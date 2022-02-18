Moody's upgrades Pro Mach's CFR to B2; outlook is stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Pro Mach Group,
Inc.'s (Pro Mach) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from
B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD.
Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's senior
secured first lien rating to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable.
The ratings upgrade reflects continued strength in Pro Mach's operating
performance and credit metrics. The company has demonstrated meaningful
resilience in operations and the ability to generate free cash flow in
recent years. Good execution with respect to bolt-on acquisitions
and organic growth has resulted in a significant expansion in scale,
offerings and customer reach. Leverage at close to 7.0x
is high for the B2 rating and the company's appetite for acquisitions
will sustain leverage at elevated levels. That said, the
high leverage is mitigated by the strong demand fundamentals which will
drive continued earnings growth and the company's good liquidity.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Pro Mach Group, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to B2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pro Mach Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pro Mach's B2 CFR broadly reflects the company's elevated leverage as
it undertakes an aggressive growth strategy in the fragmented packaging
equipment industry. Demand for Pro Mach's machinery sales exhibit
volatility and are cyclical in nature. Due to the capital goods
nature of the company's products, risk of order delays and
contract deferrals are heightened in a recessionary environment,
with machinery sales exhibiting sharper declines than their end markets.
The rating is also constrained by Pro Mach's private equity ownership
and ensuing aggressive financial policy that exposes the company to future
leveraging events.
Nonetheless, the rating benefits from the company's diversified
product offerings and large installed base that supports a high margin
aftermarket business. The company's exposure to food & beverage
and pharmaceutical end-markets are generally stable and growing,
mitigating some of the cyclicality associated with selling expensive capital
equipment. The low capital requirements inherent in the company's
assembly-based business model provides ongoing support to cash
flow. Liquidity is also good supported by $95 million of
cash and full availability under its $200 million of revolving
credit facility.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued earnings
growth and good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if strong earnings growth or a shift to
a more conservative financial policy results in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
being sustained below 5.0x and EBITA-to-interest
above 2.0 times.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's organic growth stalls
or EBITDA margins decline. A large debt funded acquisition or shareholder
dividend could also result in a downgrade. Specifically,
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained meaningfully above current
levels, EBITA-to-interest falling below 1.5x,
or deterioration in liquidity could result in a downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, Pro Mach Group,
Inc. manufactures a broad range of packaging equipment and related
aftermarket parts and services for a number of industries including the
food, beverage, household goods and pharmaceutical industries.
Pro Mach is owned by Leonard Green & Partners. Pro Mach's revenue
for fiscal 2021 were $1.5 billion.
