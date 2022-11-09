Moody's upgrades Rexel's ratings to Ba1 from Ba2 ratings; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Rexel SA's (Rexel or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD. Concurrently, the rating on the senior unsecured notes due 2028 has been upgraded to Ba1 from Ba3. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the strong improvement in Rexel's credit metrics including the reduction of Moody's adjusted gross leverage to 2.6x in the LTM ending June 2022 (3.0x in 2021) on the back of solid demand and the company's ability to pass through cost inflation, and the rating agency's expectation that credit metrics will remain in line with the levels commensurate with a Ba1 CFR on a sustained basis.

Moody's believes Rexel will continue to benefit from positive secular trends such as electrification, supply chain consolidation and automation as well as from the need for energy savings solutions given the current high energy prices. Moody's also believes the flexibility in Rexel's operations has increased thanks to the digital transformation initiated in 2017. This coupled with positive demand trends, Rexel's balanced business mix in terms of geography and end markets will support the performance of the company through weaker macroeconomic condition over the next 12-18 months and in the medium term. The rating is further supported by Rexel's strong track record of generating sustained positive FCF thanks to the counter cyclical nature of working capital.

Governance considerations have further supported the rating upgrade. Following the company's recent capital market day, Moody's has greater clarity on Rexel's capital allocation policy including a lower net leverage target of 2.0x (company defined) compared to 2.5x previously. This reduces the risks of leverage sustainably increasing above the levels required by the current rating for example because of M&A. The rating agency expects Rexel will maintain a prudent financial policy in line with the stated net leverage target.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Rexel's liquidity as good. Liquidity is supported by Moody's expectation of positive annual Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around €200-300 million over the next 12-18 months, cash balances of €506 million as of June 2022 and access to an undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €850 million, of which €59 million expires in January 2024 and the rest in January 2025. The securitization programs of around €1.5 billion in aggregate will largely mature between 2023 and 2025, and are expected to be rolled over. Apart from receivable financing, Rexel doesn't have material debt maturity before June and December 2028 when the senior notes mature.

The terms and conditions of the RCF agreement offer flexibility in terms of maintenance financial covenants (tested semi-annually, in June and December). This is because Rexel can exceed its 3.5x net leverage ratio as defined by the senior facility agreement on three separate accounting dates during the life of the RCF, being specified that only two of such three accounting dates may be consecutive and provided that the ratio does not exceed 3.75x on two accounting dates and 3.90x on one accounting date. Moody's expects the company to stay well in compliance with the covenant over the next 12-18 months.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that Rexel's credit metrics will remain in line with the levels required by the current rating over the next 12 to 18 months, including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 3.0x and Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF) / debt of around 20%.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Rexel continues to grow earnings and demonstrate track record of a prudent financial policy, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declining sustainably towards 2.5x, Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt of above 25% or operating profit margins improving in the high single digit range in percentage term.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 3.5x, Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt falls below 15% or operating profit margin declines sustainably below the mid-single digit range in percentage term.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, in line with the CFR. In accordance with our Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology, we would typically notch down all Rexel's senior unsecured debt to Ba2 because of the magnitude of non-debt liabilities, including trade payable which are structurally senior to the notes. However, we have applied an override to this notching reflecting the strong positing of Rexel in the Ba1 rating and Moody's expectations that trade payable would decline in the downturns increasing the recovery of the notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Rexel SA (Rexel) is a global leader in the low and ultralow voltage electrical distribution market. Rexel reported total sales of €17 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marcella Pavesi

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

