Moody's upgrades Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD's foreign currency deposit rating, outlook changed to stable

Action follows upgrade of Bulgaria's sovereign rating and deposit ceiling
Limassol, October 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Raiffeisenbank
(Bulgaria) EAD's (RBB's) long-term foreign currency deposit
rating to Baa1 from Baa2, and changed the outlook on the rating
to stable from positive. Concurrently, the rating agency
also upgraded RBB's long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment
to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr). The bank's P-2 short-term
foreign currency deposit rating and P-2(cr) short-term CR
Assessment have been affirmed.
Today's rating action follows the upgrade of the Government of Bulgaria's
senior unsecured debt and long-term issuer ratings to Baa1 from
Baa2 and the raising of the country's foreign currency deposit ceiling
to Baa1 from Baa2. Moody's decision to upgrade Bulgaria's
sovereign ratings to Baa1 reflects (1) enhanced institutional capacity
and policymaking as the country enters a critical phase of euro area accession;
and (2) reduced exposure to foreign currency debt risk, large fiscal
reserves and the rating agency's expectation that positive fiscal
and debt dynamics post-pandemic shock will preserve the government's
strong balance sheet. For the sovereign action please see,
Moody's upgrades Bulgaria's ratings to Baa1, changes outlook to
stable from positive (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_433952).
All other ratings and their applicable outlooks, as well as rating
assessments assigned to RBB are unaffected by today's action.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- UPGRADE OF FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING
The upgrade of the long-term foreign currency deposit rating to
Baa1 is driven by the raising of Bulgaria's sovereign ceiling for
such deposits to Baa1. The rating is now aligned with RBB's
Baa1 long-term local currency deposit rating because it is no longer
constrained by the ceiling.
-- STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the foreign currency rating now also mirrors the
stable outlook on RBB's Baa1 long-term local currency deposit rating
and reflects Moody's forward-looking view that the bank's
capital metrics will remain broadly stable amid a modest deterioration
in asset quality and profitability over the next 12-18 months in
the context of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.
-- UPGRADE OF COUNTERPARTY RISK ASSESSMENT
The upgrade of the long-term CR Assessment to A3(cr) is driven
by the upgrade of Bulgaria's sovereign rating to Baa1. The
CR Assessment is now positioned three notches above the bank's baa3
Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) reflecting the buffer against
default provided to the senior obligations represented by the CR Assessment
by subordinated instruments.
CR Assessments typically do not exceed the sovereign's rating by
more than one notch, or two notches where the Adjusted BCA is already
above the sovereign rating. Following the upgrade of the sovereign
rating, RBB's long-term CR Assessment of A3(cr) is no longer
constrained because it is positioned one notch higher than Bulgaria's
Baa1 government rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The bank's local currency deposit rating could be upgraded if the
BCAs of RBB and its Austria parent Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI,
bank deposits/senior unsecured: A3/A3 stable, BCA: baa3)
are both upgraded, reflecting an improvement in their respective
standalone credit profiles.
Substantially stronger capital ratios and an improvement in RBB's core
profitability, could lead to an upgrade of its BCA. Positive
pressure on the bank's BCA could also result from an improvement in the
operating environment in Bulgaria and a material decline in RBB's
asset risk, although Moody's does not expect this under the
current conditions.
There could also be positive pressure on the local currency deposit rating
if the bank's liability structure changes to include substantially higher
amounts of more junior debt.
Downward pressure could be exerted on the bank's ratings if deteriorating
operating conditions lead to a significant weakening in asset quality
and profitability, and from a material reduction in the bank's capital.
Reduced capacity or willingness by RBI to provide support to RBB,
or, changes in the bank's liability structure that reduce
the uplift provided by Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF)
analysis could also result in a rating downgrade.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
..Issuer: Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD
..Upgrades:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr)
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, outlook changed to
Stable from Positive
..Affirmations:
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-2(cr)
....Short-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), affirmed P-2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Stable(m)
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
NO
b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO
c.With Access to Management: NO
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited
ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alexios Philippides
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
