Moody's upgrades Plaskolite to B2 from B3; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC's ("Plaskolite")
Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3. At the
same time, Moody's has upgraded Plaskolite's first-lien
term loan and revolving credit facility to B2 from B3, and Probability
of Default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. The rating
outlook is changed to stable from positive.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating upgrade reflects our expectation of Plaskolite's continued
earnings strength and free cash flow generation in the next 12 to 18 months,
primarily driven by its large orders backlog, continued demand for
thermoplastic safety sheets and pent-up demand from construction
and industrial customers. We expect Plaskolite's adjusted
debt leverage will be in the range of mid to high five times, which
positions the company in the B2 rating category.
The rating also reflects our expectation that Plaskolite's equity sponsor
will maintain its long-term investment focus and direct free cash
flow to reduce debt or fund bolt-on acquisitions at reasonable
multiples, instead of aggressive shareholder dividends.
Plaskolite benefited from the strong demand of thermoplastic sheets,
such as acrylic and polycarbonate sheets, used in the production
of personal protective equipment (PPE) in 2020. The strong PPE
orders more than offset the sales drop in its lighting and signage businesses.
Sales and earnings in 2020 surpassed prior year levels by wide margins.
Moody's adjusted debt leverage decreased to 5.4x for the
last twelve months ending September 2020 from close to 8x at the end of
2019.
Pent-up demand from its traditional customized thermoplastic products
such as signage, bath, spa and lighting applications will
support sales in 2021, while PPE orders will decline from last year's
unusually high level. Plaskolite's order backlog has come down
from its peak, but is still well above its historical levels.
Recent price increases have mitigated the impact of cost increases in
methyl methacrylate ("MMA") and polycarbonate ("PC") resins.
Plaskolite's rating is constrained by its business focus on manufacturing
acrylic sheets and polycarbonate sheets, reliance on two major suppliers
for MMA and PC resins, relatively concentrated customers base,
and competition against large backward integrated producers. We
expect debt leverage will remain elevated given potential business acquisitions
and equity return targets by its private equity owner, which is
part of the governance considerations reflected in the rating.
Plaskolite has an excellent liquidity profile. It had a large cash
balance of about $90 million and undrawn revolving credit facility
of $100 million as of December 31, 2020. We expect
the company to generate strong free cash flow in the next 12 months.
Plaskolite's revolver has a springing maintenance covenant—first
lien net leverage ratio, which is set at 7.7x and will only
be tested once the outstanding principal amount exceeds 35% ($35
million) of the commitment. We expect the company to remain compliant
with its financial covenant.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a normalized business environment
and that the company will keep its debt leverage below 6.0x in
the next 12 to 18 months.
Plaskolite's first-lien term loan and revolver are upgraded to
B2, in line with its CFR, reflecting their preponderance in
the company's debt capital and effective seniority to the second-lien
term loan. The second-lien term loan is not rated by Moody's.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating, if the company improves its adjusted
debt leverage below 5 times, retained cash flow to debt above 10%,
free cash flow to debt above 5% on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for debt leverage
being sustained above 6.0 times, retained cash flow to debt
below 5%, failure to generate positive free cash flow or
a substantive deterioration in liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC manufactures transparent thermoplastic
sheets such as acrylic and polycarbonate for construction, retail,
and other industrial end markets. Products include consumer displays,
kitchen and bath, lighting, museum glass, signs,
and windows/ doors. The company operates manufacturing facilities
mainly in the US and has a distribution center in the Netherlands.
Plaskolite is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company
was acquired by PPC Partners from Charlesbank in December 2018.
