Moody's upgrades Regeneron to Baa2; outlook positive

New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the senior unsecured rating of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron") to Baa2 from Baa3. Following this action, the outlook remains positive.

The upgrade reflects strong operating performance, solid financial metrics and Moody's reduced concerns about Regeneron's exposure to Eylea biosimilar risk due to several factors. These include strong growth in Dupixent that mitigates the risk by diversifying Regeneron's revenue, solid clinical data for aflibercept 8 mg that could lead to product approval this year, and limited uptake thus far of other biosimilar products competing in the ophthalmology category.

The positive outlook reflects the potential for continued positive momentum in Regeneron's credit profile that could result from successful commercialization of aflibercept 8 mg and pipeline execution in other areas. Aflibercept 8 mg contains a higher dose of the active ingredient in Eylea, and clinical trials demonstrated non-inferiority in vision gains compared to Eylea but allowing less frequent eye injections to patients. Regulatory approval could occur by the end of June 2023 in the US and later in Europe. At the same time, Regeneron continues to advance a number of experimental therapies through its pipeline. This could result in two oncology regulatory filings later this year.

Governance risk considerations are a driver of the rating action. Moody's anticipates that Regeneron will maintain a very conservative approach to financial leverage consistent with historical practices, contributing to both the ratings upgrade and the positive outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Regeneron's Baa2 rating reflects solid scale and strong R&D capabilities that have produced several biotechnology blockbusters. These include eyecare treatment Eylea and immunology drug Dupixent, marketed through collaborations with Bayer AG (Baa2 negative) and Sanofi (A1 stable), respectively. Earnings growth will continue up until Eylea faces biosimilar competition, potentially in 2024 in the US and 2025 in Europe. The pending approval of aflibercept 8 mg would significantly mitigate this exposure. Regeneron has a rich pipeline of novel drugs in development, albeit more mid-stage than late-stage, and a long history of very low financial leverage.

These strengths are tempered by limited diversity, with Eylea generating the majority of revenue and together with Dupixent substantially all of Regeneron's profit. Upcoming Eylea biosimilar competition will create an earnings headwind, but its magnitude will likely be mitigated by rising sales of aflibercept 8 mg, assuming a successful launch this year. Meanwhile, high concentration in the US market exposes Regeneron to drug pricing policy risk.

ESG considerations are relevant to Regeneron's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS-3, moderately negative (previously CIS-4, highly negative). The score revision, occurring in tandem with the upgrade to Baa2 from Baa3, reflects reduced negative impact on the rating from social risk factors including drug pricing policy risks that may significantly affect Eylea. The lower negative impact is because Regeneron's business diversity is steadily improving, with declining concentration in Eylea. That being said, ESG factors have a moderately negative impact on the current rating, and social risk exposures remain very highly negative, reflected in the S-5 issuer profile score. These exposures include regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing such as the US Inflation Reduction Act. Compared to other investment-grade pharmaceutical companies, Regeneron's concentration of revenues in the US market is higher than average. Eylea has very high spending by Medicare Part B, and Dupixent has rising spending by Medicare Part D. Under provisions of the US Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare can begin negotiating prices for drugs covered by Medicare Part D in 2026 and Part B in 2028. Biologic products in their first 13 years of launch are excluded from negotiations, as are products with biosimilar competition. Hence the launch of Eylea biosimilar competition and/or the approval of Regeneron's aflibercept 8 mg could reduce the company's exposure to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. Social risks also include an ongoing lawsuit by the US Department of Justice alleging that Regeneron's donations from 2013 to 2014 to charitable organizations that helped cover Medicare copayments for macular degeneration drugs, which includes Eylea, violated federal law.

Among governance considerations, Regeneron's financial policies have included a low appetite for carrying debt, and the company has refrained from large acquisitions. The company is founder-led, has a deep scientific culture, and its board of directors has considerable healthcare and academic experience. While its track record is strong to date, its success at managing through Eylea biosimilar competition without material earnings pressure is not yet certain.

The rating outlook is positive, reflecting the potential for an upgrade if Moody's concerns about Eylea concentration continue to ebb, such as through the successful commercialization of aflibercept 8 mg.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include approval and strong uptake in aflibercept 8 mg, continued increase in revenue diversity, and strong pipeline execution. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 1.0x would support an upgrade, although the qualitative factors would be the primary driver of an upgrade.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include a material erosion in Eylea or Dupixent sales, weak pipeline execution, or very large debt-financed acquisitions. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.0x could result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Tarrytown NY, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with focus areas that include eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, rare diseases and infectious diseases. Revenues in 2022 totaled approximately $12.2 billion.

