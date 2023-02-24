Moody's upgrades Prestige Brands' CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Prestige Brands, Inc.'s ("Prestige") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, its Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and its senior secured term loan rating to Ba1 from Ba2. Moody's also upgraded Prestige's senior unsecured notes to B1 from B2 and upgraded Prestige's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook is stable.

The upgrade reflects Prestige's stable operating performance and consistently strong free cash flow that is driving improved credit metrics and acquisition funding flexibility. Prestige has reduced debt-to-EBITDA to 3.9x as of the 12 months ended (LTM) 12/31/2022 from 4.7x as of LTM 9/30/2021 following the Akorn acquisition. Moody's projects that Prestige will continue to generate meaningful free cash flow of at least $200 million annually that benefits from low capital spending and no dividend, and that Prestige's management will continue to target net leverage towards the low end of the company's 3.5x-5.0x (based on the company's calculation) publicly stated leverage range. Leverage has trended lower over the last five years because the company is operating more conservatively. Moody's expects that the company will continue to pursue acquisitions focusing on niche categories that Prestige can expand and add value, with a size similar to the Akorn acquisition. Prestige's sizable free cash flow and consistent debt repayment means that leverage increases only temporarily following acquisitions. Moody's does not anticipate Prestige will pursue large debt financed acquisitions, and if an acquisition occurs, Moody's expects Prestige to maintain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0x or reduce leverage to below 4.0x in less than a year.

Maintaining a strong financial profile is one of the company's three strategic pillars and the company has focused on reducing leverage to align with this principle. As a result, Moody's changed the company's credit impact score to CIS-3 from CIS-4 and the governance IPS to G-3 from G-4. Prestige is publicly targeting net debt-to-EBITDA in a 3.5x to 5.0x range, but Moody's believes the company is targeting the lower end of this range and anticipates the company will reduce the target range in the coming quarters to align with this practice.

The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2 reflects that the company's strong free cash flow exceeding $200 million annually, $86 million of cash as of December 2022, and full availability on the $175 million committed asset-based revolver provide very good coverage of cash needs. Moody's projects the company will maintain good cushion within the credit facility financial maintenance covenants. There are no maturities until the revolver expires in December 2024.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Prestige Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Prestige Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Prestige's Ba3 CFR reflects its strong and stable free cash flow from a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter ("OTC") branded products. The company's products are generally among the leading market position and brands in their respective niche categories that are targeted at treating common, recurring ailments. Prestige's branded products typically have long commercial histories and have built broad appeal and trust among consumers. Prestige's outsourced manufacturing creates a variable cost structure and limits the need for sizable capital spending, which favorably contributes to cash flow stability. The company has maintained a strong EBITA margin over 30% in the last 5 years, including during the peak of the pandemic when sales in certain categories related to travel, cough and cold, and sports activities declined due to reduced consumption. Moody's projects the EBITA margin will remain relatively steady given the company's continued productivity improvements, cost reduction initiatives, and a variable cost structure due to its outsourced manufacturing model. The company operates in mature categories with flat-to-low single-digit organic growth and competition from private label/store brands that limits pricing power and market share. Moreover, Prestige's modest scale compared to large diversified consumer peers as well as the company's OTC business focus create greater exposure to category competition and concentrated retail distribution.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The overall CIS-3 score reflects that ESG factors have a moderately negative impact on Prestige's ratings.

Prestige's E-3 score, representing moderately negative risk, reflects Moody's view that while there is a meaningful level of outsourcing, risks remain, particularly in the area of waste and pollution. Moody's recognizes the steps Prestige has taken to minimize its resource footprint at its Lynchburg, Virginia manufacturing site. The facility converted nearly 30% of lights to more energy-efficient LED lighting during fiscal 2020 to help reduce electrical usage. Recycling rates have increased and total waste has reduced, and the Lynchburg site is certified as a "no exposure site" in Virginia, which means it has no exposures to open waterways.

Prestige's S-3 score, representing moderately negative risk, reflects our view that customer relations have heightened importance to consumer demand that products effectively treat common recurring ailments to consumer demand. While the company's products are generally among the leading brands in their respective niche categories, any weakness in product quality or recalls would weaken brand perception and the company faces constant pressure from competing brands that include private label. Because the company must demonstrate good oversight of product manufacturing that is largely outsourced, responsible production is a moderately negative risk. The company is committed to manage its over 100 global suppliers in a responsible manner so that they are aligned with its mission and values. Prestige expects its suppliers to obey the laws that require them to treat workers fairly, provide a safe and healthy work environment and protect environmental quality. Most importantly, the company expects its suppliers to promote principles of ethical behavior in their workplace, to operate in a manner consistent with Prestige's Supplier Code of Conduct, and to demonstrate a commitment to environmental, employment and community standards.

Prestige's G-3 IPS, representing moderately negative risk, reflects Moody's view that its growth strategy through acquisitions leads to periodic increases in leverage. Moody's expects the company to balance its growth strategy with its goal of maintaining financial strength in its balance sheet. Moody's expects continued acquisition event risk but does not expect Prestige to engage in any large debt financed acquisitions over the next two years. Although the company has a 3.5x-5.0x public leverage target, Moody's expects the company will operate towards the lower end of the net leverage range. Moody's believes a reduction in this target is likely because one of the company's three strategic initiatives is to maintain a strong financial profile. Prestige favorably does not pay a dividend but is likely to devote more free cash flow to share repurchases than debt reduction as leverage falls.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Prestige will generate free cash flow of at least $200 million annually, maintain good liquidity, and pursue modestly sized acquisitions that the company can delever quickly to maintain leverage below 4.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if Prestige's operating performance deteriorates, if the company's strong free cash flow were to weaken, or if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, including large debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company's liquidity deteriorates or if debt to EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.

The ratings could be upgraded if Prestige demonstrates consistent positive organic revenue growth, sustains strong profitability and free cash flow, and continues to maintain at least good liquidity. Prestige would also need to exhibit a more conservative financial policy such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Prestige Brands, Inc., headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, manages and markets a broad portfolio of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company is publicly-traded and generated about $1.1 billion of revenue for the 12 months ending December 31, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dawei Ma

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

