Moody's upgrades Quikrete's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3, sr. secured rating to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook stable

Approximately $4.2 billion of rated debt affected

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Quikrete Holdings, Inc.'s (Quikrete) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD and senior secured rating to Ba2 from Ba3. The outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation for continued improvement in Quikrete's credit profile, higher predictability in free cash flow generation and on-going solid execution. Moody's projects total debt-to-EBITDA will be 3.7x by year-end 2022.

"Over the years, Quikrete has increased scale (organically and through acquisitions), diversified its revenue mix, successfully integrated assets, improved profitability, re-invested most of its free cash flow back in the business, and limited dividend distributions to its shareholders balancing the interests of the company's creditors with the interest of its shareholders." said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Sr. Credit Officer. "Going forward, we expect the company to remain focused on execution, pursue additional tuck-in acquisitions, and remain committed to modest leverage."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Quikrete Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B1, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Quikrete Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quikrete Ba2 CFR reflects the company's scale, broad product mix, national footprint, and strong market position. With the acquisition of Forterra, Quikrete is one of the largest manufacturers of packaged concrete and cement mixes, ductile iron pipes, and concrete water pipes in the country. In addition, the rating is supported by the company's very good liquidity, strong operating performance, solid free cash flow and commitment to maintain modest leverage. At the same time the rating takes into consideration the company's exposure to cyclical end markets, its dependence on national retail chains for distribution, the competitive nature of the business in which it operates, and integration risk.

Quikrete enjoys very good liquidity, supported by a robust free cash flow profile and a $550 million ABL revolving credit facility expiring in March 2027 of which Moody's estimates $450 million remains available. The principal financial covenant in Quikrete's ABL revolving credit facility agreement is based on revolver availability, which we do not believe will be triggered in the next 12-18 months and which the company has considerable cushion. If revolver availability falls below 12.5% of total revolver commitment, Quikrete will be required to maintain a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1:1 until minimum availability is achieved again. The term loan facility does not have any financial maintenance covenants.

The Ba2 rating on the company's senior secured credit facility is on par with Quikrete's CFR reflecting its position as the preponderance of debt in Quikrete's capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Quikrete will steadily grow revenue organically, improve profitability and generate significant free cash flow that can be used to de-lever the balance sheet. This is largely driven by Moody's views that the US economy and US construction industry will continue to expand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: Debt-to-EBITDA is approaching 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense is above 6.0x for a sustained period of time, the company maintains its free cash flow and very good liquidity profile, the company demonstrates a conservative financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if: Debt-to-EBITDA is above 4.0x for a sustained period of time; EBITA-to-interest expense is below 5.0x for a sustained period of time, the company's liquidity and profitability deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Quikrete is a leading manufacturer (measured by revenue) and distributor of packaged concrete, cement mixes and ceramic tile installation products in North America. In addition, the company is the leading manufacturer of concrete and ductile iron water infrastructure pipe and products serving states and local governments, and the commercial / residential end markets. The company is privately owned by the Winchester family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Emile El Nems

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

