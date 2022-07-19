Moody's upgrades ProFrac to B2; outlook stable

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded ProFrac Holdings II, LLC's (ProFrac) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD, its senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B3. Moody's also assigned a Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

"The upgrade of Profrac's ratings reflects an improvement in cash flow generation through rate increases for its fleet and a greater financial flexibility, supported by the recent initial public offering," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's Senior Analyst. "Profrac's completed acquisitions and the announced acquisitions, including the acquisition of USWS, will enhance the company's scale, competitive positioning and product offering, strengthening the company's business profile."

Profrac's parent Profrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC) completed its initial public offering (IPO) in the second quarter 2022, raising a total of $304 million of net proceeds of which $144 million was used to reduce a portion of the Profrac's $450 million term loan balance, with the remainder applied towards reducing partial ABL outstanding balance, the payoff of related party notes and distribution to family shareholders. Through PFHC or otherwise, the Wilks family owns a substantial portion of the Profrac. In total, the Wilks family has approximately 89% voting interest in PFHC, hence giving the Wilks family substantial operating control over Profrac.

In June 2022, Profrac announced its proposed acquisition of sand businesses SP Silica of Monahans, LLC and SP Silica Sales, LLC (together, Monahans) for approximately $90 million. The company will fund the transaction with 100% cash and the transaction is expected to close in July 2022. Profrac also announced its proposed acquisition of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS), a provider of electric pressure pumping services and a market leader in electric pressure pumping. USWS acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: ProFrac Holdings II, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Term Loan, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Assignments:

..Issuer: ProFrac Holdings II, LLC

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ProFrac Holdings II, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of ProFrac's CFR to B2 reflects the company's improving business profile, as well as Moody's expectation that a substantial improvement in cash flow generation in 2022 and recent public equity placement will reduce Profrac's reliance on debt in funding its growth and operations.

Profrac is expanding its business through acquisitions. The most recently announced acquisition of USWS, will continue to add to scale, market position and competitive product offering of Profrac. The combined company will benefit from a substantially enhanced offering of electric fleet services, as well as a larger portfolio of active fleets. ProFrac will also benefit from its vertically integrated business model with enhanced manufacturing and distribution capabilities and improving execution capabilities. Following the IPO, Profrac is well positioned to fund its growth through a combination of raising public equity, operating cash flows and some borrowing. Moody's expects Profrac to generate solid operating cash flow in 2022. Larger fleet, improved utilization rates and higher fleet rates boost Profrac's cash flow generation faster than Moody's earlier expectations. The acquisition of sand businesses, manufacturing business and other cost savings measures should improve the company's cash margins.

The company's credit profile is tempered by high cyclicality of the Oilfield Services (OFS) sector. While the company's financial leverage improved modestly in 2021 and is likely to continue to improve in 2022 as earnings rise, the company's largest service line focus makes it fully reliant on highly cyclical demand for pressure pumping services. The hydraulic fracturing service – Profrac's single service line - is particularly competitive and is dominated by several larger companies that have greater financial resources, and product and service line diversity, than Profrac.

While Profrac repaid part of its term loan debt through allocation of the IPO proceeds, Moody's expects that the company will need to add to debt as a result of the acquisitions and expanding operations. USWS acquisition will involve refinancing or assuming over $200 million of USWS' existing debt. Moody's expects Profrac to use its cash flow to continue to reduce reliance on debt financing in 2022 and 2023.

ProFrac has good liquidity as reflected in its SGL-2 liquidity rating. As of June 30, 2022, the company had $35 million of cash and $103 million drawn under its $200 million Asset Based Loan (ABL) facility maturing in March 2027. The company should be able to meet its cash requirements including interest, maintenance capital expenditures and cash taxes from operating cash flow. The term loan facility financial covenants include a maximum net leverage covenant of 1.55x through the year-end 2022 and stepping down to 1.25 by the end of first quarter 2023. The term loan facility also has a minimum liquidity covenant of $30 million and maximum capital expenditures covenant greater of $275 million or 50% of the previous four consecutive fiscal quarters total EBITDA. The ABL facility has a covenant for the company to maintain a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x. Based on improving fundamental conditions, Moody's expects the company to remain well in compliance with its covenants in 2022-23. Moody's notes that ABL covenants may become relatively tight in an event of a downturn in demand and cash flow.

ProFrac's $450 million senior secured term loan ($306 million outstanding as of June 30, 2022) due in March 2025 is rated B2, the same as the CFR as it has a first lien on all the assets of the borrower and guarantors, including the subsidiaries, except for the ABL collateral. The $200 million ABL revolving credit facility with March 2027 maturity, has a first lien claim on all the working capital assets of the borrower (ABL collateral) and a second lien claim on all other assets of the borrower and guarantors. The company also has a $24 million First Financial Loan due in July 2025, collateralized by a small subset of ProFrac's tractor assets.

The credit agreement has transfer blockers to prohibit transfer of specified assets (including material intellectual property and stock in, debt of, or liens on stock or assets of any restricted subsidiary, subject to certain exceptions) to unrestricted subsidiaries. Subsidiary guarantors are not required to be wholly-owned, eliminating the risk that guarantees will be released because they cease to be wholly-owned. The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include sustainable EBITDA growth in a significantly improving industry environment, debt reduction, maintaining good liquidity and conservative financial policies.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 4x, EBITDA/interest below 3x, deterioration in liquidity, or more aggressive financial policies.

ProFrac, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, fully owned by ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PFHC), is a vertically integrated provider of hydraulic fracturing services to E&P companies in the United States. ProFrac is substantially owned by the Wilks family.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74277. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sreedhar Kona

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

