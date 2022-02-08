Moody's upgrades Raymond James Financial, Inc. to A3, outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded to A3 from
Baa1 the senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of Raymond James Financial,
Inc. (Raymond James). The rating action concludes a review
for upgrade which began on November 9, 2021. The rating outlook
is stable.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Raymond James Financial, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from
Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Raymond James Financial, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the rating action reflects Raymond James's strong
and resilient financial performance, underpinned by its flexible
cost structure, a diversified business mix and generally prudent
financial policies. In addition, although the firm has agreed
to several acquisitions over the past year, these have not added
to the firm's debt leverage and the firm has remained highly deliberate
in its target selection. As a result, the firm has maintained
a solid capital and liquidity profile, and its relatively low leverage
and greater scale provides it with a considerable degree of strategic
and financial flexibility.
This financial flexibility is important, as it has allowed for resilient
performance in adverse economic conditions, as shown by the firm's
performance through the coronavirus pandemic. Even though lower
interest rates and an increase in loan loss provisions adversely affected
the firm's fiscal 2020 financial metrics, Raymond James's diversified
revenue streams, flexible cost structure, and low leverage
allowed the firm to still report financial metrics consistent with its
current ratings. And in fiscal 2021 the firm reported some of its
strongest results in recent years, aided by healthy growth in advisors,
strong client engagement, higher market valuations, and a
robust recovery in capital markets.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while
the firm's fiscal 2021 results are not likely to be sustained,
the firm's strong organic growth and greater scale are likely to
improve its resiliency in the face of any downturn. In addition,
starting in 2022 Moody's expects that higher short-term interest
rates should help lift the firm's net interest income, providing
an offset to any potential reduction in capital markets revenues or asset
management revenues driven by lower market valuations.
Moody's said that based on its review of Raymond James' financial
policies and corporate governance, including its judicious and highly
deliberate approach to acquisitions, as well as the firm's
strong ability to generate organic growth, Moody's believes
that Raymond James' greater scale and conservative financial policies
are likely to limit any increase in the firm's debt leverage to
below 2.0x on a Moody's adjusted basis. In addition,
the rating agency believes that Raymond James' diversified revenue
streams and strong expense control will allow it to sustain its low earnings
volatility and solid retained cash flow even if a downturn in market valuations
and/or the economy causes earnings to drop from fiscal 2021 record levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Raymond James's ratings could be upgraded if the firm's scale
continues to increase such that its pre-tax earnings exceed $2.5
billion and its pre-tax margin exceeds 21% (35% after
netting commissions & advisory revenue paid to independent contractor
advisors), both on a sustained basis, and the increased scale
also significantly reduces the likelihood that any future debt issuance
(to fund an acquisition or for other purposes) would cause the firm's
debt leverage to go above 1.5x.
Raymond James's ratings could be downgraded if the firm were to
adopt an aggressive financial policy due to a significant increase in
dividends, stock repurchases or a large debt-funded acquisition,
increasing the likelihood that its debt leverage could rise above 2.0x,
or a retained cash flow ratio below 20%, especially if not
accompanied by a coherent near-term deleveraging strategy.
The ratings could also be downgraded if the firm were to suffer from a
significant, sustained reduction in profitability or increase in
earnings volatility driven by an extended economic or market downturn
which the firm is unable to sufficiently offset with cost reductions,
or if the firm suffered from a material operational failure as a result
of poor compliance or risk management oversight.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
