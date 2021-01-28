Moody's upgrades Resideo's CFR to Ba3 and unsecured notes rating to B1; assigns Ba2 ratings to proposed secured debt

Approximately $1.3 billion of debt securities rated
New York, January 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) upgraded Resideo Funding Inc.'s
(Resideo) Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from B1, Probability of
Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and senior unsecured
notes rating to B1 from B3. Moody's also assigned Ba2 ratings
to the company's proposed amended $800 million first lien
senior secured term loan B due 2028 and upsized and extended $500
million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026, and affirmed
its existing senior secured credit facility ratings at Ba2. Resideo's
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.
The outlook remains stable.
The ratings upgrades reflect Resideo's improving operating trends
that began during second half of 2020, resulting in increasing revenue
and earnings, and are expected to continue in 2021; Moody's
expected strengthening of Resideo's credit ratios given favorable
market conditions, the company's restructuring efforts that
drive cost efficiencies and improve profitability, and planned debt
repayments utilizing proceeds of its recent equity raise; and Resideo's
improving liquidity profile. Moody's expects Resideo to operate
with conservative financial policies and leverage around 3.0x over
the next 12 to 18 months.
As a part of the proposed transaction Resideo's amended $800
million term loan B due 2028 will replace $780 million of term
loan A and B, while revolving credit facility capacity will be increased
to $500 million from $350 million and maturity extended
to 2026. The company plans to repay approximately $140 million
of its unsecured senior notes utilizing part of the proceeds from its
recent $280 million equity raise. Pro forma debt to EBITDA
and EBITA to interest coverage are estimated to strengthen to 3.3x
and 5.5x, respectively, as of December 31, 2020
from approximately 3.6x and 4.0x levels prior to the transaction.
The upgrade of Resideo's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-2
from SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months, supported
by expanded capacity under its revolving credit facility, anticipated
increased room under financial covenants given the planned credit agreement
amendment, its solid pro forma cash balance of approximately $400
million, and modest positive free cash flow expected in 2021 benefiting
from working capital controls.
The following rating actions were taken:
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded
to Ba3 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (including
term loan and revolver), Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2), to be withdrawn
upon repayment
Assignments:
..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.
....Proposed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility
(including term loan and revolver), Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Resideo Funding Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Resideo's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating is supported by: 1)
its significant revenue scale and global footprint; 2) its strong
market position as a provider of products and solutions in residential
HVAC markets and a distributor of security and fire protection products
in the professional installation channel; 3) the value of the Honeywell
brand, which will be maintained by Resideo for 40 years post spin-off,
and the technological expertise in manufacturing integrated home and security
products; 4) governance considerations, including financial
strategy that focuses on deleveraging and willingness to issue equity;
5) the majority of revenue coming from the retrofit market, which
is generally less volatile than new construction; 6) the variety
of distribution channels, including the proprietary ADI Global Distribution
business, an extensive professional contractor base, and a
diverse product offering.
At the same time, our credit profile is constrained by: 1)
moderately high debt leverage, and significant sensitivity of earnings
and cash flows to variations in demand; 2) significant reimbursement
payments for Honeywell's environmental obligations (of up to $140
million annually) constraining free cash flow; 3) intense competition
within the company's product categories and the necessity of rapid
technological innovation; 4) risks related to the establishment of
standalone operations following the spin; 5) the inherent low margin
profile of the distribution business; and 6) the cyclicality of residential
end markets.
Stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that end market trends
will continue to be favorable and that the company will operate with conservative
financial leverage, generate positive free cash flow and continue
to improve its operating margin, while maintaining good liquidity.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a track record
of successful operation on a stand-alone basis, improves
its operating margin, and maintains disciplined financial policies.
Free cash flow to debt above the 10% level, leverage sustained
comfortably below 3.0x, while liquidity position is good
and the end market conditions are favorable would be important considerations
for a higher rating.
The ratings could be downgraded if weakness in the end markets causes
revenue and operating margin to contract significantly, or if the
company experiences additional challenges with the separation from the
legacy business, or adopts aggressive financial policies.
Additionally, leverage sustained above 4.0x, EBITA
to interest coverage below 3.0x, or negative free cash flow
and liquidity deterioration could also result in a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Resideo is a provider of thermal, security and energy efficiency
products, software solutions and technologies for a connected home.
The company's Products and Solutions division supplies comfort,
residential thermal solutions and security products, and its ADI
Global Distribution business (ADI) distributes security, AV and
low-voltage products. The company's home solutions products
are installed in 15 million homes annually, as the business operates
through a network of over 110,000 professional contractors,
3,000 distributors and 1,200 original equipment manufacturers.
ADI distributes in excess of 330,000 stock keeping units through
over 200 locations globally. The company was spun off as the Homes
business from Honeywell International, Inc. in October 2018.
In the LTM period ended September 30, 2020, Resideo generated
approximately $4.87 billion in revenue.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
