Moody's upgrades Rampart Range Metropolitan District No. 1, CO's GOLT bonds to Baa2 from Baa3; outlook stable

New York, February 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Rampart Range Metropolitan District No. 1, CO's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to Baa2 from Baa3. Concurrently, we have affirmed the district's issuer rating at Baa1. The district has $182.1 million in debt outstanding. The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the issuer rating at Baa1 reflects a sizable and growing, yet heavily concentrated tax base with significant reliance on commercial property. The rating also considers an improved financial position in the general fund alongside limited operational responsibility. Finally, the rating incorporates a very high debt burden that will remain above peers due to slow principal amortization.
The upgrade of the GOLT rating and one-notch difference with the issuer rating reflects the district's improved, but still limited taxing headroom and debt service coverage based on the current levy and projected pledged revenue.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects the likelihood that the district's tax base will remain stable, generating sufficient revenue to meet the district's debt service and operational obligations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Further tax base growth and diversification
- Sustained higher reserve levels
- Moderation of long-term liabilities
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Tax base contraction or loss of a major taxpayer
- Trend of deficit spending and lower general fund balance levels
- Negative fluctuations in other pledged special revenue
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are special revenue obligations of District No. 1, payable from pledged revenue. Pledged revenue, net of collection costs, includes the following:
- PIF Revenue: derived from the imposition of a public improvement fee of up to 1.25% on certain sales occurring within the boundaries of the taxing districts excluding the Sky Ridge property.
- Capital Levies (Ad Valorem) Revenue: All moneys derived from the imposition by the taxing districts of the capital levy under the Capital Pledge Agreement. The agreement requires the taxing districts to levy on all taxable property an ad valorem mill levy determined by District No. 1 at a rate which, together with other pledged revenue and available revenues of District No. 1, will produce sufficient ad valorem tax revenues to fund required debt service, but not to exceed 50 mills (51.2 mills adjusted).
- Sales Tax Rebate Revenue: Amounts appropriated and payable by the City of Lone Tree to District No. 1 under the sales tax rebate agreement. Sales tax revenue represent a portion of the sales, use, lodging and admissions taxes collected by the city from certain transactions occurring within the taxing districts after any amounts the city is required to rebate to Cabela's under their incentive agreement. The shared sales taxes paid to District No. 1 are subject to a phase out: 25% paid through 2023, 15% through 2028 and 10% through 2032.
- Specific Ownership Tax Revenue: Taxes remitted to the taxing districts as a result of imposition of the capital levy. Specific ownership taxes are generally taxes collected on motor vehicle licensing. Specific ownership taxes are typically about 9% of total capital levy revenue.
The bonds are also secured by the cash funded DSRF. The reserve requirement is the standard three-prong test.
PROFILE
Rampart Range Metropolitan District No. 1, CO is located in the City of Lone Tree, CO, along Interstate 25. Together with districts 2 and 7, the districts make up the western portion of the 3,500-acre master planned community of Ridgegate.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
