Moody's upgrades RRD's liquidity rating to SGL-2; affirms B2 CFR

Approximately $2.2 billion of debt rated

Toronto, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company's (RRD) speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 and affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, B1 ratings on its senior secured term loan B and senior secured notes, and B3 ratings on its senior unsecured notes and debentures. The outlook remains stable.

"The SGL rating was upgraded to reflect RRD's maturity extension of its ABL facility, which has improved the company's liquidity position", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

RRD's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) high business risk from continuing decline in revenue and profitability due to digital substitution; (2) execution risks as it transforms itself from a commercial printer focused on manuals, publications, brochures, business cards to innovative businesses such as packaging, labels, direct marketing and digital print in order to mitigate secular pressures in commercial printing; and (3) leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) that is expected to be sustained around 5x in the next 12 to 18 months (4.8x for 2020), a level that is still high given ongoing secular pressures. The rating benefits from: (1) good market position, large scale and client diversity; (2) management's focus on debt repayment from free cash flow and asset sale proceeds; (3) continued cost reduction, which partially mitigates the pressure on EBITDA; and (4) good liquidity, including its ability to generate positive free cash flow despite ongoing pressures.

RRD has good liquidity (SGL-2). Sources approximate $860 million while it has $79 million of senior unsecured notes due in February 2022. Liquidity is supported by $289 million of cash at year end 2020, Moody's expected free cash flow of about $50 million over the next 12 months and about $520 million of availability under its amended ABL facility due April 2026 (subject to a borrowing base and after $56 million of letters of credit). RRD's facility is subject to a springing fixed interest charge coverage covenant and cushion is expected to exceed 25% if it becomes applicable. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that RRD will maintain good liquidity (including generating positive free cash flow) and sustain leverage around 5x as the company manages its cost structure in line with revenue decline through the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects that the majority of proceeds from any asset sale would be used to repay debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company generates sustainable positive organic growth in revenue and EBITDA and sustains leverage below 4x (4.8x for 2020).

The rating could be downgraded if the company is not able to successfully execute its transformation into innovative businesses to minimize pressure from commercial printing. Quantitatively this would reflect Moody's expectations of ongoing revenue and EBITDA declines or if leverage is sustained above 5x (4.8x for 2020). Weak liquidity could also cause a downgrade.

RRD has moderate environmental risk. The company has exposure to hazardous substances and although there have been no material environmental liabilities in the past few years, it could face material costs related to remediation of contaminated manufacturing facilities should that occur.

RRD has high social risk tied to the coronavirus pandemic and data breaches. The company's revenue was negatively impacted in 2020 because of the pandemic, and Moody's expects continued headwinds in 2021. Due to digital substitution, RRD is transforming its business model into higher margin innovative digital products and services, which exposes the company to increasing data security and customer privacy risk. The shift to digital will require a continuing focus on cost reduction for RRD.

RRD has moderate governance risk. Although the company does not have a publicly stated leverage target, its financial policy has been prudent, characterized by management's attention to debt repayment rather than shareholder-friendly actions. RRD does not make share repurchases and suspended its dividend payments because of the pandemic in order to conserve liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, RRD is the leader in the North American commercial printing industry. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $4.8 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

