Moody's upgrades Regions' ratings (long-term senior unsecured to Baa1 from Baa2), concluding review; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded all the long-term
ratings of Regions Financial Corporation (Regions, long-term
senior unsecured debt to Baa1 from Baa2), as well as the ratings
and assessments of its lead bank, Regions Bank, including
the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA, to a3 from baa1).
The holding company's Prime-2 short-term issuer rating and
the lead bank's Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and Prime-2
short-term Counterparty Risk Rating were affirmed. Following
today's rating action, the outlook is stable. Today's
action concludes the rating review that commenced on 23 November 2021
in response to Regions' improved financial performance.
A complete list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The upgrade of Regions' BCA and ratings reflects the benefits to
creditors from improvements in the company's core profitability
and asset risk profile, which Moody's believes are sustainable,
as well as the continued strength of the company's funding and liquidity
position.
Regions' core profitability has improved recently and is supported by
a cost/income ratio that has been around 60% in the last two years.
The company has also grown its fee revenue, which made up approximately
40% of net revenue in 2021. Although net interest income
has been constrained because of weak loan demand and low interest rates,
Regions has benefited from its hedging program put in place in 2018,
which has supported its loan yields, and its robust and growing
low-cost deposit base. Moody's expects Regions'
net interest income to grow in 2022 as a result of likely interest rate
hikes, more robust loan growth and relatively low deposit betas,
which indicates the extent to which interest rate increases are passed
on to depositors.
Regions' solid asset risk benefits from its diversified loan portfolio
and conservative risk appetite, which Moody's expects to remain
in place. The company's enhanced risk management infrastructure
has led to a reduced real estate concentration and controlled loan growth
compared to competitors. Regions' problem loans to gross loans
ratio was a low 1.2% as of 30 September 2021, though
higher than similarly rated peers because Moody's includes accruing troubled
debt restructured loans (TDRs) in its calculation of problem loans.
About half of Regions' problem loans are accruing TDRs, which are
primarily residential mortgages that will not be removed from TDR status
until payoff, even if performing.
Regions' strong funding and liquidity position remains a key credit
strength, protecting the bank against market shocks. Regions'
loan portfolio is core deposit funded, and core deposits remain
the key funding source for the company's loan growth. The company's
low reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale borrowings and high
stock of liquid assets underpins its financial profile.
Moody's expects Regions' capitalization to remain sound over the next
12-18 months, despite the reduction of its Common Equity
Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio to the mid-point of its 9.25-9.75%
operating range in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of share repurchases
and its acquisitions of EnerBank USA, Sabal Capital Partners and
Clearsight Advisors. Nonetheless, Moody's noted that Regions'
capitalization is a relative credit weakness compared to the company's
other rating factors.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Regions' credit profile
will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months, including
the maintenance of a CET1 capital ratio within its target operating range.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Regions' ratings and assessments if the company
significantly improves its capitalization and maintains better-than-peer
average core profitability and low credit costs.
Moody's could downgrade Regions' ratings and assessments if its
capitalization weakens below a Moody's tangible common equity /
risk-weighted assets ratio of 8.5%, if there
are signs of weakening in underwriting discipline or if concentration
risk increases, such as in commercial real estate. Unexpected
deterioration in profitability or asset quality could also lead to a ratings
downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Regions Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Upgraded to a3 from baa1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded
to a3 from baa1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to A2(cr) from A3(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Upgraded to P-1(cr) from P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1
.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1
from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Upgraded to A1 from A2, Stable from Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation
.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1
from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, Stable from
Ratings Under Review
....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency),
Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency),
Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)
....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative
(Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1
..Issuer: AmSouth Bancorporation (Assumed by Regions
Financial Corporation)
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local
Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Regions Bank
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-1
..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation
.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Regions Bank
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
