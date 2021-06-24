Moody's upgrades ROLF's rating to Ba3; stable outlook

London, 24 June 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded LLC ROLF's (ROLF) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. The outlook remains stable.

"We have upgraded ROLF's ratings based on our expectation that the company will sustain its resilient operating and financial performance through industry cycles, maintain robust credit metrics and pursue a balanced financial policy," says Mikhail Shipilov, a Vice President -- Senior Analyst at Moody's.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's upgrade of ROLF's ratings reflects (1) the company's strong operating and financial performance stemming from its robust business model and leading market position, (2) its track record of resilience to adverse external events, (3) supportive market momentum and (4) improvements in its credit metrics. Moody's expects that ROLF will maintain leverage sustainably within the threshold for its Ba3 rating and adhere to its balanced financial policy and prudent development strategy, adequately sizing shareholder distributions and capital spending needs. The rating action also reflects somewhat subdued probability of risks related to the criminal investigation against the company's former directors materializing to the detriment to the company's operations.

Industry conditions remain favourable despite the continuing pandemic. Some consumers have sustained their income and accumulated spare cash amid travel and recreational restrictions which they use for large tangible purchases. At the same time, disruption in the global supply chain leads to a shortage of new cars. As a result, Russian car dealers are able to generate healthy gross profitability on new car sales now, compared with structural losses in the previous years. Demand for used cars is also strong. However, the industry tailwinds are likely to fade off in 2022 as the supply of new cars is restored and travel restrictions are lifted.

The rating action factors in the company's number one market position by revenue, its robust business profile and strong operating execution. ROLF's diversified business - new car sales, used car sales, car services and complementary financial services - shields the company from the industry's volatility. The company generates cash flow mainly from the less cyclical and more profitable used car segment and service business, and from high-margin complementary financial services, while its new car sales were breakeven or even loss-making before the pandemic. ROLF continues active development of its used car segment and has embarked on sizeable investments in IT infrastructure to improve operating efficiency and strengthen communication with customers. In addition, the company operates in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, the most affluent markets.

ROLF demonstrates strong financial performance. In 2020, the company increased its revenue by 4% to RUB246 billion ($3.4 billion) and EBITDA by 67% to RUB16 billion, expanding its margin to a high 6.5% from 4.1% in 2019 and 5.4% in 2018. Moody's expects the company to increase its sales by around 30% and sustain high profitability in 2021, generating a record EBITDA of around RUB20 billion, on the back of the strong market momentum. As industry conditions stabilise later, revenue growth will slow down to a single-digit in percentage terms and EBITDA margin will return to a sustainable level of 4% in 2022-23, which will result in EBITDA of around RUB15 billion a year.

Moody's expects ROLF to maintain its healthy credit metrics, with debt/EBITDA of below 2.0x in 2021 and 2.0x-2.5x in 2022-23 and EBIT/Interest expense of around 10.0x in 2021 and 5.0x in 2022-23. The rating agency also expects the company to manage its leverage and liquidity prudently, follow a cautious development strategy and pursue its balanced financial policy, which somewhat mitigates a risk of concentrated ownership. Sizeable shareholder distributions, which weigh on ROLF's free cash flow, are likely to remain within the expectations shaped by the financial policy which targets net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x.

The rating factors in the protracted uncertainty over the direction and impact of the criminal investigation into two former members of ROLF's board of directors, one of whom is the company's founder, and its former CEO (who resigned in 2017) over a potential breach of currency-control legislation that the Investigative Committee of Russia opened in June 2019. However, the investigation has not resulted in any material adverse effect on the company over the last two years. Moody's also understands that the process of the sale of the company, which started in November 2019 and added to uncertainty regarding the evolution of ROLF's credit profile, has been abolished and the owner plans to retain control over the company.

ROLF's liquidity is adequate. It is internal cash sources, consisting of cash balance and projected operating cash flow, are sufficient to meet debt maturities and capital spending needs through the end of Q3 2022. However, the company will need to rely on its available credit lines to fund M&A transaction, if such to happen.

The rating also reflects the company's (1) leading position in the automotive market in Russia, strong and diversified brand portfolio, and a comprehensive product offering; (2) continuing focus on efficiency improvements and cost controls; and (3) rouble-denominated debt and diversified pool of lending banks. At the same time, the rating takes into account ROLF's (1) exposure to the highly volatile Russian car market; (2) relatively small size compared with its rated global peers; (3) lack of geographical diversification across Russian regions; and (4) exposure to Russia's less-developed regulatory, political and legal framework.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the pandemic as a social risk under its Environmental, Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. However, the pandemic and social distancing measures did not affect materially the company's operating performance.

Governance considerations include ROLF's concentrated private ownership structure, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy, financial policies and development plans. However, the owner's track record of a prudent approach towards the company partially mitigates governance risks. In addition, the company increased recently its board of directors to five members from three, with majority being independent, and established an audit committee. ROLF also improved its financial disclosures, starting to publish semiannual financial reports and quarterly highlight notes.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will sustain its robust operating and financial performance as well as its leading market position. The outlook also assumes that ROLF's debt/EBITDA will remain at 2.5x or below on a sustainable basis and the company will pursue its prudent development strategy and balanced financial policy, appropriately sizing shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's does not anticipate a positive pressure on the rating to develop over the next 12-24 months. Over time, the rating agency could consider an upgrade if the criminal investigation were concluded and closed, without any material adverse effect on ROLF's credit profile, provided the company were to (1) reduce its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to below 2.0x on a sustainable basis, (2) sustain its market position, revenue growth and adequate profitability, (3) strengthen liquidity, and (4) continue to pursue its balanced financial policy.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if ROLF's (1) Moody's-adjusted total debt/EBITDA were to rise above 3.0x on a sustained basis, including as a result of weakening environment in the Russian automotive market or the company's more aggressive development strategy and financial policies; or (2) liquidity were to deteriorate materially. Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the investigation were to lead to a material financial loss or deterioration in the company's liquidity, operating performance and credit metrics.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ROLF is the largest retailer of foreign-branded cars in Russia, including mass brands and premium market brands. The company operates 59 showrooms in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. In 2020, ROLF generated RUB246 billion in revenue and RUB16 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The company is ultimately controlled by a trust acting in the interest of the Petrov family.

