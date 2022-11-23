Moody's upgrades RBSI's deposit ratings to A1/P-1 from A3/P-2

Outlook remains stable

London, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the deposit ratings of The Royal Bank of Scotland International Ltd (RBSI) to A1/P-1 from A3/P-2, the bank's issuer ratings to A2/P-1 from A3/P-2, and the Commercial Paper rating to P-1 from P-2. The outlook on RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the upgrade of RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflect the rating agency's view that, in the event of its failure, the Bank of England would likely apply a unified resolution approach to the NatWest Group plc (NatWest Group; senior unsecured holding company debt A3 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) a3), and that resolution tools would be applied to its Jersey-based non-ring-fenced subsidiary RBSI, notwithstanding that Moody's does not currently consider Jersey to have a full operational resolution regime. Given Moody's expectation that the Bank of England would likely require the issuance of internal loss absorbing instruments from RBSI to NatWest Group, Moody's now applies its Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) framework to determine RBSI's ratings; the rating agency had previously applied its Basic LGF framework to RBSI, which did not result in any uplift to RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings.

Moody's Advanced LGF framework indicates that RBSI's deposits are likely to face a very low loss given failure because of the loss absorption provided by subordinated debt downstreamed from NatWest Group, and the volume of deposits themselves (RBSI has not issued senior unsecured debt); this results in a two-notch uplift for the long-term deposit ratings from RBSI's BCA of a3. Moody's Advanced LGF analysis also indicates that senior unsecured debt potentially issued by RBSI is likely to face a low loss given failure; this results in a one-notch uplift for the long-term issuer ratings from the banks' BCA.

Moody's continues to assume a low probability of government support from Jersey for RBSI's depositors and bondholders, given the limited resources of the Jersey government relative to RBSI's balance sheet and, more broadly, to the country's banking sector. The rating agency also continues to assume a low probability of support from the Government of the United Kingdom (UK, Aa3 negative) because Moody's believes that the UK government has little appetite to support creditors of an offshore bank. These assumptions of low probability of government support continue to provide no uplift to RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings is stable. The outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's capital and liquidity will remain strong, and that the loss given failure of RBSI's deposits and issuer ratings will not change in the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be upgraded if there is an upgrade of the a3 BCA. RBSI's BCA could be upgraded if there is an improvement in the bank's profitability, a reduction in asset risk and an improvement in leverage. A material issuance of debt will not result in additional uplift to RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings.

RBSI's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be downgraded if the a3 BCA is downgraded. RBSI's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality deteriorates, or profitability fails to improve. RBSI's BCA is constrained to one notch above the a3 notional BCA of its parent NatWest Group, reflecting the common customers and use of shared systems; RBSI's BCA could therefore also be downgraded if NatWest Group's notional BCA is downgraded by more than one notch.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: The Royal Bank of Scotland International Ltd

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, upgraded to Aa3 from A2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to A1 from A3, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to Aa3(cr) from A2(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to A2 from A3, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Commercial Paper, upgraded to P-1 from P-2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

