Moody's upgrades Playa Resorts' ratings to B3 from Caa1; outlook remains positive

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa)'s corporate family rating to B3 from Caa1. Moody's has also upgraded to B3 from Caa1 Playa's senior secured term loan due 2024 and its $68 million revolving credit facility. The outlook remains positive.

The upgrade to B3 reflects the continued robust demand and speed recovery in Caribbean and Latin American tourism that led to an acceleration in average daily rates (ADRs) growth since 2021. "Today's rating action on Playa Resorts reflects Moody's expectations that Playa's credit metrics will continue to strengthen during 2022 on the back of lodging rebound, with the important spring break season already looking strong" said Sandra Beltrán, a Moody's Vice President Senior Analyst. Playa closed 2021 with positive free cash flow, reverting the cash burn that followed the pandemic outbreak. Through 2024 Moody's expects cash generation to accelerate and leverage to improve through earnings growth and debt repayment.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

.... Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

... .Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to B3 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Playa Resorts Holding B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The global lodging recovery will continue in 2022, fueled by US growth. The US industry will benefit from a strong spring break as consumers demonstrate a willingness to forge ahead with delayed travel plans and pay more for these experiences. Moody's expects the revenue per available room (RevPAR) recovery to be strong in 2022 for most rated lodging companies, within 10% of 2019, primarily driven by higher room rates. Occupancy rates will also grow this year although will not yet return to pre-pandemic levels, the gap between these two periods is narrowing.

Given Playa's portfolio of all-inclusive luxury and upscale coastal resorts in the Caribbean and Mexican Pacific Coast, it has benefited from the strong travel demand from the US, been ahead of the travel recovery. Average Daily Rates (ADR) growth accelerated since mid-2021. As of December 2022, ADR was $310, well above the $285 reported in prior year. Playa's current booked position combined with expected increases in flight capacity into its destinations, supports the sustainability of pricing gains in the coming months.

The B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that Playa's adjusted debt/EBITDA will decline to close to 5x in 2022 on the back of EBITDA recovery. For 2022 Moody's expects EBITDA to be close to $215 million, from 2019's $145 million (Moody's adjusted basis). Playa's cash generation will also benefit from the increase in installed capacity since 2019, when Playa opened the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and completed the renovation of Hilton Playa del Carmen and the Hilton La Romana in Dominican Republic. In 2021, Playa acquired two contracts to manage the Yucatan Resort & Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. Together these properties added 2,564 rooms to Playa's total 8,366 rooms count. This additional capacity coupled with the strengthening travel demand support profitability recovery above 2019 levels. Although competition will gradually stoke in successive quarters as international borders reopen, occupancy recovery is less at risk given the undersupply in the Latin American lodging industry that resulted from the pandemic and that will not be restored before 2024. However, competition would have a larger impact on Playa's ability to sustain ADRs. Also threatening rates are intrinsic risks to Playa's markets, specifically safety concerns in Mexico.

Liquidity is adequate after measures taken by Playa to preserve cash but refinancing risk is increasing. In January 2021, a public offering of common shares resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $125 million to Playa. The sale of the Dreams Puerto Aventuras and the Capri hotels later in the year further added $90 million in cash. Playa also entered into agreements with lenders to refinance, extend maturities and replace the leverage ratio requirements under the financial covenants with a minimum liquidity test through March 2022. As a result, Playa reported cash of $294 million in December 2021, well above the $173 million in 2020. Cash in hand positively compares with a very low level of short-term maturities. However, the bulk of Playa's debt is the $1.0 billion senior secured term loan maturing in April 2024. Going forward Moody's expects Playa to timely address refinancing risk and to maintain strong cash balance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if cash generation accelerates along with travel recovery allowing Playa to recover credit metrics as planned. Specifically, with debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0x and interest coverage above 2.0x. An upgrade will also require Playa timely addressing refinancing risk.

Conversely, negative rating pressure will result from weaker than anticipated travel demand either due to reimposition of travel bans or restrictions or missteps in Playa's strategy through recovery. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded if cash burn continues, threatening Playa's ability to cover corporate expenses such as interests, taxes and working capital with internal sources.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa) owns and/or manages a portfolio of 22 all-inclusive resorts (8,366 rooms) in beachfront locations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. As of December 2021, revenues were $535 million. The company is publicly listed with a market capitalization of around $1.5 billion. Major shareholders are: Davidson Kempner Management, LLC which owns 9.3%, AIC Holdings Group 7.3%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 7.3%, Rubric Capital Management LP 7.0% and Sagicor 6.5%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sandra Beltran

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

