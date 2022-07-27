Moody's upgrades REN's ratings to Baa2; outlook stable

Paris, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 the long-term issuer rating and the senior unsecured debt ratings of REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais, SGPS S.A. ("REN"). Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3 the senior unsecured MTN program rating of REN. Moody's has also upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 the backed senior unsecured ratings and to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3 the backed senior unsecured MTN program rating of REN Finance B.V.. The outlooks on REN and REN Finance B.V. have been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that REN is likely to maintain key credit metrics in line with the guidance for the Baa2 rating over the next three years following the start on 1 January 2022 of a new four-year regulatory period for electricity transmission in Portugal.

REN's network activities in Portugal are regulated by Entidade Reguladora dos Servicos Energeticos ("ERSE"), which sets the tariffs for electricity and gas transmission and distribution. The regulatory framework covering the current 2022-25 period for electricity transmission, which accounted for 65% of REN's EBITDA in 2021, now follows a total expenditure ("totex") model. Under this new regulatory model, allowed revenues are based on the recovery of planned totex, a return on the regulated asset base ("RAB") and incentive payments or penalties based on quality of service. An efficiency sharing mechanism will apply if REN generates returns in excess or below certain pre-defined thresholds.

Moody's views the application of this new regulatory framework as broadly credit neutral despite the somewhat greater uncertainty surrounding the future performance of REN under a totex model. This is because Moody's believes that the fundamentals underpinning the recovery of operating and capital costs have not changed; and the rating agency notes that other energy regulators have already moved to a totex model elsewhere in Europe. In addition, the ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that REN will continue to exhibit strong operating performance, which has historically allowed the company to outperform ERSE's cost assumptions and earn additional revenues under the prevailing incentive mechanisms.

The ratings upgrade further reflects that the initial base rate of return applying to electricity transmission for the 2022-25 regulatory period was set at 4.4% and will be indexed annually to the 10-year Portuguese government bond yield, albeit with a cap and a floor. Although annual indexation of the rate of return adds volatility to cash flows within a regulatory period, Moody's expects that the current rising interest rate environment will exert upward pressure on regulatory returns hence cash flows. As a result, Moody's expects that the company will meet relatively comfortably its target ratio of funds from operations ("FFO") to net debt of 12-14% over 2022-24.

More generally, today's rating action also reflects that REN's ratings continue to be supported by (1) the low business risk profile of its monopoly energy network activities in Portugal; (2) the relatively well-established and transparent regulatory framework under which its tariffs are set; and (3) its diversification across electricity and gas as well as transmission and distribution. These factors are balanced against (1) the continuation of extraordinary government levies on the energy sector in Portugal; and (2) relatively high shareholder distributions, despite the revision to the dividend policy in 2021.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that REN's credit metrics will remain adequately positioned against the guidance for the Baa2 rating, which includes FFO/net debt above 12% and net debt/RAB not above the high seventies in percentage terms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company's earnings outlook and leverage profile were to strengthen such that its FFO/net debt is consistently in the mid teens in percentage terms and net debt/RAB is not above the high sixties in percentage terms.

REN's ratings could be downgraded following (1) a sustained deterioration in the group's financial profile, resulting in key credit metrics consistently below Moody's expectations for the current Baa2 ratings; (2) adverse regulatory developments or evidence of political interference; or (3) a material deterioration in Portugal's economic environment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais, SGPS S.A., headquartered in Lisbon, owns and operates under long-term concessions electricity and gas transmission grids as well as a gas distribution network in Portugal. It generated EUR461 million of EBITDA in 2021.

