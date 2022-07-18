Moody's upgrades Raiffeisenbank Austria's Counterparty Risk Ratings and Assessments, concluding review

Rating action follows upgrade of Croatia's sovereign ratings to Baa2

Limassol, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d. (RBA)'s long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Baa1 from Baa2 and its long and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments to Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr) from Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr), concluding the review for upgrade initiated on 28 June 2022. The rating agency has also affirmed the short-term CRR at P-2. RBA's other ratings and assessments were unaffected by today's action.

Today's rating action is driven by Moody's upgrade of the Government of Croatia's senior unsecured and issuer ratings to Baa2 from Ba1 (see: Moody's upgrades Croatia's ratings to Baa2 and changes outlook to stable, concluding review for upgrade; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467651). The sovereign upgrade follows the adoption by the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council on 12 July 2022 of the legal acts that enable Croatia to become a member of the euro area from 1 January 2023.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- UPGRADE OF CRR AND CR ASSESSMENTS

The upgrade of RBA's long-term CRR and CR Assessment to Baa1 and Baa1(cr) respectively is driven by the upgrade of Croatia's sovereign rating and reflects the fact that these ratings and assessments are no longer constrained by the government rating.

Both the CRR and the CR Assessment now benefit from a three notch uplift from RBA's ba1 Adjusted BCA based on Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Advanced LGF considers the risks faced by different debt and deposit classes across the liability structure should the bank enter resolution.

Prior to the sovereign upgrade, in line with Moody's Banks Methodology, RBA's long-term CRR were constrained at Baa2 and two notches above the government's rating and the long-term CR Assessment was constrained at Baa3(cr) and one notch above the government rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RBA's ratings could be upgraded in the event of a significant improvement in Croatia's operating environment, for example following the country's euro area accession, together with lower asset risk, a material reduction in litigation risk, and sustainably stronger and more stable profitability metrics for RBA.

Changes in RBA's liability structure that result in a significantly larger loss-absorbing buffer for depositors and therefore a higher notching uplift under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis may drive an upgrade of the deposit ratings.

RBA's ratings could be downgraded in the event of an unexpected deterioration in operating conditions, a significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality and profitability metrics, higher-than-expected litigation costs, or from a material reduction in the bank's capital beyond what is currently expected.

Significantly reduced capacity or willingness by Raiffeisen Bank International AG (long-term bank deposits/senior unsecured: A2/A2 stable, BCA: baa3), RBA's Austrian parent, to provide support to RBA in case of need, or a change in the bank's liability structure that reduces the uplift provided by Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could also result in a ratings downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d.

Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to Baa1(cr) from Baa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to P-2(cr) from P-3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

