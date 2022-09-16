Moody's upgrades Popular, Inc.'s long-term senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Ba3, concluding review; outlook stable

New York, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the ratings of Popular, Inc. (Popular), including the long-term senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Ba3, and the ratings and assessments of its bank subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, including the long-term deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa3 and the standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa3 from ba2. The bank's short-term deposit rating was upgraded to Prime-2 from Prime-3, and its short-term counterparty risk rating and short-term counterparty risk assessment were upgraded to Prime-3 and Prime-3 (cr) from Not Prime and Not Prime(cr), respectively. The rating outlook is stable. This action concludes the review for upgrade, which Moody's announced on 11 May 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the ratings and the BCA reflect the continued strength of Popular's balance sheet and operating and financial resilience through the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the anticipated federal reconstruction funds from the US Government (United States of America, Government of; Aaa stable) and structural reforms proposed by the Federal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico have improved Puerto Rico's operating environment for banks. Moody's expects the Puerto Rican government's recent exit from bankruptcy will lead to better near-term economic prospects for the island.

The bank's capitalization has remained strong, with tangible common equity (TCE) on a Moody's adjusted basis as a percentage of risk-weighted assets (Moody's TCE ratio) of 15.4% as of 30 June 2022. Popular's capital position is a key credit strength because it provides a buffer against unexpected credit and operational losses. While Popular has made some capital distributions through dividends and share repurchases, Moody's believes the bank will continue to maintain capital levels higher than most US mainland regional bank peers.

Moody's said that Popular's strong deposit franchise value is primarily driven by its dominant market position in Puerto Rico, where it enjoys an approximate 52% deposit market share as of 30 June 2021. This affords Popular with market-leading pricing power supporting profitability. Additionally, the Puerto Rican banking system has undergone a period of rapid consolidation over the last several years as foreign banks left the island, creating an incrementally more favorable operating environment for incumbent banks as competition eases. Moody's anticipates that lending opportunities on the island may increase and that some amount of liquidity, particularly that associated with government deposits, may run off consistent with the emergence.

Asset quality remains a credit challenge for the bank as Puerto Rico's weak economy is reflected in Popular's relatively high problem loan ratio, excluding troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans that are backed by the Federal Housing Administration, of 3.5% as of 30 June 2022. However, Moody's expects that asset quality will benefit from the improving local economy. Moody's assessment also incorporates the diversification provided by Popular's mainland US loan portfolio.

The stable outlook is driven by Moody's view that the banks' credit fundamentals will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico's BCA could be upgraded following further material improvement in the operating conditions for banks in Puerto Rico, which Moody's believes would lead to a reduction in asset risk. Improved asset quality while maintaining strong capital levels and profitability could lead to a higher BCA. A higher BCA for Banco Popular de Puerto Rico would likely lead to rating upgrades.

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico's BCA could be downgraded if there were an unexpected deterioration of bank operating conditions in Puerto Rico. It could also be downgraded if Popular's risk appetite increased, for example because of above-peer average loan growth or a notable increase in lending concentrations. Additionally, a sustained decrease in capital, liquidity or a deterioration in the bank's funding profile could lead to a downgrade in the BCA. A lower BCA would likely lead to ratings downgrade.

