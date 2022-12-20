Moody's upgrades Repsol's issuer rating to Baa1 from Baa2; maintains stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded the long term issuer rating of Repsol S.A. (Repsol or the company) to Baa1 from Baa2. Concurrently Moody's affirmed the short term Prime-2 (P-2) backed Commercial Paper rating issued by its guaranteed subsidiary Repsol International Finance B.V. and upgraded its backed junior subordinate rating to Baa3 from Ba1. The rating agency also upgraded the backed senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme ratings for Repsol's subsidiaries Repsol Europe Finance and Repsol International Finance B.V. (both guaranteed by Repsol S.A.) to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2 as well as backed senior unsecured ratings to Baa1 from Baa2. Moody's also affirmed the (P)P-2 backed Other Short Term rating and upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2 backed senior unsecured Shelf rating of Repsol International Finance B.V. and affirmed the P-2 backed Commercial Paper rating of Repsol Europe Finance. At the same time Moody's withdrawn the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured Shelf rating and the outlook of Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.

The outlook on all ratings, except Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc., remains stable.

"The upgrade reflects the improved profitability of its upstream portfolio and the use of strong cash flow generated during a high price environment to repay debt, in combination with the company's track record of maintaining, and commitment to defending, a strong capital structure," says Janko Lukac a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst. Moody's expects industry cycles to continue to influence Repsol, and profitability and cash flow to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because of global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change. However, this shift will occur over decades, and Repsol's lower cost upstream asset base and the reduced debt load provide it with greater flexibility to manage future price volatility and energy transition risk.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Repsol improved its FCF break even per barrel Brent to well below $40 from around $50 about 5 years ago and also increased its optionality by selling a 25% stake of its upstream division to the US investment firm EIG Partners for $4.8 billion. Repsol's credits metrics improved to 132% RCF/net debt, well above our expectations (high 30s) for an upgrade, driven by strong operating results and cash generation, which facilitated the repayment of gross debt (Moody's adjusted) by about €2 billion since 2019. Moody's expects Repsol to use its very high cash & cash equivalents of about €9.7 billion and the upfront payment of $2.4 billion from the upstream transaction in early 2023 to accelerate investments to transform its business profile. Moody's also anticipates an increase in shareholder distributions (in line with its guidance of distributing 25-30% of cash from operations) but that Repsol will nevertheless maintain a conservative capital structure in line with the Baa1 rating.

Moody's expects Repsol would continue to maintain strong credit ratios of above 35% RCF /net debt with moderate negative free cash flow generation of about €1.5 billon at the end of 2023 even in a downside scenario assuming oil and gas prices of $55 barrel Brent and $2.50 Mmbtu Henry Hub and that economic cooling reduces Iberian refining margins to $5 per barrel. Using the upper end ($70 brent / 3.50HH) of our medium term price range, Repsol would be able to repay maturing debt, accelerate investments and pay attractive shareholder distributions while maintaining very strong credit metrics exceeding 50% RCF / net debt in 2023 and 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Repsol's liquidity is excellent with €9.7 billion cash and equivalents on balance sheet and access to €2.7 billion committed lines which in combination with the $2.4 upfront payment from the upstream transaction will easily fund expected moderately negative FCF in 2023 and potentially in 2024 as well.

ESG

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations have been a driving factor of the rating assignment. Moody's considered Repsol's acceleration of investments in low carbon businesses and the company increasing its optionality to potentially exit the upstream business with the sale of a 25% stake in this division. Moody's governance analysis considers Repsol's conservative financial policy and the increased complexity as a result of minority shareholders in the upstream and renewable business units.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations for Repsol's credit metrics to remain comfortably in line with the expectations for the Baa1 rating category. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that strong operating cash flow generation amid a range of oil price scenarios in combination with very high cash balances will fund rising shareholder remuneration and investments to accelerate portfolio transformation into low carbon business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited potential for a positive rating action over the next several years. However, a combination of a meaningfully larger, more diversified, and more profitable E&P portfolio; evidence of a successful execution of its strategy to develop a profitable low carbon energy business becoming a material contributor to profits and cash generation; and a stronger financial profile measured by a sustainable RCF/Net Debt metric of at least 50% could support a positive rating action.

Failure to replace depleting reserves or meaningful deterioration of cash break even price in its upstream portfolio, failure to build a profitable low carbon business or a re-leveraging of the balance sheet, with RCF/net debt falling sustainably below the mid-30s, could lead to a downgrade of the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Repsol Europe Finance

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

..Issuer: Repsol International Finance B.V.

....BACKED Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa3 from Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2

..Issuer: Repsol S.A.

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa1 from Baa2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Repsol Europe Finance

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Repsol International Finance B.V.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Withdrawn, previously rated (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Repsol Europe Finance

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Repsol International Finance B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

..Issuer: Repsol S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and Gas published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Repsol is a medium-sized integrated oil and gas company and ranks as one of the largest industrial corporations in Spain.

