Moody's upgrades RBC Capital Markets, LLC's ratings (long-term issuer rating to A2 from A3), concluding review; outlook stable

Toronto, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded RBC Capital Markets, LLC's (RBC CM) long-term issuer rating to A2 from A3 and its short-term issuer rating to Prime-1 from Prime-2. Following this rating action, RBC CM's outlook is stable. This rating action concludes the review for upgrade initiated on 7 October 2021.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: RBC Capital Markets, LLC

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), upgraded to A2 from A3

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), upgraded to P-1 from P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: RBC Capital Markets, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of RBC CM's ratings was driven by Moody's upgrade of the long-term ratings and assessments for Royal Bank of Canada (RBC, Aa1/A1 Stable, BCA a2), RBC CM's ultimate parent, which provides affiliate support. In addition, RBC CM's standalone assessment was increased to Baa2 from Baa3, reflecting Moody's view that improvements to the company's leverage, funding and liquidity profiles are sustainable, particularly in less favorable market conditions. The investment banking franchise of RBC has generated more stable earnings relative to many of its peers, which Moody's considers a key credit strength.

RBC CM's A2 long-term issuer rating incorporates three notches of affiliate support uplift from its Baa2 standalone assessment, reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong probability that its ultimate parent RBC would support RBC CM, if needed. Notwithstanding the absence of any formal guarantee, this support has been evidenced by RBC's historic and ongoing capital and liquidity support of RBC CM because RBC CM is strategically important to RBC. RBC CM is also highly integrated within RBC operationally, with common governance and oversight.

Moody's said RBC CM's A2 issuer rating remains a notch below RBC's A1 issuer rating. This notching differential exists because under its Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, Moody's considers that the relevant tranche of debt issued as internal loss-absorbing capital to RBC CM's intermediate holding company, RBC US Group Holdings LLC, would likely not be available to support RBC CM's creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A further increase of RBC CM's standalone assessment could occur if Moody's assessed further sustainable improvements in profitability, liquidity, funding and leverage. However, a higher standalone assessment is unlikely to lead to an upgrade in RBC CM's ratings unless accompanied by an upgrade of RBC's baseline credit assessment (BCA).

RBC CM's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of RBC's BCA, or a deterioration in RBC CM's profitability, leverage, funding and liquidity profiles leading to a lower standalone assessment for RBC CM, or a reduction in Moody's assumption of affiliate support for RBC CM from RBC.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332, and Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

