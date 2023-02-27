Moody's upgrades Quimper AB's (Ahlsell) ratings to B1, stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, February 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the long term corporate family rating (CFR) of Quimper AB (Ahlsell) to B1 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently Moody's has upgraded to B1 from B2 the instrument ratings on the outstanding SEK18.5 billion senior secured first lien term loan B due 2026 and SEK2.25 billion senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. The outlook changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating upgrade reflects Ahlsell' strong results in 2022 that supported the improvement of credit metrics, including a decrease in Moody's adjusted gross leverage to around 4.0x from 4.6x at the end of 2021, in line with the requirements for the B1 rating. The rating action also reflects Moody's expectations that Ahlsell's balanced end market exposure and strong demand for energy efficient renovation boosted by high energy prices will partly offset the decline in the new build construction market. This dynamic should support stable earnings (including the positive full year contribution from 2022 acquisitions) and credit metrics over the next 12-18 months despite a more challenging macro-economic environment compared to prior years.

The B1 rating is further supported by (1) Ahlsell's track record of good operating performance and ability to outgrow the market mainly thanks to the company's leading position in Sweden; (2) its track record of positive free cash flow generation; and (3) high margins that Moody's expects will however reduce over the next 12-18 months due to the dilutive impact of acquisitions and lower volumes.

The rating is constrained by (1) low albeit improving single digit EBITA margins in Norway, Finland and Denmark mainly due to a lack of sufficient scale; and (2) event risk associated with the private equity ownership by CVC Capital Partners, which delisted the company in 2019.

LIQUIDITY

Ahlsell's liquidity is good, supported by a cash balance of SEK3.8 billion at December 2022 and by a SEK2.25 billion undrawn RCF maturing in 2025. There are intra-year working capital swings, whereby there is generally a build-up in Q1-Q3 and a subsequent release in Q4. However such movements in working capital are expected to be fully covered by internally generated cash. Moody's expects ample covenant headroom, given the maintenance covenant stipulating that first lien net leverage (as defined in the facility documentation) must be lower than 9x whenever 40% or more of the RCF has been utilised.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's loss-given-default (LGD) assessment, the group's senior secured first lien term loan B and the senior secured first lien RCF rank pari passu with each other and share the same security interests and guarantees of entities of the group representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. Given the weak collateral value of the security (consisting mainly of share pledges, bank accounts, intercompany receivables) these facilities rank first together with unsecured trade payables, pension obligations and short-term lease commitments at the level of operating entities. The senior secured first lien bank credit facilities are rated B1, in line with the CFR.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of debt/EBITDA between 4.0x-4.5x and operating profit margin of around 8% over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation of continued positive FCF generation and that Ahsell will address debt maturities in a timely manner. The outlook excludes any significant debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure would arise should (1) debt/EBITDA remain below 4.0x on a sustained basis, (2) operating margins remain in high single digits in percentage terms or above, (3) liquidity remain good and (4) the company demonstrate a conservative financial policy, illustrated by no excessive profit distributions to shareholders or larger debt-funded acquisitions.

Conversely, downward pressure could be exerted on the rating if (1) Ahsell' operating performance weakens such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 5.25x on a sustained basis, (2) operating margin declines towards the mid-single digit range in percentage terms, (3) EBITA/interest declines below 2.5x or (4) liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution and Supply Chain Services published in February 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398921. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Quimper AB (Ahlsell) is a pan-Nordic wholesale distributor providing professional users with a wide assortment of goods and services in the HVAC, electricals and tools and supplies segments. Pro-forma acquisitions, the company generates 61% of revenue of revenue in Sweden, 17% in Norway, 9% in Finland, 10% in Denmark following the acquisition of SanistÃ¥l and 3% in other regions. The company is owned by funds affiliated with CVC Capital Partners. In 2022 pro-forma acquisition, the company reported revenue of around SEK50 billion.

