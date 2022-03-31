Moody's upgrades Pulte's senior unsecured rating to Baa2; outlook stable

Approximately $2.0 billion of debt securities affected

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded PulteGroup, Inc.'s (Pulte) senior unsecured notes ratings to Baa2 from Baa3. The outlook is stable.

The rating action reflects strong operating and financial performance of the company, its conservative financial strategies, and robust operating scale being the third largest homebuilder in the country with significant market share. In 2021, Pulte generated $13.5 billion in revenue and held a 4.2% market share in the country with operations in 40 geographic markets across 24 states. Pulte's recent reduction of its long-term debt leverage target toward 20% - 30% from 30% - 40% reflects its commitment to operating with more conservative balance sheet through different industry cycles, and is a significant credit strength, reflected in the ratings upgrade.

"Moody's expects Pulte to maintain strong credit metrics, including its excellent gross margin, which has a track record of being one of the highest among peers, strong interest coverage, low homebuilding debt leverage, and one of the strongest cash flow generative capabilities and therefore meaningful financial flexibility during any industry cycle" says Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst. "The company's performance is expected to remain strong, including as homebuilding industry experiences moderating trends forecast for the next 12 to 18 months."

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: PulteGroup, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PulteGroup, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pulte's Baa2 senior unsecured rating is supported by: 1) its strong market position with significant revenue scale and broad geographic footprint, as well as balanced product mix and price point diversity; 2) the company's excellent gross margin that ranks among the strongest within the rated homebuilder group; 3) conservative financial strategy, a disciplined approach to its capital structure, commitment to low debt leverage, with a demonstrated track record of deleveraging despite share repurchase activity; 4) robust tangible equity base and considerable financial flexibility supported by strong cash flow generation and strong liquidity; 5) largely build-to-order business model accounting for about 75% of home starts, providing revenue visibility and market risk mitigation; and 6) favorable, although moderating, demand conditions expected in the US homebuilding sector during the next 12 to 18 months.

The credit view is constrained by: 1) the company's shareholder friendly activities in the form of share repurchases and dividends, which are increasing; 2) owned land position of around 3.8 years that would be exposed to a risk of impairment charges during a market weakening and price declines; 3) risks of affordability pressures in the sector, including rising interest rates in addition to high home prices, that will weigh on demand along with the declining disposable income of consumers from inflation; 4) rising input costs of land, labor, and building materials; and 5) industry cyclicality and sensitivity of operations to changes in underlying demand.

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Pulte will continue to generate strong credit metrics and maintain conservative financial strategies and low debt leverage during any industry cycle, and in the next 12 to 18 months will expand its scale benefitting from favorable homebuilding industry conditions.

Pulte has a strong liquidity profile, supported by $1.8 billion of cash at December 31, 2021, strong cash flow from operations, about $700 million of availability under its $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility maturing in June 2023, which is not projected to be utilized, and substantial headroom under the revolver's financial maintenance covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the company's commitment to operating with debt to book capitalization below 20%, and a demonstrated track record of leverage sustained at those levels as well as conservative financial policies related to land strategies, investments in different asset classes, acquisitions and share repurchases in different industry cycles. Additionally, maintenance of meaningful scale, excellent gross margins and a strong liquidity position, including consistently robust free cash flow, as well as the stability of economic and homebuilding industry conditions would be important factors for an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include the homebuilding sector experiencing a material weakening, leading the company to generate net losses, book inventory impairments and see a weakening in credit metrics. The company's homebuilding debt to capitalization rising above 30% and interest coverage declining below 10x, a shift from the commitment to conservative financial strategies, including with respect to shareholder returns or investments, or a weakening in free cash flow generation or liquidity profile could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PulteGroup, Inc., founded in 1950 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the country's third largest homebuilder by revenue and homes sold, with operations in 40 markets and 24 states. The company builds homes for the first-time, move-up and active adult buyer segments. In 2021, Pulte generated $13.5 billion in homebuilding revenue and $1.9 billion in net income.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

