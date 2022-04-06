Moody's upgrades Resolute's CFR to Ba3; outlook stable

Approximately $300 million of rated debt

Toronto, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s (Resolute) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1, probability of default rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and guaranteed senior unsecured notes rating to B1 from B2. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The ratings outlook is stable.

"The upgrade reflects improvement in Resolute's financial performance and our view that leverage (adjusted Debt to EBITDA) will remain around 4x over the next 12 to 18 months" said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Resolute Forest Products Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Resolute (Ba3 CFR) benefits from: (1) end-market and product diversity with leading market positions across several paper and forest product sectors; (2) leverage expectation of about 4.3x in 2023 (1.7x in 2021 after lumber export duty deposits and including Moody's adjustments for the company's operating leases and large unfunded pension liabilities); (3) operating flexibility across North America with 17 sawmills, four commodity pulp mills and 7 newsprint and specialty paper mills; and (4) strong liquidity. The company has announced a strategic review of its tissue business segment. In the event of a sale, Moody's expects sale proceeds to be reinvested into Resolute's remaining businesses and bolster liquidity.

Resolute is constrained by: (1) the inherent price volatility of its products; (2) the company's exposure to the secular decline of newsprint and specialty papers (which represents about 27% of 2021 revenue); and (3) uncertainties regarding tariffs and the potential negotiation of a new softwood lumber agreement between Canada and the US.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Resolute will be able to maintain strong liquidity and leverage around 4x through volatile industry conditions. We expect that lumber, pulp and commodity paper prices, which are currently at above trend levels, will decline over the next 4 quarters, partially offset by benefits reaped by the Calhoun pulp and paper operations closure. We expect that lumber and NBSK pulp prices will decrease 12% and 1%, respectively, in 2022 and 32% and 11%, respectively in 2023 as both demand and supply return to more normal levels.

Resolute has strong liquidity (SGL-1), with about $1.3 billion of sources and no significant debt maturities over the next twelve months. The company's sources of liquidity include about $112 million of available cash (at YE 2021), $370 million of Moody's expected free cash flow (after duty deposits) and combined availability of about $841 million under a) Resolute's $450 million asset based revolving credit facility (ABL) that matures in December 2026 (net of borrowing base and springing covenant restrictions, drawings and letter of credit use), b) its $174 million delayed term loan facility with Investissement Québec backed by lumber duty deposits (matures in 10 years), c) its $180 million secured delayed draw term loan available until April 2024 (matures up to 10 years from drawings), and d) its $180 million secured revolving credit facility that matures April 2027. Resolute does not have any significant debt maturities until 2026. In addition, the company has approximately $400 million of softwood lumber duty deposits (paid through December 2021) that will likely be largely refunded (as they have been in the past) if and when a new softwood lumber agreement is reached between Canada and the US.

Resolute Forest Products ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly Negative (CIS-4), reflecting the long-term secular decline in the company's commodity paper business (about 27% of 2021 sales) which continues to be replaced by digital alternatives. The challenge of shutting down mills or repurposing assets as consumer preferences switch away from commodity paper is a constraint to the credit rating. As a manufacturing company, Resolute is exposed to moderate environmental risks. Moderate governance risks reflect the company's modest adjusted leverage relative to peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» Adjusted debt/EBITDA is likely to be sustained around 3x (1.7x for 2021) based on our forward opinion of sustainable metrics

» (RCF-capex)/adjusted debt likely to be above 10% (39% for 2021) based on our forward opinion of sustainable metrics

» The company is able to limit its exposure and diversify away from business segments facing secular decline such as newsprint and specialty paper

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» Sustained deterioration in the company's operating environment or liquidity

» Adjusted debt/EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 4.5x (1.7x for 2021) based on our forward opinion of sustainable metrics

» (RCF-capex)/adjusted debt likely to be below 5% (39% for 2021) based on our forward opinion of sustainable metrics

» Sustained negative free cash flow generation

Headquartered in Montreal (Quebec, Canada), Resolute Forest Products Inc. produces lumber, newsprint and specialty paper, market pulp and tissue. Net sales for the year-ended December 31, 2021 were $3.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

