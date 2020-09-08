Moody's upgrades QualityTech, L.P. to Ba3; stable outlook

New York, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") upgraded
the ratings of QualityTech, L.P., including
its senior unsecured debt and corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1.
QualityTech, L.P. is the operating partnership of
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (collectively referred to herein as
"QTS"). The rating outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade reflects the REIT's improved earnings quality resulting
from its successful strategic shift to exit non-core cloud and
managed services products. The rating upgrade also incorporates
QTS's consistently sound operating performance supported by the
continued demand for data center assets with strong signed leasing activity
from QTS's customer verticals including hybrid colocation,
hyperscale and Federal. Management has exhibited good operating
and fiscal discipline by maintaining sound liquidity and steady credit
metrics as it manages growth.
Upgrades:
Issuer: QualityTech, L.P.
--Senior unsecured debt, Upgrade to Ba3 from B1
--Corporate Family Rating Upgrade to Ba3 from B1
Outlook Action:
Issuer: QualityTech, L.P.
Rating outlook revised to Stable from Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
QTS's Ba3 rating reflects an unsecured funding strategy with a largely
unencumbered asset base representing 98.6% of gross assets,
a diversified tenant roster with more than 1,200 customers,
and a manageable debt maturity schedule with capital needs that are generally
pre-funded three to four quarters or more in advance through forward
equity issuances. In addition, the REIT has been successful
in shifting away from the lower margin cloud and managed services,
which has allowed QTS to participate in select strategic growth opportunities
with hyperscale and Federal customers while continuing to generate good
performance within its diversified hybrid colocation platform.
During Q2 2020, QTS continued to experience elevated demand for
additional connectivity and ancillary services, in part driven by
the effects of COVID-19. The continued strength in QTS's
leasing performance resulted in a backlog of signed, but not yet
commenced, annualized revenue of approximately $111 million,
an increase of approximately 10% quarter-over quarter.
Same space renewal rates increased by 2.6%, while
churn has trended towards the lower end of its historical range,
0.5% for Q2 2020, which brought Q2 2020 YTD churn
to approximately 1.1%. Its adjusted EBITDA margin
has grown modestly but steadily in the past four quarters reaching 50.0%
in Q2 2020 from 46.8% in Q3 2019.
These strengths are counterbalanced by the REIT's elevated leverage and
meaningful asset concentration, exacerbated by its small asset base.
QTS's two largest properties, Atlanta-Metro and Atlanta-Suwanee
data centers contributed 31% and 15%, respectively
of annual rent for the first six months of 2020. However,
the REIT continues to gradually reduce this concentration with organic
growth and some acquisitions. QTS's net debt/EBITDA remains elevated
at 8.3x TTM Q2 2020 driven by $423 million offering of two
separate preferred issuances over the course of 2018 which are both redeemable
in 2023. Net debt/EBITDA improves to 7.3x excluding approximately
$316 million convertible preferred stock that Moody's expects
to be converted at the earliest opportunity in 2023 given the conversion
rate and QTS' stock price.
The rating outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation that QTS will
continue to capitalize on strong demand for outsourced server and storage
device capacity. The stable rating outlook also incorporates our
expectation that QTS will continue to prudently grow and diversify while
improving leverage, maintaining adequate liquidity and increasing
operating margins over time.
QTS's SGL-2 rating is supported by its positive cash flow generation,
revolver availability, a minimal near-term maturity schedule,
and ample undrawn forward equity proceeds, which should lend flexibility
to support growth. At June 30, 2020, QTS's revolving
credit facility had $491.1 million available on its $1.0
billion capacity. The revolver expires in December 2023 and contains
a one-year extension option to 2024. The REIT has an additional
$16.5 million in cash and $590.6 million in
undrawn forward equity proceeds. However, the REITs' capex
is sizable. As a result of signed leasing activity year-to-date
that has outperformed QTS's initial expectations and the sales pipeline
visibility for the second half of this year, QTS raised its capex
projection for the full year 2020, excluding M&A, to between
$650 million to $750 million, up from $550
million to $600 million previously. Positively, more
than 75% of its capital development plan is directly tied to signed
leases. The REIT's financial flexibility is further enhanced by
its sizable unencumbered asset pool.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
To achieve an upgrade, QTS will need to demonstrate its ability
to profitably grow its asset base while significantly improving asset
diversity. To the extent asset concentration and scale concerns
are effectively mitigated, upward ratings momentum could result
if QTS improves and sustains its EBITDA margin above 50%,
maintains fixed charge coverage above 3.5x and sustains net debt/EBITDA
under 6.5x (including preferred stock and Moody's standard operating
lease adjustments). The rating upgrade would also require that
QTS maintains a development pipeline comfortably below 10% of gross
assets.
Meaningful deterioration of QTS's liquidity profile or signs of
sustained deteriorating operating performance could lead to downward rating
pressure. An aggressive growth appetite such that development to
gross assets exceeds 10%, net debt/EBITDA is sustained above
8.0x (including preferred stock and Moody's standard operating
lease adjustments) will lead to downgrade. A sizable acquisition
that poses integration risks or increases leverage could also result in
a downgrade. Moreover, QTS's ratings could be downgraded
if the REIT experiences higher than expected churn and customer defections,
or if industry oversupply results in competitive pricing pressures and
deterioration in profitability or strained liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
QTS Realty Trust, Inc., (NYSE: QTS) headquartered
in Overland Park, Kansas, USA is the REIT parent of QualityTech,
LP. QTS is a provider of data center solutions across a diverse
footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale
data center space. At June 30, 2020, QTS owns,
operates or manages 25 data centers and supports more than 1,200
customers primarily in North America and Europe.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
