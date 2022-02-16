Moody's upgrades Resideo's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook stable

Approximately $1.95 million of debt securities affected

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Resideo Funding Inc.'s (Resideo) Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also upgraded the ratings on Resideo's upsized first lien senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility to Ba1 from Ba2, the rating on senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1, and the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

The upgrade of Resideo's Corporate Family Rating reflects the demonstrated strengthening of the company's credit metrics, including debt leverage below 3.0x, EBITA margin improvement toward 8.5%, interest coverage in the high single digits and free cash flow to debt in the mid teens. Moody's expects the achieved level of improvement to be sustained over the next 12 to 18 months as the company's operating performance benefits from the support of favorable market demand conditions and growth prospects within its Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution business segments.

"The upgrade also reflects Resideo's meaningful operating scale, and Moody's expectation that in addition to its disciplined approach to leverage, Resideo will operate conservatively with respect to acquisitions, investments and shareholder-friendly actions, while continuing to generate robust free cash flow" says Natalia Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst.

The proceeds from Resideo's $200 million incremental term loan, along with cash on hand, will be used to fund the acquisition of First Alert, Inc. (First Alert), a provider of home safety products operating in retail and commercial channels. Resideo has entered into the agreement to purchase First Alert from Newell Brands Inc. for $593 million, which includes $46 million in future tax benefit for a net purchase price of $547 million. First Alert's product portfolio includes fire and carbon monoxide detection and fire suppression devices sold under First Alert, BRK and Onelink brands.

The acquisition is complementary to Resideo's sensor and security product portfolio and increases its revenue scale to roughly $6.2 billion (given First Alert's revenue of $395 million). Moody's estimates Resideo's pro forma debt to EBTIDA of 2.7x (given the $55 million of EBITDA from First Alert and the $200 million of incremental term loan incurred to finance this transaction), and EBITDA to interest coverage of about 7.5x at December 31, 2021.

The following rating actions were taken:

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Resideo's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by: 1) its significant revenue scale of over $6 billion considering the acquisition and its global footprint; 2) strong market position as a provider of products and solutions in residential HVAC markets and a distributor of security and fire protection products in the professional installation channel; 3) the value of the Honeywell Home brand, and the technological expertise in manufacturing of integrated home and security products; 4) conservative financial strategy that focuses on deleveraging and a willingness to issue equity; 5) the majority of revenue coming from the retrofit market, which is generally less volatile than new construction; and 6) the variety of distribution channels, including the proprietary ADI Global Distribution business, and a diverse product offering.

At the same time, the credit profile is constrained by: 1) the significant sensitivity of earnings and cash flows to variations in demand and the resulting impact on leverage; 2) meaningful quarterly reimbursement payments for Honeywell's environmental obligations constraining free cash flow; 3) intense competition within the company's product categories and the necessity of rapid technological innovation; 4) the inherent low margin profile of the distribution business; 5) the cyclicality of residential and non-residential end markets; and 6) risks related to standalone operations post spin-off.

The upgrade of Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 reflects the company's improved internal liquidity sources, including its free cash flow generation and the resulting cash balances, which are expected to remain solid over the next 12 -- 15 months. SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that Resideo will maintain very good liquidity, also supported by the availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, which is not expected to be utilized significantly, and good room under financial covenants.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Resideo will continue to demonstrate sustained conservative credit metrics, benefitting from end market tailwinds, while expanding its revenue scale and successfully integrating the acquisition of First Alert.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a track record of successful operation on a stand-alone basis, while continuing to build stale, and improves EBITA margin sustainably above 10%. Disciplined financial policies, strong credit metrics during any industry cycle, including leverage sustained below 2.5x, robust free cash flow generation with free cash flow to debt consistently above 10%, good liquidity and favorable end market trends will also be important considerations for a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if weakness in end markets causes revenue and operating margin to contract significantly, or if the company adopts aggressive financial policies or experiences challenges related to the separation from the legacy business. Additionally, leverage sustained above 3.5x, EBITA to interest coverage below 5.0x, free cash flow to debt below 7% or liquidity deterioration could also result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Resideo is a provider of thermal, security and energy efficiency products, software solutions and technologies for a connected home. The company was spun off as the Homes business from Honeywell International, Inc. in October 2018. In 2021, Resideo generated about $5.8 billion in revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

