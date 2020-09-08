Moody's upgrades Ringkjobing Landbobank's deposit and issuer ratings; outlook stable

Limassol, September 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded Ringkjobing
Landbobank A/S' (Ringkjobing) long-term deposit rating to Aa3 from
A1 and its long-term issuer rating to A1 from A2. The rating
agency changed the outlook on the aforementioned ratings to stable from
positive. The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at a3, its short-term
deposit and issuer ratings at P-1, its Counterparty Risk
Ratings at Aa3/P-1 and its Counterparty Risk Assessments at Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr).
Today's rating action reflects the bank's strong a3 BCA standalone
credit profile and Moody's view that the bank's senior creditors
will benefit from lower loss-given-failure in light of a
bigger cushion of more junior liabilities in the form of senior non-preferred
debt (SNP, classed as junior senior unsecured debt by Moody's).
The rating agency considers that Ringkjobing's standalone credit
profile will remain resilient to the current macroeconomic challenges.
Despite an expected deterioration in asset quality, the bank's
capital will remain strong, supported by a growing cushion of management-estimated
provisions and high pre-provision profitability.
A full list of affected ratings and assessments can be found at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA REFLECTS RESILIENT
FINANCIAL PROFILE
The affirmation of Ringkjobing's a3 standalone BCA and Adjusted BCA reflects
the bank's: (1) strong capitalisation, with a 16.9%
tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets ratio as of June
2020 and a 12.2% TCE/total assets ratio; (2) still
relatively high profitability with a net income to tangible assets of
1.5% for the first half of 2020, despite current macroeconomic
pressure, and improving operating efficiency; and (3) a solid
funding profile, reflecting ample deposits and low reliance on market
funding. As a counterbalance to the aforementioned strengths,
the bank's BCA remains constrained by elevated asset risks from a loan
book that is somewhat concentrated by geography, industry and single
borrowers.
Moody's expects that the economic fallout from the coronavirus-induced
disruption will lead to modest asset quality deterioration for the bank
in the coming quarters once government support measures to businesses
and households are gradually lifted. However, the bank's
existing stock of management provisions to cover potential future impairment
charges, equivalent to 1.4% of gross loans as of June
2020, and high pre-provision profitability will allow the
bank to deal with the upcoming challenges. The full extent of the
asset quality deterioration will, nevertheless, depend on
the length and extend of the economic fallout.
-- RATINGS UPGRADE REFLECTS HIGHER LOSS ABSORPTION FROM
JUNIOR DEBT ISSUANCES
The upgrade of Ringkjobing's long-term deposit and issuer ratings
reflects Moody's forward-looking Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF)
analysis based on recently issued volumes of SNP debt and the agency's
expectation of the bank's liability structure evolution over the coming
years. These higher ongoing amounts of junior debt will afford
a potentially greater loss-absorption buffer for more senior classes
of debt, such as junior depositors and senior unsecured debt,
in resolution or failure.
Ringkjobing meets its bank-specific minimum requirement for own
funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 20.2% through a
combination of SNP debt, hybrid instruments (including subordinated
debt) and common equity. Over the two years to end-June
2020 the bank had issued DKK1.3 billion (approximately €178
million) of SNP debt. The bank's reported MREL ratio was
30.0% as June 2020. Moody's expects that Ringkjobing
will maintain current volumes of loss-absorbing debt given the
bank's public disclosures and its current capital and MREL minimum
targets, which along with some tangible banking asset growth through
to 2022, will provide a substantial cushion to protect senior creditors.
The bank reports that it expects to make small SNP issues in 2021 and
2022.
This issuance underpins the rating agency's forward-looking
LGF analysis for the bank which indicates that junior depositors are likely
to face extremely low loss-given-failure leading to a three
notch uplift from the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA from which these ratings
are notched, up from a two notch uplift previously. For the
issuer rating the LGF analysis indicates a very low loss-given-failure,
leading to a two notch uplift from the Adjusted BCA, from one notch
previously.
-- STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's
solid capital, existing management provisions and relatively robust
revenue generating capacity will provide a substantial buffer against
the deteriorating credit environment.
The stable outlook also reflects the rating agency's expectation
of a broadly stable liability structure, resulting in unchanged
rating uplift over the next 12-18 months from the bank's
Advanced LGF analysis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ringkjobing's ratings could be further upgraded from a material improvement
in its fundamental profile, as indicated by the bank's BCA,
as a result of: (1) a significant reduction in concentrations,
particularly to volatile sectors and to single borrowers, leading
to lower susceptibility to adverse events, as well as, a long
period with lower than historic losses; (2) increased geographic
diversification, a constraint at the bank's current level,
without an increase in risk taken; and (3) a substantial improvement
in the bank's liquidity.
The bank's issuer rating could also be upgraded following changes
in the bank's liability structure, such as, issuances
of substantial additional amounts of SNP debt than currently expected.
Downward pressure on Ringkjobing's ratings could emerge from a deterioration
in the bank's fundamental credit profile, for instance if
Moody's observes: (1) a material weakening in capital metrics;
(2) a substantial increase in problem loans and higher through-the-cycle
losses, compared to the low levels experienced in the past for Ringkjobing,
or, an increase in credit concentrations to single borrowers or
higher risk sectors; (3) a persistent weakening of the bank's recurring
earnings power and operating efficiency; or (4) an increase in the
bank's reliance on market funding from the currently expected low level.
Ringkjobing's deposit and issuer ratings could also be downgraded if there
is a material shift in the bank's funding mix, or, the bank's
assets grow more rapidly without a corresponding increase in SNP or Tier
2 issuances and that results in lower rating uplift, than currently
assumed, under Moody's Advanced LGF framework.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Ringkjobing Landbobank A/S
Upgrades:
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Upgraded to A1 from A2, Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
Upgraded to Aa3 from A1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Aa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed Aa3
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed P-1
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Alexios Philippides
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454