Moody's upgrades Prosperity Bank's ratings (bank deposits to Aa3/Prime1 from A1/Prime1; issuer rating to A3 from Baa1); outlook stable

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the long-term ratings and assessments of Prosperity Bank, the operating bank subsidiary of Texas-based Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Prosperity Bank's long-term deposit rating was upgraded to Aa3 from A1 and its long-term issuer rating was upgraded to A3 from Baa1. The bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was upgraded to a2 from a3, its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings were upgraded to A2 from A3, its short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings were upgraded to Prime-1 from Prime-2 and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment was upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr). The bank's Prime-1(cr) short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment and Prime-1 short-term deposit rating were affirmed. Following this action, the rating outlook for Prosperity Bank is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's view that Prosperity Bank's standalone credit profile has strengthened as a result of its improved capitalization, measured loan growth, continued expense discipline and healthy levels of profitability and liquidity. The bank has demonstrated resilience to challenging operating conditions and consistent implementation of its strategy, underpinned by a strong and experienced management team. Moody's added that although Prosperity Bank's capitalization could decline as a result of future acquisitions, which management has noted is an important component of its growth strategy, the rating agency expects capitalization will remain at a level commensurate with Prosperity Bank's high ratings.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Prosperity Bank

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a2 from a3

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a2 from a3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to A1(cr) from A2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A2 from A3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to Aa3 from A1, Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Prosperity Bank

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Prosperity Bank

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Prosperity Bank's financial performance has been consistently strong, underscoring the strength of its experienced management team. Its profitability is supported by a superior operational efficiency profile, as reflected in a cost/income ratio generally in the low- to mid-40s, and by low credit costs. Although the bank's net interest margin (NIM) has weakened in recent years due to lower average rates on loans and higher cash balances as a result of robust deposit inflows and disciplined loan growth, its overall profitability levels remain better than the US regional bank peers' average. Moreover, Moody's expects Prosperity Bank's NIM will improve in the coming quarters as a result of higher market interest rates.

Prosperity Bank's credit costs have been low throughout the economic cycle. In Q1 2022, Prosperity Bancshares' net charge-offs were just 3 basis points of total average loans on a consolidated basis and did not exceed 21 basis points in any year during the previous decade, amongst the lowest level in the industry. Moody's considers Prosperity Bank to be a disciplined and experienced underwriter. As an example, excluding mortgage warehouse loans and PPP loans, it reported a slight decrease in loans over the past year while most of the industry experienced loan growth as underwriting standards were loosened coming out of the pandemic. Still, Prosperity Bank has some concentration in commercial real estate (CRE) lending, which, including construction, equals roughly two times its tangible common equity on a Moody's-adjusted basis (TCE). However, Prosperity Bank's CRE portfolio has performed extremely well and generated net recoveries in recent periods.

With respect to capitalization, parent Prosperity Bancshares' TCE to risk-weighted assets ratio has climbed nearly 300 basis points since the close of its most recent acquisition in late 2019. As of 31 March 2022, the ratio was 15.1% compared with 12.4% at year-end 2019, a significant increase. Even though a future acquisition could once again reduce the firm's capitalization, management has demonstrated its willingness to quickly rebuild it to a level well in excess of the peer-average, a credit positive.

Prosperity Bank's funding and liquidity profile is also supportive of its higher ratings. The bank is core funded with deposits, a large component of which are noninterest-bearing and other demand deposits. Moreover, Prosperity Bank's deposit costs are low and its deposit relationships are granular. As a consequence of having significantly more deposits than loans, Prosperity Bank holds significant cash and securities balances, though its securities portfolio is largely focused on high-quality agency mortgage-backed securities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the upgrade of Prosperity Bank's BCA and ratings, a further upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months. Longer-term, positive rating pressure would require a more diversified loan and revenue mix, continued strong profitability, maintenance of the bank's robust capital and liquidity positions, and a clear and carefully managed succession plan, given that a large number of Prosperity Bank's senior managers are at, or near, the traditional retirement age.

A downgrade of Prosperity Bank's BCA and ratings could follow significant weakening of its capitalization, the expansion of its CRE concentration, an outsized acquisition or materially lower profitability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

