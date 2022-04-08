Moody's upgrades Postmedia's CFR to Caa2, concludes review; stable outlook

Toronto, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Postmedia Network Inc.'s ("Postmedia") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa3, probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa3-PD and senior secured notes rating to B1 from B3. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is stable. This concludes the review that was initiated on February 24, 2022.

The rating action follows the closure of the transaction announced in February 2022 whereby Postmedia will repay C$15 million under its first lien notes and issue shares to debtholders while simultaneously extending the maturities of both its first and second lien notes to February 2027 and August 2027, respectively. The company has also closed the acquisition of Brunswick News Inc. ("BNI") for C$16 million, funded with a combination of cash (C$7.5 million) and equity.

The terms of the financing extension represent a distressed exchange, constituting an event of default under Moody's definition. Likewise, Moody's has appended the /LD limited default indicator on Postmedia's PDR for the duration of one business day.

The upgrade of Postmedia's CFR and PDR reflects the resolution of near-term refinancing risk, with longer-dated maturities providing Postmedia some additional runway to implement a strategy to stem declining EBITDA.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa2 from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD1) from B3 (LGD1)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Postmedia's CFR is constrained by: (1) very high leverage (11x as of LTM Nov-21, rising toward 15x in 2023) as the PIK notes balance grows, leading to an untenable capital structure; (2) challenges regaining earnings momentum following steep pandemic induced revenue declines; (3) ongoing secular decline in the traditional newspaper business, which still accounts for nearly 75% of revenues; and (4) competitive pressure in digital media given low barriers to entry and dominant global players. The company benefits from: (1) its leading position in the Canadian newspaper market with well-known brands; (2) track record for achieving cost reductions that keep pace with falling revenues; (3) Moody's expectation for moderate growth from the emerging parcel business, supported by the BNI acquisition, and potential momentum from favorable legislation providing additional revenue and bargaining power with competitors; and (4) adequate liquidity, including the extension of its C$15 million asset-back revolving credit facility to October 2025 as part of the current transaction.

Postmedia has adequate liquidity (SGL-3). Pro-forma for the transaction, sources total about C$40 million, consisting of cash on hand of $26 million and full availability under the C$15 million asset back revolving credit facility due October 2025.Uses of cash over the next twelve months through November 2022 will include negative free cash flow of about $5 million. Postmedia has limited alternative liquidity because individual asset sale proceeds must be used to repay the first lien notes, with no reinvestment provision.

Pro-forma for the transaction, Postmedia's two classes of debt include the B1 first lien notes due February 2027 (C$48 million outstanding at transaction close), and ii) unrated second lien PIK notes due August 2027. The B1 rating on the first lien notes is four notches above the Caa2 CFR, reflecting their priority ranking to and significant cushion provided by the second lien notes.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Postmedia will maintain adequate liquidity through 2023 despite deteriorating credit metrics.

ESG Considerations

Postmedia's has a Credit Impact Score of CIS-5, reflecting that ESG considerations have a very highly negative impact on the current rating, primarily due to social and governance risks. Postmedia has limited resources to adjust to evolving demographic and societal trends as digital services disrupt print media, and likewise social risks will continue to weigh heavily on its rating. Governance risks pressure the rating due to the company's track record of distressed exchanges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Postmedia's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or the risk of default increases.

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage improved such that the likelihood of the company restructuring its debt was minimal, and if liquidity remained adequate.

Postmedia Network Inc., headquartered in Toronto, is the largest publisher of daily newspapers in Canada. Publications include National Post, Toronto Sun, Vancouver Sun, Montreal Gazette, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, and Windsor Star.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

