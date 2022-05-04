Moody's upgrades Regional Transportation Authority, IL's bonds to Aa3; outlook stable

New York, May 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded to Aa3 from A1 the rating on approximately $1.7 billion of outstanding bonds of the Regional Transportation Authority, IL (RTA). Moody's has also affirmed the short-term P-1 rating on the authority's Series 2005B extendible reset securities. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa3 reflects resiliency in the authority's tax base following a rapid rebound in taxes after the drop in 2020. It also reflects the expectation that state funding will remain stable and timely given improved fiscal conditions of the State of Illinois (Baa1 stable). In past years, the authority's receipt of state public transportation funds had been subject to months of delay as the state faced its own fiscal challenges. The state is currently making distributions in a timely manner. The rating also incorporates the breadth and strength of the authority's tax base, which consists of six counties in the Chicago metropolitan region.

The P-1 rating reflects sound timing provisions and management's capacity to redeem the reset securities. Under the bond provisions, investors would hold the securities for a period of nine months after a failed remarketing, providing ample time for the authority to issue long-term bonds to cover the debt. Further, the authority maintains healthy liquidity relative to the amount of extendable reset securities outstanding.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation of revenue stability over the coming one to two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Steady growth in state funding that adds further upward pressure in the trend of total authority revenue

- Strengthened state credit profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in the authority's debt burden

- Weakened revenue performance- A weakened state credit profile

LEGAL SECURITY

The RTA's general obligation bonds are a full faith and credit obligation of the authority and payable from all revenue of RTA.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not appliable.

PROFILE

The RTA is a political subdivision and municipal corporation of the state responsible for the oversight, regional planning and funding of three transit agencies (or service boards) in the Chicago area. It distributes regional sales taxes and state funding to the service boards pursuant to state law. The task of operating transit systems falls to the service boards - the Chicago Transit Authority, the subway and bus operator in Chicago; Metra, which runs the region's commuter rail service; and Pace, the provider of suburban bus and paratransit service.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

