Moody's upgrades Pro Mach's CFR to B2; outlook is stable

New York, February 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded Pro Mach Group, Inc.'s (Pro Mach) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's upgraded the company's senior secured first lien rating to B1 from B2. The outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects continued strength in Pro Mach's operating performance and credit metrics. The company has demonstrated meaningful resilience in operations and the ability to generate free cash flow in recent years. Good execution with respect to bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth has resulted in a significant expansion in scale, offerings and customer reach. Leverage at close to 7.0x is high for the B2 rating and the company's appetite for acquisitions will sustain leverage at elevated levels. That said, the high leverage is mitigated by the strong demand fundamentals which will drive continued earnings growth and the company's good liquidity.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Pro Mach Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pro Mach Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pro Mach's B2 CFR broadly reflects the company's elevated leverage as it undertakes an aggressive growth strategy in the fragmented packaging equipment industry. Demand for Pro Mach's machinery sales exhibit volatility and are cyclical in nature. Due to the capital goods nature of the company's products, risk of order delays and contract deferrals are heightened in a recessionary environment, with machinery sales exhibiting sharper declines than their end markets. The rating is also constrained by Pro Mach's private equity ownership and ensuing aggressive financial policy that exposes the company to future leveraging events.

Nonetheless, the rating benefits from the company's diversified product offerings and large installed base that supports a high margin aftermarket business. The company's exposure to food & beverage and pharmaceutical end-markets are generally stable and growing, mitigating some of the cyclicality associated with selling expensive capital equipment. The low capital requirements inherent in the company's assembly-based business model provides ongoing support to cash flow. Liquidity is also good supported by $95 million of cash and full availability under its $200 million of revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of continued earnings growth and good liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if strong earnings growth or a shift to a more conservative financial policy results in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA being sustained below 5.0x and EBITA-to-interest above 2.0 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's organic growth stalls or EBITDA margins decline. A large debt funded acquisition or shareholder dividend could also result in a downgrade. Specifically, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained meaningfully above current levels, EBITA-to-interest falling below 1.5x, or deterioration in liquidity could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, Pro Mach Group, Inc. manufactures a broad range of packaging equipment and related aftermarket parts and services for a number of industries including the food, beverage, household goods and pharmaceutical industries. Pro Mach is owned by Leonard Green & Partners. Pro Mach's revenue for fiscal 2021 were $1.5 billion.

