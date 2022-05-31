Moody's upgrades Range Resources to Ba2

New York, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Range Resources Corporation's (Range) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD, and senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

"The upgrade reflects improved credit metrics for Range, and our expectation of continued debt reduction using the meaningful free cash flow the company will generate," said Arvinder Saluja, Moody's Vice President. "Range has continued to focus on maintaining capital discipline despite higher natural gas and NGLs prices, and has made public commitments to prioritize further deleveraging."

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Range Resources Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Range Resources Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Range's upgrade to a Ba2 CFR is supported by the meaningful improvement in its credit metrics that can be sustained through price cycles, especially retained cash flow to debt and leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR), and Moody's expectation of further debt reduction in 2022-23. Range has a publicly-stated balance sheet target of $1 - $1.5 billion of debt. In the first quarter of 2022, the company reduced $350 million of debt and in the second quarter redeemed $218 million 2022 notes. It has $532 million of senior notes due 2023 which become callable in the fourth quarter, giving a clear view of additional near-term debt reduction. Range's low-cost structure and capital discipline will help the company generate sizeable free cash flow in an improved commodity price backdrop for both natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Moody's expects Range to continue to optimize its operating and development costs. The CFR is also supported by Range's strong operating efficiency, scale, relatively high proportion of NGLs in the production mix, and good asset-based leverage metrics. In addition, Range benefits from long-lived reserves, conservative financial policies, and a high level of operational control over its reserves, enabling significant discipline over the pace of future development. However, Range's ratings are constrained by its sensitivity to volatile natural gas and NGLs prices, with natural gas contributing about 70% of production, exposure to Appalachian basin natural gas takeaway constraints with ~20% of gas currently priced locally, and high geographic concentration.

Range's improved credit metrics, liquidity, and balance sheet strength will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks, with its lower debt levels and natural gas and NGL focus enhancing its relative positioning in future energy transition scenarios. While financial performance of Range will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

Moody's expects Range to have very good liquidity in 2022-23 as reflected by the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, underpinned by positive free cash flow generation even at mid-cycle natural gas and NGL prices. As of March 31, 2022 Range had no borrowings and $338 million of letters of credit outstanding under its revolver. In April, Range amended its revolving bank facility and downsized its revolver to $1.5 billion with a new maturity date of April 2027, giving it pro forma borrowing capacity of just under $1.2 billion. The committed borrowing base for the amended revolving credit facility remains $3 billion. The credit agreement governing the revolver contains financial maintenance covenants requiring a minimum current ratio of 1x and maximum net leverage of 3.75x. Moody's expects Range to maintain ample cushion under its financial covenants. The company's next maturity occurs in the first quarter of 2023 with about $532 million of debt coming due.

Range's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch below the assigned Ba2 CFR, due to their structural subordination to the company's $1.5 billion senior secured revolving credit facility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade could be considered if Range gets closer to achieving its balance sheet debt target and continues to produce free cash flow on a consistent basis, and if retained cash flow to debt is sustained above 40% and leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) approaches 2x under Moody's medium term price assumptions. Range's ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt and LFCR fell below 25% and toward 1.25x, respectively, or the company generated substantial negative free cash flow.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company that is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74836. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Arvinder Saluja, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

