Moody's upgrades Resideo's CFR to Ba2 from Ba3; outlook stable

Approximately $1.95 million of debt securities affected
New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Resideo Funding Inc.'s
(Resideo) Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba3 and Probability of Default
Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also
upgraded the ratings on Resideo's upsized first lien senior secured
term loan and revolving credit facility to Ba1 from Ba2, the rating
on senior unsecured notes to Ba3 from B1, and the company's
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2.
The outlook remains stable.
The upgrade of Resideo's Corporate Family Rating reflects the demonstrated
strengthening of the company's credit metrics, including debt
leverage below 3.0x, EBITA margin improvement toward 8.5%,
interest coverage in the high single digits and free cash flow to debt
in the mid teens. Moody's expects the achieved level of improvement
to be sustained over the next 12 to 18 months as the company's operating
performance benefits from the support of favorable market demand conditions
and growth prospects within its Products & Solutions and ADI Global
Distribution business segments.
"The upgrade also reflects Resideo's meaningful operating
scale, and Moody's expectation that in addition to its disciplined
approach to leverage, Resideo will operate conservatively with respect
to acquisitions, investments and shareholder-friendly actions,
while continuing to generate robust free cash flow" says Natalia
Gluschuk, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst.
The proceeds from Resideo's $200 million incremental term
loan, along with cash on hand, will be used to fund the acquisition
of First Alert, Inc. (First Alert), a provider of home
safety products operating in retail and commercial channels. Resideo
has entered into the agreement to purchase First Alert from Newell Brands
Inc. for $593 million, which includes $46 million
in future tax benefit for a net purchase price of $547 million.
First Alert's product portfolio includes fire and carbon monoxide
detection and fire suppression devices sold under First Alert, BRK
and Onelink brands.
The acquisition is complementary to Resideo's sensor and security
product portfolio and increases its revenue scale to roughly $6.2
billion (given First Alert's revenue of $395 million).
Moody's estimates Resideo's pro forma debt to EBTIDA of 2.7x
(given the $55 million of EBITDA from First Alert and the $200
million of incremental term loan incurred to finance this transaction),
and EBITDA to interest coverage of about 7.5x at December 31,
2021.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba2 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Resideo's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by: 1) its significant
revenue scale of over $6 billion considering the acquisition and
its global footprint; 2) strong market position as a provider of
products and solutions in residential HVAC markets and a distributor of
security and fire protection products in the professional installation
channel; 3) the value of the Honeywell Home brand, and the
technological expertise in manufacturing of integrated home and security
products; 4) conservative financial strategy that focuses on deleveraging
and a willingness to issue equity; 5) the majority of revenue coming
from the retrofit market, which is generally less volatile than
new construction; and 6) the variety of distribution channels,
including the proprietary ADI Global Distribution business, and
a diverse product offering.
At the same time, the credit profile is constrained by: 1)
the significant sensitivity of earnings and cash flows to variations in
demand and the resulting impact on leverage; 2) meaningful quarterly
reimbursement payments for Honeywell's environmental obligations constraining
free cash flow; 3) intense competition within the company's product
categories and the necessity of rapid technological innovation; 4)
the inherent low margin profile of the distribution business; 5)
the cyclicality of residential and non-residential end markets;
and 6) risks related to standalone operations post spin-off.
The upgrade of Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 reflects
the company's improved internal liquidity sources, including
its free cash flow generation and the resulting cash balances, which
are expected to remain solid over the next 12 -- 15 months.
SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation
that Resideo will maintain very good liquidity, also supported by
the availability under its $500 million revolving credit facility
expiring in 2026, which is not expected to be utilized significantly,
and good room under financial covenants.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Resideo will continue
to demonstrate sustained conservative credit metrics, benefitting
from end market tailwinds, while expanding its revenue scale and
successfully integrating the acquisition of First Alert.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a track record
of successful operation on a stand-alone basis, while continuing
to build stale, and improves EBITA margin sustainably above 10%.
Disciplined financial policies, strong credit metrics during any
industry cycle, including leverage sustained below 2.5x,
robust free cash flow generation with free cash flow to debt consistently
above 10%, good liquidity and favorable end market trends
will also be important considerations for a higher rating.
The ratings could be downgraded if weakness in end markets causes revenue
and operating margin to contract significantly, or if the company
adopts aggressive financial policies or experiences challenges related
to the separation from the legacy business. Additionally,
leverage sustained above 3.5x, EBITA to interest coverage
below 5.0x, free cash flow to debt below 7% or liquidity
deterioration could also result in a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Resideo is a provider of thermal, security and energy efficiency
products, software solutions and technologies for a connected home.
The company was spun off as the Homes business from Honeywell International,
Inc. in October 2018. In 2021, Resideo generated about
$5.8 billion in revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Natalia Gluschuk
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Gretchen French
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
