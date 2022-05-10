Moody's upgrades Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.'s long term deposit ratings to A3 with a stable outlook

Limassol, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded the local and foreign currency long-term deposit ratings of Hungarian lender Raiffeisen Bank Zrt. (RBH) to A3 from Baa1 and affirmed the bank's short-term P-2 deposit ratings. All other ratings and assessments remain unaffected by today's rating actions. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings and entity's issuer outlook is stable.

The upgrade of the bank's long-term deposit ratings was prompted by Moody's expectation of additional issuance of loss-absorbing debt in response to regulatory requirements. This issuance will reduce loss severity for junior depositors, according to Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of RBH's long-term deposit ratings to A3 from Baa1 reflects Moody's expectation that the bank will issue debt in order to comply with its Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) by 1 January 2024. MREL for RBH has been set by the Hungarian Central bank at 29.62% of the bank's Total Risk Exposure Amount (TREA). The combined buffer requirement has to be kept on top of the TREA-based MREL requirement.

The rating agency expects that RBH will complete its requirement based on a public commitment by its Austrian parent Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI, deposits A2 stable/senior unsecured debt A2 stable, BCA baa3) that its Hungarian fully owned subsidiary bank will issue around €500 million of eligible instruments over 2022 [1].

The agency expects RBH will proceed to issue additional volumes over 2023 in order to comply with its MREL. While, acknowledging the tightening financial market conditions, the agency anticipates that RBH will be able to successfully place its targeted amount of debt.

RBH's A3 long-term deposit ratings reflect (1) the bank's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and baa3 Adjusted BCA, which benefits from one notch of affiliate support from RBI, RBH's parent bank, (2) Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, which now indicates extremely low loss given failure for these instruments in the event of the bank's failure, leading to three notches of uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA from previously two; and (3) Moody's assumption of a low probability of government support in case of need that results in no further uplift.

The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is stable driven by the agency's expectation that RBH's financial fundamentals will not significantly change over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RBH's long-term deposit ratings are already two notches above the Baa2 rating of the Government of Hungary, the maximum allowable gap according to Moody's methodology. As a result, the deposit ratings can only be upgraded following an upgrade of RBH's Adjusted BCA as well as an upgrade of the Baa2 rating of the Government of Hungary.

RBH's BCA could be upgraded following improved financial performance, mainly higher capitalisation and higher sustainable core earnings generation supported by improved operating efficiency while maintaining its good asset quality. A one notch upgrade of RBH's BCA or a one notch higher BCA for RBI would not result in an upgrade of RBH's Adjusted BCA.

RBH's long-term deposit ratings could be downgraded following lower issuance of new volumes of lower ranking loss absorbing debt that the agency currently anticipates or because of a downgrade of its BCA and Adjusted BCA or a downgrade of the rating of the Government of Hungary.

RBH's BCA could be downgraded following significant deterioration in asset quality, weakening the bank's profitability or owing to a significant reduction in capitalisation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors.html

