Moody's upgrades Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD's foreign currency deposit rating, outlook changed to stable

Action follows upgrade of Bulgaria's sovereign rating and deposit ceiling

Limassol, October 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD's (RBB's) long-term foreign currency deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa2, and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive. Concurrently, the rating agency also upgraded RBB's long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr). The bank's P-2 short-term foreign currency deposit rating and P-2(cr) short-term CR Assessment have been affirmed.

Today's rating action follows the upgrade of the Government of Bulgaria's senior unsecured debt and long-term issuer ratings to Baa1 from Baa2 and the raising of the country's foreign currency deposit ceiling to Baa1 from Baa2. Moody's decision to upgrade Bulgaria's sovereign ratings to Baa1 reflects (1) enhanced institutional capacity and policymaking as the country enters a critical phase of euro area accession; and (2) reduced exposure to foreign currency debt risk, large fiscal reserves and the rating agency's expectation that positive fiscal and debt dynamics post-pandemic shock will preserve the government's strong balance sheet. For the sovereign action please see, Moody's upgrades Bulgaria's ratings to Baa1, changes outlook to stable from positive (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_433952).

All other ratings and their applicable outlooks, as well as rating assessments assigned to RBB are unaffected by today's action.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- UPGRADE OF FOREIGN CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING

The upgrade of the long-term foreign currency deposit rating to Baa1 is driven by the raising of Bulgaria's sovereign ceiling for such deposits to Baa1. The rating is now aligned with RBB's Baa1 long-term local currency deposit rating because it is no longer constrained by the ceiling.

-- STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the foreign currency rating now also mirrors the stable outlook on RBB's Baa1 long-term local currency deposit rating and reflects Moody's forward-looking view that the bank's capital metrics will remain broadly stable amid a modest deterioration in asset quality and profitability over the next 12-18 months in the context of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

-- UPGRADE OF COUNTERPARTY RISK ASSESSMENT

The upgrade of the long-term CR Assessment to A3(cr) is driven by the upgrade of Bulgaria's sovereign rating to Baa1. The CR Assessment is now positioned three notches above the bank's baa3 Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) reflecting the buffer against default provided to the senior obligations represented by the CR Assessment by subordinated instruments.

CR Assessments typically do not exceed the sovereign's rating by more than one notch, or two notches where the Adjusted BCA is already above the sovereign rating. Following the upgrade of the sovereign rating, RBB's long-term CR Assessment of A3(cr) is no longer constrained because it is positioned one notch higher than Bulgaria's Baa1 government rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The bank's local currency deposit rating could be upgraded if the BCAs of RBB and its Austria parent Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI, bank deposits/senior unsecured: A3/A3 stable, BCA: baa3) are both upgraded, reflecting an improvement in their respective standalone credit profiles.

Substantially stronger capital ratios and an improvement in RBB's core profitability, could lead to an upgrade of its BCA. Positive pressure on the bank's BCA could also result from an improvement in the operating environment in Bulgaria and a material decline in RBB's asset risk, although Moody's does not expect this under the current conditions.

There could also be positive pressure on the local currency deposit rating if the bank's liability structure changes to include substantially higher amounts of more junior debt.

Downward pressure could be exerted on the bank's ratings if deteriorating operating conditions lead to a significant weakening in asset quality and profitability, and from a material reduction in the bank's capital.

Reduced capacity or willingness by RBI to provide support to RBB, or, changes in the bank's liability structure that reduce the uplift provided by Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis could also result in a rating downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) EAD

..Upgrades:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, upgraded to A3(cr) from Baa1(cr)

....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Short-term Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency), affirmed P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Stable(m)

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

