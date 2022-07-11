Moody's upgrades Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD's deposit ratings to A3, concluding review; outlook positive

Action reflects the bank's acquisition by Belgium-based KBC Bank N.V.; Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD will be renamed to KBC Bank Bulgaria EAD

Limassol, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD (RBB)'s long-term deposit ratings to A3 from Baa1, concluding its rating review initiated on 18 November 2021. The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings is positive. Moody's also upgraded RBB's long and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to A2/P-1 from A3/P-2 and its Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa3. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed RBB's P-2 short-term bank deposit ratings and its A3(cr)/P-2(cr) long and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments. RBB's ba1 BCA was unaffected by today's action.

Today's rating action follows the completion of the transaction that was announced in November 2021, whereby on 7 July 2022 KBC Bank N.V. (KBC, bank deposits: A1 positive, BCA: baa1) acquired 100% of the shares of RBB from Raiffeisen Bank International AG (bank deposits/senior unsecured: A2/A2 stable, BCA: baa3).

As a result RBB has become a fully-owned subsidiary of KBC in Bulgaria, and will be renamed to KBC Bank Bulgaria EAD maintaining all assets, liabilities and obligations of RBB. Following this rating action the name change will be reflected in Moody's systems and the entity will continue to carry all ratings and assessments of RBB.

Following the acquisition, KBC plans to merge RBB into its Bulgarian operations at which point the bank will cease to exist and Moody's will then withdraw its ratings on RBB.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATINGS UPGRADE

The ratings upgrade is driven by higher affiliate support uplift incorporated into RBB's Adjusted BCA and therefore its ratings following the change in the bank's ownership.

RBB's baa2 Adjusted BCA now benefits from two notches of affiliate support uplift from RBB's ba1 BCA, up from one notch previously, reflecting the strong capacity of KBC to provide support whereby KBC's baa1 BCA is the support anchor and Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support in case of need.

The very high support assumption considers KBC's full ownership of RBB, the designation of KBC Group N.V. as the single-point-of-entry (SPE) in the group's resolution plans that relies on the upstreaming of losses to the parent and the down streaming of capital to an ailing subsidiary, that Bulgaria is one of KBC's core markets and the enhanced market position of KBC in Bulgaria post-acquisition.

KBC was already present in Bulgaria through United Bulgarian Bank AD (UBB), the third-largest bank in the country with an 11.4% market share in assets as of March 2022. The acquisition of RBB, which ranked sixth-largest in Bulgaria with an 7.9% market share in assets as of March 2022, accords well with KBC's strategic plan, which aims to gain market shares within its core markets, develop its highly integrated bancassurance model, and achieve a sizable presence in Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria through organic growth and acquisitions.

Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis continues to indicate very low loss given-failure for RBB's A3 deposit rating, leading to a two-notch uplift from its baa2 Adjusted BCA, and an extremely low loss given-failure for the A2 CRR with three notches of uplift above the Adjusted BCA. Advanced LGF considers the risks faced by different debt and deposit classes across the liability structure should the bank enter resolution.

-- POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on RBB's long-term deposit ratings is driven by the positive outlook on KBC's ratings and reflects potentially stronger capacity to provide support, in case of need, from KBC and therefore potential higher affiliate support uplift incorporated in the ratings.

-- CR ASSESSMENT AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of RBB's long-term CR Assessment at A3(cr) reflects its current positioning at one notch above the Bulgarian government rating (Baa1 stable) and that the CR Assessment typically does not exceed the sovereign's rating by more than one notch in line with Moody's Banks Methodology.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

RBB's long-term deposit ratings could be further upgraded in case KBC's ratings are upgraded and following Moody's assessment of higher affiliate support uplift.

Although Moody's does not expect a material shift in RBB's own standalone creditworthiness during its remaining time as a separate legal entity, the bank's ratings could also be upgraded from a combination of unexpectedly stronger capital ratios, a structural improvement in its core profitability and a sudden decline in asset risk.

Given the positive outlook, there is limited downside pressure to the ratings. However, RBB's ratings could be downgraded in case of a reduction in Moody's affiliate support uplift.

RBB's ratings could also be downgraded if deteriorating operating conditions lead to a significant weakening in asset quality, and if there is a material reduction in the bank's capital and profitability.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD

Upgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to baa2 from baa3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to A2 from A3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Upgraded to P-1 from P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1, Outlook Changed To Positive From Ratings Under Review

Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

