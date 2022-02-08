Moody's upgrades Raymond James Financial, Inc. to A3, outlook stable

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded to A3 from Baa1 the senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (Raymond James). The rating action concludes a review for upgrade which began on November 9, 2021. The rating outlook is stable.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Raymond James Financial, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Raymond James Financial, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the rating action reflects Raymond James's strong and resilient financial performance, underpinned by its flexible cost structure, a diversified business mix and generally prudent financial policies. In addition, although the firm has agreed to several acquisitions over the past year, these have not added to the firm's debt leverage and the firm has remained highly deliberate in its target selection. As a result, the firm has maintained a solid capital and liquidity profile, and its relatively low leverage and greater scale provides it with a considerable degree of strategic and financial flexibility.

This financial flexibility is important, as it has allowed for resilient performance in adverse economic conditions, as shown by the firm's performance through the coronavirus pandemic. Even though lower interest rates and an increase in loan loss provisions adversely affected the firm's fiscal 2020 financial metrics, Raymond James's diversified revenue streams, flexible cost structure, and low leverage allowed the firm to still report financial metrics consistent with its current ratings. And in fiscal 2021 the firm reported some of its strongest results in recent years, aided by healthy growth in advisors, strong client engagement, higher market valuations, and a robust recovery in capital markets.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while the firm's fiscal 2021 results are not likely to be sustained, the firm's strong organic growth and greater scale are likely to improve its resiliency in the face of any downturn. In addition, starting in 2022 Moody's expects that higher short-term interest rates should help lift the firm's net interest income, providing an offset to any potential reduction in capital markets revenues or asset management revenues driven by lower market valuations.

Moody's said that based on its review of Raymond James' financial policies and corporate governance, including its judicious and highly deliberate approach to acquisitions, as well as the firm's strong ability to generate organic growth, Moody's believes that Raymond James' greater scale and conservative financial policies are likely to limit any increase in the firm's debt leverage to below 2.0x on a Moody's adjusted basis. In addition, the rating agency believes that Raymond James' diversified revenue streams and strong expense control will allow it to sustain its low earnings volatility and solid retained cash flow even if a downturn in market valuations and/or the economy causes earnings to drop from fiscal 2021 record levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Raymond James's ratings could be upgraded if the firm's scale continues to increase such that its pre-tax earnings exceed $2.5 billion and its pre-tax margin exceeds 21% (35% after netting commissions & advisory revenue paid to independent contractor advisors), both on a sustained basis, and the increased scale also significantly reduces the likelihood that any future debt issuance (to fund an acquisition or for other purposes) would cause the firm's debt leverage to go above 1.5x.

Raymond James's ratings could be downgraded if the firm were to adopt an aggressive financial policy due to a significant increase in dividends, stock repurchases or a large debt-funded acquisition, increasing the likelihood that its debt leverage could rise above 2.0x, or a retained cash flow ratio below 20%, especially if not accompanied by a coherent near-term deleveraging strategy. The ratings could also be downgraded if the firm were to suffer from a significant, sustained reduction in profitability or increase in earnings volatility driven by an extended economic or market downturn which the firm is unable to sufficiently offset with cost reductions, or if the firm suffered from a material operational failure as a result of poor compliance or risk management oversight.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

