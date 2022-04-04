Moody's upgrades Riverside County, CA's issuer rating to Aa2; stable outlook

Upgrades lease-backed debt to Aa3 and POBs to A1

New York, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Riverside County, CA's issuer rating to Aa2 from Aa3. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the rating on the outstanding lease-backed debt to Aa3 from A1, and the rating on the outstanding pension obligation bonds (POBs) to A1 from A2. The county has $776.5 million of outstanding lease-backed debt and $881.6 million of outstanding pension obligation bonds (POBs). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to Aa2 reflects a healthy economy and continued expansion in the diverse tax base, as well as improvement in reserves and strong budget management. The rating also incorporates average resident income, manageable long-term liabilities, and the above-average legal strengths of California GO bonds.

The Aa3 rating on the lease-backed debt is one notch lower than the Aa2 issuer rating, reflecting both the absence of California GO bond security features, which provide uplift to the GO rating, and the weaker legal structure of standard abatement leases, despite the "more essential" nature of pledged assets.

The A1 rating on the pension obligations bonds is two notches lower than the Aa2 issuer rating, reflecting the lack of strong legal features of California GO Bonds as well as the additional risks to creditors from the county's finances and operations. The POBs are unsecured debt paid by general operating revenue. The notching also reflects the relatively poor performance of POBs in Chapter 9 bankruptcies compared to other types of municipal obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county will maintain a sound financial position consistent with its reserve policy, and tax base growth will continue supported by transportation linkages to major employment centers and ongoing housing development. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that debt and pension burdens will remain manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strong financial performance that contributes to significant growth of reserves- Material decrease in balance sheet leverage- Improvement in income and wealth metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of fund balance and/or liquidity

- Deterioration of local economy and income and wealth metrics - Material increase in balance sheet leverage

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating is equivalent to what would be the county's general obligation unlimited tax bond rating. In California, GO bonds are payable from the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the county.

The lease revenue bonds are payable from lease payments made by the county for use and occupancy of various leased assets which we view "more essential". Lease rental payments are payable from any source of legally available funds of the county.

The county's obligation to make all pension obligation bonds (POB) payments of interest and principal are imposed by law and are absolute and unconditional. The POBs are payable from any source of legally available funds of the city, including the county's general fund. The assets of CalPERS will not secure or be available to pay debt service on the POBs.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

Located in southern California, Riverside County encompasses around 7,177 square miles. The county is the fourth largest in the state by area and stretches 185 miles from the Arizona (Aa1 stable) border to within 20 miles of the Pacific Ocean. There are 28 incorporated cities in the county, with an estimated population of 2.4 million as of 2020. The county provides a wide range of services to residents, including police and fire protection, medical and health services, education, library services, judicial institutions and public assistance programs. The county is governed by a five-member board of supervisors.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the lease and pension obligation bond ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Heather Guss

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_SOUTHWEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Weber

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

