2022 and gearing will remain broadly
stable near 60%.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Places for People reflects Moody's view that
strategic change to focus on more on its social housing activities,
a strengthening in profitability and high liquidity are balanced by the
group's opportunistic approach and high gearing relative to peers.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are not
material to Places for People's rating. Social considerations
are material and include factors such as socially-driven policy
agendas and demand for social housing which are reflected in Moody's
assessment of the operating environment. Governance considerations
are also material with the group's strategic shift, commitment
to improving profitability, and strengthened liquidity key drivers
for the upgrade. English housing associations also benefit from
a strong regulatory environment and close oversight by the Regulator for
Social Housing.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
An upgrade to Places for People's rating could be driven by a material
improvement in interest cover ratios, a reduction in gearing to
levels near 50%, or a further reduction in the group's
exposure to non-core activities.
A downgrade could result from underperformance relative to forecasts for
interest cover ratios, a reversal in strategy to incorporate a higher
level of non-core activities or development risk, or a material
weakening of its liquidity position. In addition, a weaker
regulatory framework or a dilution of support from the government could
also exert downward pressure on the rating.
Places for People's baseline credit assessment has also been upgraded
to baa2 from baa3. As per the application of Moody's Joint
Default Analysis for Government-Related Issuers, the final
rating of A3 incorporates the two-notch uplift provided by Moody's
assessment of a strong likelihood of support from the UK government (Aa2
negative).
The principal methodologies used in rating Places for People Homes Limited,
Places for People Capital Markets PLC, and Places for People Treasury
Plc were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018,
and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. The
principal methodology used in rating Places for People Homes Limited (backed
senior secured A2 debt guaranteed by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc) was
Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter
of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published
in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Places for People Capital Markets PLC
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1
....Backed Other Short Term, Upgraded
to (P)P-1 from (P)P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
..Issuer: Places for People Homes Limited
....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3
from Baa1
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1
.... Backed Other Short Term, Upgraded
to (P)P-1 from (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
..Issuer: Places for People Treasury Plc
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Upgraded to (P)A3 from (P)Baa1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Places for People Homes Limited
...Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Places for People Capital Markets PLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Places for People Homes Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Places for People Treasury Plc
....Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
