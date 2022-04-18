Moody's upgrades Recess' CFR to B2; outlook stable

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Recess Holdings, Inc.'s (Recess) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B3-PD, the senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 rating to B1 from B2, and the senior secured second lien term loan due 2025 rating to Caa1 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Recess' strong operating results in fiscal 2021 and meaningful improvement in credit metrics. For fiscal 2021 the company reported strong year-over-year revenue and EBITDA (all ratios are Moody's-adjusted unless otherwise stated) growth of 26.6% and 33.9%, respectively, supported by healthy overall market demand for the company's products. In addition, EBITDA margin expansion benefitted from favorable mix and fixed cost reduction that more than offset material cost inflation, as well as good sales leveraging on expenses. As a result, Recess' debt/EBITDA leverage improved to 4.7x as of fiscal year end period ending 31 December 2021 pro forma for acquisitions and divestitures, down from 6.3x in fiscal 2020.

Recess' strong operating results in fiscal 2021 benefitted in part from a catch-up of orders following a challenging fiscal 2020 due to coronavirus related school closures and the halt of upgrade projects. Demand for the company's products remains healthy with incoming orders outpacing shipments due to ongoing supply chain and labor constrains, resulting in extended lead times and a historically high order backlog. The company's high backlog and currently positive demand trends should support solid organic revenue growth in fiscal 2022. In addition, Recess used excess free cash flows over the past few years to fund acquisitions that have expanded its revenue and earnings base. However, there is uncertainty around the long term sustainability of current demand trends, as well as the company's ability to sustain profit margins given ongoing material cost inflation and persistent supply chain and labor challenges. Recess' lower financial leverage provides some cushion within the credit metrics Moody's expects for its B2 CFR to absorb the potential future demand or earnings pullback.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Recess Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B2-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to B1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Upgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Recess Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Recess' B2 CFR reflects its relatively small scale with revenue under $750 million and its high debt/EBITDA leverage at 4.7x as of fiscal year end 31 December 2021, pro forma for acquisitions and divestitures. The company has end market concentration in schools and local municipalities, and limited geographic diversity with sales concentrated in the US. Recess' products are relatively high-cost, discretionary items, and purchases can be delayed during cyclical downturns and periods of weaker tax revenue. Governance factors include the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, including its high financial leverage and growth through acquisition strategy.

The rating also reflects Recess' strong market position in the US, being one of the top two commercial playground equipment manufacturers. Demand for the company's products remains healthy following a challenging 2020 due to coronavirus related headwinds. Moody's believes that schools and municipal budgets should benefit from federal stimulus spending and should support a stable demand for the company's products over the next 12-18 months. Recess' relatively good EBITDA margin in the mid-to-high teens provides some cushion to absorb temporary periods of weak demand. Recess' good liquidity reflects Moody's expectations for continued positive free cash flow of around $40 million over the next 12 months, and its access to an undrawn $105 million asset based lending revolving facility (ABL) due 2024, which provides financial flexibility to fund working capital needs and small acquisitions over the next 12 months.

Environmental considerations include that Recess relies on raw materials primarily steel, as well as resins as part of the manufacturing process of its products. The company is exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the energy intensive metal production, as well as transport, handling and disposal of its products. However, costs increases can generally be passed on to the customers.

Social considerations primarily relate to the company's moderate exposure to health and safety and responsible production risks common in a manufacturing environment.

Recess has high exposure to governance risks primarily related to high board structure risks due to its ownership by a private equity sponsor, and the company's financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage and aggressive acquisition growth strategy that creates event and execution risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company's high order backlog and currently positive demand trends coupled with good operating execution will support stable revenue and earnings over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, and that there will be no significantly leveraging transaction, including material debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company materially increases its revenue scale and reduces its exposure to cyclical downturns, and demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth with stable or expanding EBITDA margin, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0. A ratings upgrade also requires the company maintaining good liquidity with consistent meaningful positive free cash flow, and Moody's expectations of financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue or earnings deteriorate, debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x, or if liquidity weakens including if free cash flow is modest to negative. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes a large debt financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that increases leverage.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, Recess manufactures commercial playground equipment, adult outdoor fitness equipment, bleachers, grandstands, playground surfacing, shade products, and outdoor site amenities such as benches, tables, and waste receptacles. It also sells a variety of products including swimming pool hand rails, life guard chairs, bike racks, and exercise equipment. The company generated revenue of $690.5 million for fiscal year end December 31, 2021. Recess is owned by private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

