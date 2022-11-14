Moody's upgrades Playa Resorts' CFR to B2; assigns B2 to proposed senior secured debt

New York, November 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa)'s corporate family rating to B2 from B3. At the same time Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility, and affirm B3 ratings on its existing rated bank credit facilities debt. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from positive.

The proposed senior secured debt consists of a $1.1 billion 6-year first lien term loan and a $225 million five-year first lien revolving credit facility. Proceeds from the planned term loan will be used to refinance its existing capital structure, , which includes a $68 million Revolving Credit Facility, $909 million Term Loan B, and $203 million of Term Loans A-1, A-2, A-3 & Property Loan, collectively the "DK Debt". The full amount of the planned revolving credit facility is expected to be undrawn at close.

Today's action assumes that the refinance will be successfully executed and the existing rated debt will be withdrawn at closure. The ratings assigned to new debt instruments also assume that the final transaction documents will not be materially different from draft legal documentation reviewed by Moody's to date and assume that these agreements are legally valid, binding and enforceable.

The upgrade to B2 reflects Playas' improved credit metrics – For the LTM ended in 9/22 Playa's debt/EBITDA and interest coverage at 5.1x and 2.5x, respectively reflected significant improvements, not only from 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic induced property closures, but from 2019 levels of 7.3x and 0.7x, respectively. Going forward, Moody's expect Playa will sustain current metrics as it continues to recover both occupancy and room rates. The timely debt refinance provides runway through recovery, further supporting today's action.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

Ratings assigned:

.... New $1.1 billion Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan due 2028, Assigned B2

... .New $225 million Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, Assigned B2

Ratings affirmed:

.... $1.01 billion Senior Secured Term Loan due 2024, Affirmed B3

... .$68 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR is underpinned by the continued robust demand and speed recovery in Caribbean and Latin American tourism that led to an acceleration of Playa's average daily rates (ADR) growth since 2021. Moody's expects Playa to sustain ADRs at the $364 already achieved in the nine months ended in September 30, 2022 during the rest of the year and to improve to $386 in 2023, up from $310 at the end of 2021 and $285 a year earlier. Playa's portfolio of all-inclusive luxury and upscale Caribbean and Pacific coastal resorts benefits from strong US travel demand, which is ahead of the global travel recovery. The company's booked position combined with increased flight capacity to its destinations, support sustainable pricing gains in 2023. Conversely, the rating reflects our view that through 2024, Playa would face increasing challenges to pass cost pressures to the end consumer. Inflation in Mexico, -- Playa's largest market -- was 8.7% in September 2022, well above the Central Bank's target range of 2%-4%. Moody's expects inflation to reach 7.8% in 2022 and 4.5% in 2023. In terms of demand, the boost resulting from pent-up demand during 2021 and 2022 will be phased out through 2023. Moreover, the US, -- main origin of Playa's customers—will experience significant growth slowdown. Moody's recently lowered its 2022-23 economic growth forecasts to 1.9% in 2022 and 1.3% in 2023, while forecasting unemployment rate to rise slightly above 4.0% in 2023 from the current low level of 3.6%, owing to a combination of slower hiring and further increases in labor force participation. Even under the current environment, Moody's base case considers that through 2022, Playa will be able to sustain EBITDA, including Moody's standard adjustments in a $220 - $260 million range, sustaining leverage (measured as gross debt to EBITDA including Moody's standard adjustments) at a 4.6x – 5.5x range.

Structural Considerations

The senior secured credit facilities will benefit from a first priority interest in all equity interests in the Borrower, Playa H&R Holdings, and any Material Subsidiary that owns a hotel property, and a first priority interest in each hotel property of the borrower and guarantors located in Mexico and all other tangible and intangible assets owned by the grantors. The previously spun-out Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana and Hilton Rose Hall properties will be moved into the Restricted Group and included in the equity pledge collateral package.

Liquidity is strong following the timely refinance of the bulk of its debt. Proceeds from the planned first lien term loan amounting $1.1 billion will be used to refinance $1.01 billion under Playa's senior secured term loan due 2024. Therefore, the company will extend maturities six years, with the next important debt commitment scheduled until 2028. Moreover, the planed facilities include a $225 million five-year revolving credit facility, expected to be fully undrawn at close. Playa's liability management adds up to prudent risk practices that allowed it to endure the Coronavirus crisis, that was particularly harmful for the hospitality sector. Such measures include a public offering of common shares through which Playa raise $125 million at the beginning 2021. Playa was also able to raise $89 million through asset sales. As a result, Playa reported cash of $294 million in December 2021, well above the $173 million in 2020. As of September 30 2022, Playa's cash in hand continued to strengthen reaching $372 million mainly fueled by internal cash generation. The company generated cash from operations (CFO) of $180 million for the LTM ended in September 2022, already above our expectations of $153 million in 2022 and $135 million in 2023, and well above the $30 million in 2021 and -$100 million in 2020.

The stable outlook reflects the company's very good liquidity and Moody's expectation that despite operating challenges envisioned ahead Playa will be able to sustain its current credit metrics and to generate cash. Despite Moody's expectations of a strong operating performance, the outlook also considers that leverage will remain high, close to 5.0x, through the next 18-months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if cash generation accelerates along with travel recovery allowing Playa to improve credit metrics. Specifically, with debt/EBITDA below 5.0x and interest coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Ratings could be downgraded if operations deteriorated resulting in debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.0x or EBIT/interest coverage below 1.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa) owns and/or manages a portfolio of 25 all-inclusive resorts (9,352 rooms) in beachfront locations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. For the last twelve months ended September 2022, revenues were $822 million. The company is publicly listed with a market capitalization of around $977.9 million. Major shareholders are: Davidson Kempner Management, LLC which owns 9.3%, AIC Holdings Group 7.3%, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 7.3%, Rubric Capital Management LP 7.0% and Sagicor 6.5%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

