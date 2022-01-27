Moody's upgrades RBC Capital Markets, LLC's ratings (long-term issuer rating to A2 from A3), concluding review; outlook stable

Toronto, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded
RBC Capital Markets, LLC's (RBC CM) long-term issuer
rating to A2 from A3 and its short-term issuer rating to Prime-1
from Prime-2. Following this rating action, RBC CM's
outlook is stable. This rating action concludes the review for
upgrade initiated on 7 October 2021.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: RBC Capital Markets, LLC
.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
upgraded to A2 from A3
.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
upgraded to P-1 from P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: RBC Capital Markets, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of RBC CM's ratings was driven by Moody's upgrade
of the long-term ratings and assessments for Royal Bank of Canada
(RBC, Aa1/A1 Stable, BCA a2), RBC CM's ultimate
parent, which provides affiliate support. In addition,
RBC CM's standalone assessment was increased to Baa2 from Baa3,
reflecting Moody's view that improvements to the company's
leverage, funding and liquidity profiles are sustainable,
particularly in less favorable market conditions. The investment
banking franchise of RBC has generated more stable earnings relative to
many of its peers, which Moody's considers a key credit strength.
RBC CM's A2 long-term issuer rating incorporates three notches
of affiliate support uplift from its Baa2 standalone assessment,
reflecting Moody's assessment of a strong probability that its ultimate
parent RBC would support RBC CM, if needed. Notwithstanding
the absence of any formal guarantee, this support has been evidenced
by RBC's historic and ongoing capital and liquidity support of RBC
CM because RBC CM is strategically important to RBC. RBC CM is
also highly integrated within RBC operationally, with common governance
and oversight.
Moody's said RBC CM's A2 issuer rating remains a notch below
RBC's A1 issuer rating. This notching differential exists
because under its Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, Moody's
considers that the relevant tranche of debt issued as internal loss-absorbing
capital to RBC CM's intermediate holding company, RBC US Group
Holdings LLC, would likely not be available to support RBC CM's
creditors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A further increase of RBC CM's standalone assessment could occur
if Moody's assessed further sustainable improvements in profitability,
liquidity, funding and leverage. However, a higher
standalone assessment is unlikely to lead to an upgrade in RBC CM's
ratings unless accompanied by an upgrade of RBC's baseline credit
assessment (BCA).
RBC CM's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of RBC's
BCA, or a deterioration in RBC CM's profitability, leverage,
funding and liquidity profiles leading to a lower standalone assessment
for RBC CM, or a reduction in Moody's assumption of affiliate
support for RBC CM from RBC.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Securities Industry Market
Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332,
and Banks Methodology published in July 2021
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
