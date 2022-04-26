Moody's upgrades Rheinmetall's LT issuer rating to Baa2, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Rheinmetall AG's ('Rheinmetall or the company') long term issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa3. Concurrently the agency has upgraded the company's short term issuer and the commercial paper rating to P-2 from P-3. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of Rheinmetall's long term issuer rating to Baa2 with a stable outlook reflects (i) Rheinmetall's track record of improved operating performance and credit metrics also as a result of the company's conservative financial policy over the last few years, (ii) the expected significant increase in the German Defense budget as well as the increase of military budgets of other NATO countries with a potential positive impact on Rheinmetall's medium term operating performance, and (iii) a strategy focused on increasing the share of revenue from Defense that should enhance the group's business profile over time.

In light of challenging market conditions for its automotive activities, Rheinmetall's operating performance has been solid through the coronavirus pandemic. Rheinmetall posted a 110bps increase in Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin to 12.7% in 2020 despite a 13.6% decline in revenue. This performance was supported by a strong effort on cost reduction measures and by the resilience of the company's Defence activities. In 2021, Rheinmetall posted a solid operating performance supported by a resilient Defence business and a recovery of the company's automotive activities from the pandemic. The group posted revenue growth of 4.7% and operating result growth of 33% supported by strong operating leverage at the company's automotive activities. Rheinmetall generated a cumulative Moody's adjusted free cash flow of more than €450 million over the last two years or close to 14% of FCF/debt on average over the period.

Rheinmetall has historically maintained a conservative financial policy with a low leverage. The company has also been able to maintain a solid financial profile through the pandemic supported by the resilience of its Defense activities. Moody's adjusted gross leverage peaked at 2.9x in 2020, only marginally above the 2.8x achieved in 2019. In 2021 Rheinmetall has been able to reduce its gross leverage to slightly below 2.0x supported by a healthy operating performance. We expect Rheinmetall to continue pursuing a conservative financial policy in line with the requirements for the Baa2 rating category. Their capital allocation will be focused on dividends with a payout ratio of 35% to 40% of net income, pension funding and bolt on acquisitions. Moody's believes that share buybacks that had been identified by management as a capital allocation tool have become less attractive since the company's share price doubled within days after the invasion of Ukraine. We expect Rheinmetall's acquisition policy to be focused on small and medium sized bolt-on acquisitions. This should enable Rheinmetall to delever both from earnings growth and from a modest reduction in debt.

We expect the significant increase in the German Defense budget announced after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to lead to material growth in revenue and earnings for Rheinmetall, further supporting relatively strong credit metrics for the current rating category. Germany has committed to increase its Defense budget to 2% of GDP by 2023. This will mean an increase of the budget from €45 billion currently to €70-80 billion. Germany has set up a €100 billion fund to support the increase in the Defense budget. Rheinmetall had historically a share of 20%-25% of the German Defense Investment budget. The increase in German budget will therefore lead to a significant increase in revenue and earnings for Rheinmetall. The company expects group revenue growth of 15% - 20% in 2022 (from 8%-10% before the announcement) and 20% for its Defense business (versus 10% before the invasion). Rheinmetall has also increased its 2022 profitability guidance with an operating profit guidance increased from 10%-11% to more than 11%.

Other NATO States have also committed to increase their spending following the invasion. There are several of Rheinmetall's Defense customers in Eastern Europe that have had Defense budgets below 2% of GDP and that have announced their intention to increase their Defense budgets. Hungary, Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic are amongst them. We also expect Rheinmetall's customers that have already achieved the 2% of GDP target to continue investing in their Defense budget in light of the very tense geopolitical environment.

Rheinmetall had already announced its intention to reduce its exposure to the more volatile automotive industry before the invasion of Ukraine. This is also related to the fact that Rheinmetall had a significant exposure to Internal Combustion Engines in automotive. The recent geopolitical developments and the increased NATO members Defense budget will be accelerating the growth of the Defense business and will increase the share of Defense revenue for the overall group. The higher share of Defense revenue will strengthen Rheinmetall's business profile and will improve its resilience.

We do not expect meaningful capex requirement for the execution of the revenue increase as a result of higher Defense budgets. Rheinmetall is currently running its production plants on 1 production shift. They would be able to increase to 2 or 3 production shifts without any requirement for new production facilities in order to accommodate the higher production throughput. Higher throughput and wear of machinery will mean higher maintenance capex but there won't any material capex programmes required for the additional revenue. Rheinmetall has indicated that they will need to hire between 1,500 and 3,000 employees and have already started the hiring process. The company normally receives numerous applications annually and is confident that they will be able to hire the required personnel.

The strength of the outlook for Rheinmetall's Defense business is seen as sufficiently strong to mitigate a more challenging outlook for the automotive business following the invasion of Ukraine. The automotive business could be impacted by significant cost inflation with less ability to pass on higher raw material costs to customers as for the Defense business.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rheinmetall will continue to maintain a prudent financial policy as evidenced over the last few years. The positive market backdrop for its Defense activities supported by increasing Defense budgets of NATO countries especially for Germany, Rheinmetall's largest Defense customer should help mitigate any weakness for Rheinmentall's automotive business and will help the company to maintain strong financial metrics in line with our requirement for the Baa2 rating category for the foreseeable future.

LIQUIDITY

Rheinmetall's liquidity position is strong. The company had €1,039 million of cash & marketable securities on balance sheet at 31st December 2021. In addition Rheinmetall held €162 million of short term securities that can be sold easily to raise additional cash. The company had access to €900 million of undrawn credit lines with ample headroom under financial covenants. Rheinmetall's liquidity profile is further underpinned by the expectation of positive free cash flow generation at least over the next two years and a manageable maturity profile with €625 million of maturities well spread over the next five years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be conditional to a further reduction in leverage, as evidenced by debt/ EBITDA dropping sustainably below 1.5x (Moody's adjusted) and RCF/net debt increasing sustainably above 50%. A reduction of the exposure of Rheinmetall to the automotive industry and a further diversification of the Defence portfolio would support further upward rating pressure. Finally the maintenance of a strong liquidity profile and a financial policy committed to preserve a capital structure in line with the requirements for the Baa1 rating category would be seen as a prerequisite for an upgrade.

Moody's could downgrade Rheinmetall if Debt/ EBITDA would increase above 2.5x sustainably, if RCF/ net debt would drop sustainably below 30% and/or sustained negative free cash flow generation would lead to a deterioration in group's liquidity position.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Rheinmetall AG, established in 1889, is an internationally diversified integrated technology group. Its operating activities are split into five divisions with three divisions focused largely on Defense activities (~72% of group revenue and 83% of operating result in 2021) and the remaining two divisions focused on automotive applications. Rheinmetall is a leading European systems supplier for armed forces of Germany, NATO and friendly nations. Under its automotive activities Rheinmetall is one of the world's leading automotive suppliers for engine systems and modules.

In 2021 Rheinmetall generated revenues of €5.7 billion and €594 million of operating result (10.5% operating margin). The group is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, and is publicly listed with 100% of shares in free float.

