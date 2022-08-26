Moody's upgrades Rattler's sr. notes to Ba2, confirms Ba2 CFR

New York, August 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Rattler Midstream LP's (Rattler) senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba3, while concurrently confirming the partnership's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's also withdrew Rattler's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity given it is now privately and fully owned by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Baa3 stable). This concludes the ratings review on Ratter that was initiated on May 16, 2022.

On August 24, 2022, Diamondback completed the acquisition of Rattler's publicly held common units representing the limited partnership (LP) interests in Rattler not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries, in exchange for 0.113 Diamondback common shares to each Rattler common unit owner. Rattler has ceased to exist as a public company and will continue its operations a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diamondback. Diamondback repaid and terminated Rattler's revolving credit facility at closing, although Rattler's $500 million 2025 senior unsecured notes remain outstanding.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Rattler Midstream LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Rattler Midstream LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba2-PD

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Rattler Midstream LP

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rattler Midstream LP

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the notes to Ba2 reflects the standalone credit risk profile of Rattler, the full repayment of the Rattler revolver which previously had a priority claim on Rattler's assets over the notes, as well as Rattler's strategic and operational importance to Diamondback. The Rattler notes offer no recourse to Diamondback and represent the only remaining debt of Rattler. These notes have upstream guarantee from material Rattler subsidiaries, but do not have parental guarantee from Diamondback. There is a high likelihood that Diamondback would look to redeem the Rattler notes in the near future given Diamondback's desire to reduce its consolidated debt position. The Rattler notes are already callable, mature in 2025, and have higher coupon rates relative to other tranches of Diamondback notes. If Rattler's rated notes were fully redeemed, Moody's would likely withdraw Rattler's ratings. Moody's expects Rattler to continue producing standalone audited financial statements as long as these notes remain outstanding.

Rattler's Ba2 CFR reflect its limited scale, high counterparty and basin concentration, exposure to volume risks, as well as its strategic and operational importance to Diamondback, which has a growing, low-cost and oil-weighted asset base in the highly prolific Permian Basin. Rattler has long term fee-based water handling, crude gathering, and natural gas gathering and compression services contracts with Diamondback, and substantially all of Diamondback's acreage has been dedicated to Rattler for water services. We expect Rattler's operating cash flow to steadily increase and financial leverage to remain below 2x through 2023 as Diamondback and other upstream companies continue to drill and spend at a healthy pace on the back of robust oil and natural gas prices.

Rattler will continue to maintain adequate liquidity as a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamondback. While Rattler no longer has its own revolving credit facility, Diamondback will now have full control over Rattler's distributions and capital expenditures and will be able to manage an optimum level of liquidity supportive of Rattler's operations and growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rattler's ratings could be upgraded if the company could significantly increase its scale and diversify its customer base while maintaining low leverage. More specifically, we could consider an upgrade if annual EBITDA could be sustained above $500 million while sustaining leverage (debt/EBITDA) below 2x. A downgrade is most likely to occur if the debt/EBITDA ratio rises above 3x and Rattler's earnings decline materially.

Rattler Midstream LP is a Midland, Texas based partnership that is wholly owned by Diamondback Energy, Inc. Rattler owns and operates water disposal and sourcing, oil gathering, and natural gas gathering and compression assets in the greater Permian Basin.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

