Moody's upgrades Plaskolite to B2 from B3; outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC's ("Plaskolite") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B2 from B3. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded Plaskolite's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility to B2 from B3, and Probability of Default rating to B2-PD from B3-PD. The rating outlook is changed to stable from positive.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects our expectation of Plaskolite's continued earnings strength and free cash flow generation in the next 12 to 18 months, primarily driven by its large orders backlog, continued demand for thermoplastic safety sheets and pent-up demand from construction and industrial customers. We expect Plaskolite's adjusted debt leverage will be in the range of mid to high five times, which positions the company in the B2 rating category.

The rating also reflects our expectation that Plaskolite's equity sponsor will maintain its long-term investment focus and direct free cash flow to reduce debt or fund bolt-on acquisitions at reasonable multiples, instead of aggressive shareholder dividends.

Plaskolite benefited from the strong demand of thermoplastic sheets, such as acrylic and polycarbonate sheets, used in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in 2020. The strong PPE orders more than offset the sales drop in its lighting and signage businesses. Sales and earnings in 2020 surpassed prior year levels by wide margins. Moody's adjusted debt leverage decreased to 5.4x for the last twelve months ending September 2020 from close to 8x at the end of 2019.

Pent-up demand from its traditional customized thermoplastic products such as signage, bath, spa and lighting applications will support sales in 2021, while PPE orders will decline from last year's unusually high level. Plaskolite's order backlog has come down from its peak, but is still well above its historical levels. Recent price increases have mitigated the impact of cost increases in methyl methacrylate ("MMA") and polycarbonate ("PC") resins.

Plaskolite's rating is constrained by its business focus on manufacturing acrylic sheets and polycarbonate sheets, reliance on two major suppliers for MMA and PC resins, relatively concentrated customers base, and competition against large backward integrated producers. We expect debt leverage will remain elevated given potential business acquisitions and equity return targets by its private equity owner, which is part of the governance considerations reflected in the rating.

Plaskolite has an excellent liquidity profile. It had a large cash balance of about $90 million and undrawn revolving credit facility of $100 million as of December 31, 2020. We expect the company to generate strong free cash flow in the next 12 months. Plaskolite's revolver has a springing maintenance covenant—first lien net leverage ratio, which is set at 7.7x and will only be tested once the outstanding principal amount exceeds 35% ($35 million) of the commitment. We expect the company to remain compliant with its financial covenant.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of a normalized business environment and that the company will keep its debt leverage below 6.0x in the next 12 to 18 months.

Plaskolite's first-lien term loan and revolver are upgraded to B2, in line with its CFR, reflecting their preponderance in the company's debt capital and effective seniority to the second-lien term loan. The second-lien term loan is not rated by Moody's.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating, if the company improves its adjusted debt leverage below 5 times, retained cash flow to debt above 10%, free cash flow to debt above 5% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for debt leverage being sustained above 6.0 times, retained cash flow to debt below 5%, failure to generate positive free cash flow or a substantive deterioration in liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC manufactures transparent thermoplastic sheets such as acrylic and polycarbonate for construction, retail, and other industrial end markets. Products include consumer displays, kitchen and bath, lighting, museum glass, signs, and windows/ doors. The company operates manufacturing facilities mainly in the US and has a distribution center in the Netherlands. Plaskolite is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company was acquired by PPC Partners from Charlesbank in December 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

