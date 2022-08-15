Moody's upgrades Rexford Industrial's senior unsecured rating to Baa2; outlook stable

New York, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") upgraded its senior unsecured rating for Rexford Industrial Realty L.P. ("Rexford") to Baa2 from Baa3. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings upgrade reflects Moody's expectation that favorable demand for Rexford's infill Southern CA industrial assets will support continued strength in the company's operating metrics into 2023. Additionally, the REIT's balance sheet has strengthened in the last two years, reflecting management's commitment to operating with modest leverage even as it pursues continued growth.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rexford Industrial will maintain its conservative credit profile and adequate liquidity position as it continues to grow its portfolio.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Upgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P.

....Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Rexford is likely to maintain key credit metrics, specifically net debt to EBITDA and fixed charge coverage, consistent with a Baa2 rated entity. The upgrade also reflects the solid fundamentals underpinning the industrial sector which have supported strong rent growth, specifically in Rexford's supply constrained infill markets in Los Angeles. The company's portfolio has proven its resiliency through the pandemic with same-store portfolio occupancy at 98.9% as of the end of the second quarter, including posting some of the strongest releasing spreads among the industrial peer set, 61.5% on a cash basis for 2Q 22.

Rexford's acquisition-led growth strategy has also resulted in significant growth and scale in the last two years, with gross assets at $8.6 billion as of June 30, 2022. The REIT has funded its growth primarily through equity, a credit positive. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, the REIT's net debt to EBITDA was 5.0x and effective leverage was 21%. The REIT also benefits from a portfolio that is essentially unencumbered with negligible debt maturities through 2025 with only $64 million and $13 million maturing in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Rexford has access to a $1 billion unsecured revolver that was largely undrawn as of the end of 2Q.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced by the REIT's limited operating history and track record relative to similarly rated and higher rated peers, in addition to its geographically concentrated portfolio in Southern California with 60% of annualized base rent coming from Los Angeles. While Southern California industrial markets have exhibited solid growth due to record low vacancy rates and limited supply, concentration in any one particular market lends itself to more economic and environmental risks than it would be if Rexford had a geographically diverse portfolio that could otherwise mitigate the impacts of such shocks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely in the intermediate term and would require significantly greater geographic diversification and continued profitable growth as well as the following on a sustained basis with Net debt to EBITDA below 5.0x (including Moody's standard adjustments) and Fixed charge coverage above 7.0x.

Ratings pressure would result from a reversal in operating trends, net debt to EBITDA above 6.25x (including Moody's standard adjustments), same-property occupancy falling below 90% and fixed charge coverage below 3.75x.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. [NYSE: REXR], headquartered in Los Angeles, California is an industrial REIT that invests and operates industrial properties in Southern California's infill markets. As of June 30, 2022, Rexford's consolidated portfolio consisted of 330 properties with approximately 39.4 million square feet.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

