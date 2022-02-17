Moody's upgrades Regions' ratings (long-term senior unsecured to Baa1 from Baa2), concluding review; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded all the long-term ratings of Regions Financial Corporation (Regions, long-term senior unsecured debt to Baa1 from Baa2), as well as the ratings and assessments of its lead bank, Regions Bank, including the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA, to a3 from baa1). The holding company's Prime-2 short-term issuer rating and the lead bank's Prime-1 short-term deposit rating and Prime-2 short-term Counterparty Risk Rating were affirmed. Following today's rating action, the outlook is stable. Today's action concludes the rating review that commenced on 23 November 2021 in response to Regions' improved financial performance.

A complete list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Regions' BCA and ratings reflects the benefits to creditors from improvements in the company's core profitability and asset risk profile, which Moody's believes are sustainable, as well as the continued strength of the company's funding and liquidity position.

Regions' core profitability has improved recently and is supported by a cost/income ratio that has been around 60% in the last two years. The company has also grown its fee revenue, which made up approximately 40% of net revenue in 2021. Although net interest income has been constrained because of weak loan demand and low interest rates, Regions has benefited from its hedging program put in place in 2018, which has supported its loan yields, and its robust and growing low-cost deposit base. Moody's expects Regions' net interest income to grow in 2022 as a result of likely interest rate hikes, more robust loan growth and relatively low deposit betas, which indicates the extent to which interest rate increases are passed on to depositors.

Regions' solid asset risk benefits from its diversified loan portfolio and conservative risk appetite, which Moody's expects to remain in place. The company's enhanced risk management infrastructure has led to a reduced real estate concentration and controlled loan growth compared to competitors. Regions' problem loans to gross loans ratio was a low 1.2% as of 30 September 2021, though higher than similarly rated peers because Moody's includes accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs) in its calculation of problem loans. About half of Regions' problem loans are accruing TDRs, which are primarily residential mortgages that will not be removed from TDR status until payoff, even if performing.

Regions' strong funding and liquidity position remains a key credit strength, protecting the bank against market shocks. Regions' loan portfolio is core deposit funded, and core deposits remain the key funding source for the company's loan growth. The company's low reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale borrowings and high stock of liquid assets underpins its financial profile.

Moody's expects Regions' capitalization to remain sound over the next 12-18 months, despite the reduction of its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio to the mid-point of its 9.25-9.75% operating range in the fourth quarter of 2021 as a result of share repurchases and its acquisitions of EnerBank USA, Sabal Capital Partners and Clearsight Advisors. Nonetheless, Moody's noted that Regions' capitalization is a relative credit weakness compared to the company's other rating factors.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Regions' credit profile will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months, including the maintenance of a CET1 capital ratio within its target operating range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Regions' ratings and assessments if the company significantly improves its capitalization and maintains better-than-peer average core profitability and low credit costs.

Moody's could downgrade Regions' ratings and assessments if its capitalization weakens below a Moody's tangible common equity / risk-weighted assets ratio of 8.5%, if there are signs of weakening in underwriting discipline or if concentration risk increases, such as in commercial real estate. Unexpected deterioration in profitability or asset quality could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Regions Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to a3 from baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to A2(cr) from A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Upgraded to P-1(cr) from P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Upgraded to A3 from Baa1

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Upgraded to A1 from A2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2, Stable from Ratings Under Review

....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....Subordinate Shelf (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa3(hyb) from Ba1(hyb)

....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative (Local Currency), Upgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Ba1

..Issuer: AmSouth Bancorporation (Assumed by Regions Financial Corporation)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Regions Bank

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Regions Bank

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: Regions Financial Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Pucella

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

