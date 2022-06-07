Moody's upgrades Premier Foods to Ba3 from B1; outlook stable

London, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to Ba3 from B1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Ba3-PD from B1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Premier Foods plc (Premier Foods or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to Ba3 from B1 rating on the GBP330 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 at Premier Foods Finance plc. The outlook on all ratings has changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects Premier Foods' resilient performance achieved in fiscal 2022 ending March in the context of rising input costs and supply chain frictions. The company maintained strong key credit ratios, including gross Moody's-adjusted leverage, calculated as adjusted debt to EBITDA, before pension deficit of 2.1x and generated GBP96 million Moody's adjusted free cash flow, or close to GBP60 million after pension contributions. Moody's also estimates that the company has built sufficient headroom to withstand continued industry headwinds over the next 12-18 months.

Premier Foods' Moody's adjusted EBITA margin has reached 17% in fiscal 2022 compared to 15.3% in fiscal 2021 thanks to a combination of cost saving initiatives, capital investments and mitigation of higher raw material costs through price increases. Although the company's revenue for the same period fell by 5% to GBP901 million from GBP947 million in the 53 week fiscal 2021. Moody's notes that the strong prior year comparables reflect a period when people were eating more at home due to pandemic lockdowns. Indeed, the company's sales in fiscal 2022 were up by 6.3% compared to the pre-pandemic level, translating to more than 3% average annual growth over the two years.

Premier Foods Moody's-adjusted gross leverage, measured as gross adjusted-debt to EBITDA, reduced to 3.2x in fiscal 2022 from 4.5x in fiscal 2021, although this improvement was driven by the company's Premier Foods IAS 19 pension deficit decreasing to historically lowest level of GBP194 million from GBP383 million in fiscal 2021. The company's leverage excluding pensions remained stable at 2.1x, a strong level for the previous B1 rating.

Moody's notes that the pension deficit is inherently volatile, because it is largely driven by financial market dynamics and also is very sensitive to even small changes in discount rate, inflation and other assumptions. Over the last several years the pension deficit has fluctuated, including a high point of GBP490 million. Moody's typically assesses pension deficit liabilities over the medium term rather than at a single point in time, but also considers the impact of the obligations on cash flow generation. Although the company has been contributing GBP40-GBP50 million during each of the last three years to reduce the deficit, it has been at the same time generating a meaningful free cash flow and partially used this to reduce funded debt. Moody's also positively notes the segregated merger of the company's pension plans, completed June 2020, which already resulted in lower administration costs for managing the funds and could also lead to lower required contributions over time.

The company's Moody's adjusted interest coverage, measured as EBITA to interest, increased to 3.6x in fiscal 2022 from 2.8x a year before and Moody's expects this ratio to improve further to 4x thanks to the full year effect of the lower debt quantum and lower coupon on the notes following the refinancing a year ago. Lower interest expenses will also support the company's free cash flow generation which the rating agency expects to be between GBP35 and GBP40 million a year after pension contributions.

Moody's expects the company's sales to grow in low- to mid-single digits in fiscal 2023 and believes that its EBITDA will likely be somewhat lower than the very strong levels achieved in fiscal 2021-22 as the company has been facing double-digits cost inflation this year. Prices for wheat, sugar and palm oil, which are among the key ingredients for the Premier Foods' products, are significantly higher compared to last year. Moody's understands that the company is in the process of discussing further price increases with retailers and also uses hedging to mitigate the impact of higher input costs.

Moody's forecasts the UK GDP growth to slow down to 2.5% in 2022 and 1% in 2023 compared to more than 7% in 2021. The population's purchasing power and consumer spending will likely be affected, although, more positively, demand for the company's products may be supported by people eating out less and trading down. The rating agency also positively notes some widening of the company's consumer base during the pandemic, which, coupled with continued product innovation, should help it to sustain revenue growth.

Premier Foods' CFR is further supported by its solid market positions in the UK food market with a portfolio of well-established brands that underpin relatively high margins. However, less positively the company's credit quality also reflects its high geographical and customer concentration and its relatively small size compared to large international food producers. The company is also exposed to volatility in raw material prices which may create pressure on margins.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers the company's financial policies and governance practices as relatively conservative, which is a clear credit positive. The company intends to reduce its net leverage (excluding the pension deficit) to 1.5x compared with 1.7x already achieved as of March 2022. Premier Foods has declared a dividend for fiscal 2022 of around GBP10 million. The new pension agreement is expected to give the company more room for distributions over time although still require matching dividends with pension contributions and in light of this and the deleveraging target Moody's does not anticipate any material increase in dividend payments in the next 1-2 years.

The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and subject to the UK Corporate Governance Code. The company's Board comprises nine members, including six non-executive directors. Nissin Foods, which is the largest shareholder own close to 23% of the shares, have one nominated non-executive director. Moody's also positively notes Premier Foods' ongoing focus and importance of ESG issues to the business.

LIQUIDITY

Premier Foods' liquidity profile is good. As of March 2022, the company had access to GBP54 million cash and fully undrawn GBP175 million revolving credit facility (RCF) which is typically used to cover seasonal working capital fluctuations. Moody's also expects the company to generate approximately GBP40 million of free cash after pension per annum. Furthermore, the rating agency expects Premier Foods to maintain high headroom under the maintenance covenants in the RCF agreement over the next 12-18 months, which include net debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest coverage ratios which are tested biannually.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Premier Foods' capital structure pro-forma for the transaction includes the new GBP330 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 and the GBP175 million RCF due in May 2025.

Applying Moody's loss given default (LGD) model (assuming a standard 50% recovery rate typical of debt structures including both bonds and bank debt), the backed senior secured notes are rated Ba3 i.e. at the same level as the CFR because all the debt, including the pension deficit, ranks pari passu.

The RCF, backed senior secured notes and pension deficit are secured by floating charges over the assets of operating subsidiary guarantors which must hold a minimum of 80% of the consolidated gross tangible assets, consolidated EBITDA and turnover of the group.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Premier Foods will maintain leverage sustainably below 5x and generate positive free cash flow after pensions over the next 12-18 months. It does not incorporate a change in financial policy or material debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade will require the company to achieve a sustained revenue growth leading to greater scale and diversification. It will also require debt/EBITDA to stay below 4x (or below 2x, excluding the pension deficit) on a sustained basis and the company's EBITA margin sustained above 16%, while generating positive free cash flow (after pension contributions) to debt above 10% and keeping a solid liquidity profile.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's (1) gross debt/EBITDA increases above 5x on a sustained basis (or 3x excluding the pension deficit), (2) EBITA margin falls materially below 14%, or (3) liquidity profile deteriorates for instance as a result of negative free cash flow (after pension contributions). Moody's assessment of the leverage also takes into consideration the volatility in the adjustment for the company's significant pension deficit.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in St Albans, UK and quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Premier Foods plc is a branded ambient foods producer to the UK retail market. For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Premier Foods reported revenues of GBP901 million [1]. The company's market capitalisation is approximately GBP1 billion as of the date of this publication.

