Moody's upgrades Ringkjobing Landbobank's Issuer ratings to Aa3; outlook stable

Stockholm, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded Ringkjobing Landbobank A/S's (Ringkjobing) long-term Issuer ratings to Aa3 from A1 and affirmed the short-term Issuer ratings at P-1. The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at a3, its Deposit Ratings at Aa3/P-1, its Counterparty Risk Ratings at Aa3/P-1 and its Counterparty Risk Assessments at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). The outlook on the long-term Issuer and Deposit ratings is stable.

Today's rating action reflects the bank's strong a3 BCA standalone credit profile and Moody's view that the bank's senior creditors will benefit from lower loss-given-failure considering a bigger cushion of more junior liabilities in the form of senior non-preferred debt (SNP, classed as junior senior unsecured debt by Moody's). The bank has navigated the coronavirus pandemic without any deterioration in its asset risk, is regaining its pre-pandemic profitability and has a very strong capitalization.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA REFLECTS CONTINUED STRONG SOLVENCY AND SOLID FUNDING PROFILE

The affirmation of Ringkjobing's a3 standalone BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects the bank's: (1) very strong capitalization, with a 16.96% tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets ratio as of March 2022 and a 12.65% TCE/total assets ratio; (2) strong profitability with a net income to tangible assets of 2.07% in 2021 and 2.43% in the first three months of 2022, and strong operating efficiency; and (3) a solid funding profile, reflecting ample deposits and low reliance on market funding. These strengths are balanced against the moderate asset risks from a loan book that is somewhat concentrated by geography, industry and single borrowers.

Ringkjobing has weathered the pandemic well and is yet again showing a strong net income to tangible assets above 2%, maintaining its strong capitalization. With additional focus on private banking through acquisitions and partnerships, the bank is diversifying its income streams further. Provision levels are back at very low levels, 0.04% of average gross loans for the first three months of 2022, compared to 0.6% in 2020, and problem loans to gross loans has improved to 3.91% at end of March 2022 from 4.65% at the end of 2020.

-- ISSUER RATINGS UPGRADE REFLECTS HIGHER CUSHION OF LOSS ABSORPTION FROM SENIOR NON-PREFERRED DEBT ISSUANCES

The upgrade of Ringkjobing's long-term Issuer ratings reflects Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis based on recently issued volumes of SNP debt and the agency's expectation of the bank's liability structure evolution over the coming years. These higher ongoing amounts of junior debt will afford a potentially greater loss-absorption buffer for more senior classes of debt, such as junior depositors and senior unsecured debt, in resolution or failure. Moody's therefore considers that senior creditors are likely to face extremely low loss-given-failure leading to a three-notch uplift from the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA, up from a two-notch uplift previously.

Ringkjobing meets its bank-specific minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 17.8% through a combination of SNP debt, hybrid instruments (including subordinated debt) and common equity. The bank has published a target MREL ratio of 25% or higher, considering the combined buffer requirement of 5.0% to be held above MREL (and anticipating the authorities' decision to raise the countercyclical capital buffer to 2.5% by March 2023). The bank's reported MREL ratio was 27.7% as March 2022. Moody's expects that Ringkjobing will maintain current volumes of loss-absorbing debt given the bank's public disclosures and its current capital and MREL minimum targets, which along with some tangible banking asset growth through to 2024, will provide a substantial cushion to protect senior creditors.

-- STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's solid capital, existing management provisions and strong revenue generating capacity will provide a substantial buffer against potential downside risks in the operating environment.

The stable outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation of a broadly stable liability structure, resulting in unchanged rating uplift over the next 12-18 months from the bank's Advanced LGF analysis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ringkjobing's ratings could be upgraded following a material improvement in its fundamental profile, as indicated by the bank's BCA, as a result of: (1) a significant reduction in concentrations, particularly to volatile sectors and to single borrowers, leading to lower susceptibility to adverse events, as well as, a long period with lower than historic losses; (2) increased geographic diversification, a constraint at the bank's current level, without an increase in risk taken; and (3) a substantial improvement in the bank's liquidity.

Downward pressure on Ringkjobing's ratings could emerge from a deterioration in the bank's fundamental credit profile, for instance if we observe: (1) a material weakening in capital metrics; (2) a substantial increase in problem loans and higher through-the-cycle losses, compared to the low levels experienced in the past for Ringkjobing, or, an increase in credit concentrations to single borrowers or higher risk sectors; (3) a persistent weakening of the bank's recurring earnings power and operating efficiency; and (4) a significant increase in the bank's reliance on market funding from the currently expected low level.

Ringkjobing's Deposit and Issuer ratings could also be downgraded if there is a material shift in the bank's funding mix, or the bank's assets grow more rapidly without a corresponding increase in junior senior debt or Tier 2 issuances, resulting in lower rating uplift under our Advanced LGF framework.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Ringkjobing Landbobank A/S

Upgrades:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Upgraded to Aa3 from A1, Outlook Remains Stable

Affirmations:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Aa3

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Aa3, Outlook Remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Niclas Boheman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

