Moody's upgrades Ports America Chesapeake's ratings to Baa2, outlook stable

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has upgraded today to Baa2 from Baa3 the senior secured bond ratings assigned to Ports America Chesapeake, LLC's (PAC) revenue bonds Series 2019 A and 2019 B and to the revenue bonds Series 2017 A and 2017 B. The rating outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Maryland Economic Development Corporation

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

..Issuer: Ports America Chesapeake, LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ports America Chesapeake, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade to Baa2 reflects PAC's continued strong financial performance in 2021 and year-to-date 2022. Moody's expects that credit metrics will remain robust even when volume trends start to normalize.

Operating revenue in 2022 will likely continue to outperform initial expectations given the recent opening of Berth III, PAC's second berth capable of handling super post-Panamax vessels, continued supply chain challenges as well as robust consumer demand in the US.

Moody's expects that operating revenue growth will stabilize in the near term and that PAC will generate on average a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of around 2.75x (2.94x in 2021) and FFO/debt above 15% (19% in 2021) going forward supported also by improved operating efficiency, a highly variable cost structure and a supportive market pricing environment that allows PAC to pass through labor cost increases to customers.

PAC benefits from its position as the only dedicated container terminal at the Port of Baltimore under a long-term concession agreement. The concession terminates in January 2060 and assures the container terminal's exclusivity until 2030. Capital investments such as the Berth III project, electrification of RTG cranes as well as the Howard Street Tunnel project should further enhance the terminal's competitive position. Once complete, the Howard Street Tunnel project would enable Seagirt to capture intermodal traffic now being handled by other North Atlantic ports. The project requires no funding from PAC.

Following completion of the Berth III project in 2022, Moody's expects that PAC will continue to reinvest into the terminal to maintain its competitiveness and operating efficiency. The current capital plan for 2022-2026 projects around $170 million in capital expenditures, of which around $83 million will be incurred in 2022. At this stage the need for additional debt is limited and PAC should generate sufficient operating cash flow to finance annual capital investments.

However, a key risk remains the need for additional debt for capital investments beyond the scope of the current capital plan. Moody's expects that Ports America will prioritize preserving the terminal's credit profile and liquidity under any prolonged future downside scenarios, such as the retention of cash through the suspension of dividends.

Other credit factors considered include (1) limited scale as a single port terminal and high customer concentration; (2) a history of substantial annual distributions to the parent company; (3) project finance features; (4) the weaker credit quality of the private parent company Ports America Group, Inc. ("Ports America"); and (5) the risk of additional capital expenditure needs and debt beyond our expectations to remain competitive.

With respect to Ports America, Moody's views favorably that the holding company refinanced its holding company bank debt at the end of 2021 and extended the maturity to 2028.

Liquidity is adequate. At December 31, 2021 PAC had $25 million of unrestricted cash on balance sheet. PAC also has a 3-months O&M reserve backed by a letter of credit with recourse to Ports America Holdings, LLC. The 2019 Series A and B bonds benefit from a 6-months debt service reserve fund requirement but the 2017 bonds only have a 3-months debt service reserve fund requirement.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PAC will maintain FFO/debt above 15% and DSCR of at least 2.75x. Additional debt needs to finance capital expenditures are limited over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

- Broadening customer base and earnings diversifcation

- DSCR above 3.5x and FFO/debt above 30% for a sustained period

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

- DSCR below 2.75x and FFO/debt below 15% for a sustained period of time

- Significant decline in contract volumes and deteriorating competitive position

- PAC's ring fencing is tested or weakened, which could lead to a downgrade by more than one notch

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Ports America Chesapeake, LLC (PAC) is a special purpose entity, which has a 50-year lease and concession agreement with the Maryland Port Administration (MPA) to operate, maintain, and improve the Seagirt Marine Terminal at the Port of Baltimore. The remaining concession life of the MPA Agreement is approximately 40 years, with an expiration date of January 13, 2060. PAC's ultimate parent company is Ports America Group, Inc.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

