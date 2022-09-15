Moody's upgrades Roche's rating to Aa2 and changes its outlook to stable

Paris, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3 the long-term issuer rating of Roche Holding AG (Roche or the company) and the backed senior unsecured ratings of its guaranteed subsidiaries. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's P-1 short-term issuer rating and changed its outlook to stable from positive.

"The upgrade to Aa2 reflects Roche's improvements in its business profile in recent years, supported by greater product and therapeutic diversity, together with the maintenance of a strong pipeline and conservative financial policies and metrics," says Marie Fischer-Sabatie, a Senior Vice President at Moody's.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade to Aa2 reflects Roche's strengthened business profile over recent years, supported by greater product and therapeutic diversity. Roche managed to launch new large-selling drugs both in oncology, its longstanding area of expertise, and in therapeutic areas that were newer to the company, such as hemophilia and neuroscience, which has largely offset the effects of patent expirations on its oncology drugs Avastin, Herceptin and MabThera/Rituxan. Roche also continues to have a degree of business diversification because of its presence in diagnostics, where it has maintained a leadership position. The upgrade also recognizes the maintenance of a strong pipeline; Roche's long track record of strong credit metrics and conservative financial policies, despite the buyback of Novartis' shares in Roche in 2021; and Moody's expectations that the company's M&A policy will not change and continue to be limited to bolt-on acquisitions.

Governance considerations as per our ESG framework were key to the rating action. The upgrade to Aa2 considers Roche's strong governance practices, which include a conservative approach to financial strategy and risk management, and a successful track record at strategy execution.

In the next couple of years, Roche will face competition from biosimilars on some additional drugs (e.g., Lucentis, Actemra) and further decline in COVID-related sales, but Moody's projects this will be offset by sales growth of its more recent drugs and of its diagnostics base business. Roche continues to have a significant exposure to the US market with about 50% of its pharmaceuticals sales generated in this market. New drug pricing provisions included in the US Inflation Reduction Act are credit negative for the pharmaceutical industry, but Roche's drug portfolio mix, which is heavily weighted towards biological drugs, helps mitigate the impact from these provisions.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook factors in Moody's expectations that Roche will continue to maintain good operating results and steady free cash flow generation in the next 12 to 18 months, which will result in credit metrics further improving and positioning the company solidly at Aa2. The stable outlook does not factor in any large debt-financed acquisitions.

LIQUIDITY

Roche's liquidity is excellent, supported by cash and marketable securities totaling CHF6.8 billion as of 30 June 2022, strong free cash flow generation of about CHF7 billion annually, and access to USD7.5 billion committed credit lines due 2026 that are also used as backstop facilities to Roche's US backed commercial paper program.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social and governance considerations are material to Roche's rating. Roche faces highly negative social risk exposures, reflected in the S-4 issuer profile score, that are related to policy risk, litigation exposure and high manufacturing compliance standards. The S-4 issuer profile score considers, in particular, social risk exposures stemming from demographics and societal trends. While these trends are favorable from a healthcare utilization standpoint, they are also driving healthcare payors to implement measures curbing healthcare spending. This has been recently illustrated by new drug pricing provisions included in the US Inflation Reduction Act, which will drive drug price reductions. While some of Roche's large-selling drugs have exposure to government payors in the US, its drug portfolio mix, which is heavily weighted towards biological drugs, helps mitigate its exposure and delay related effects because biological drugs are generally not eligible for price negotiations during 13 years after their launch. The company's good geographical spread and business diversity, with a presence in diagnostics, help mitigate these social risks.

Roche's governance issuer profile score is G-1, representing positive governance considerations. This reflects Roche's strong corporate governance practices, a successful track record at executing its strategy and a conservative approach to financial policies and risk management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if Roche continues to line up a steady flow of new molecules to the market, further diversifying the company and maintaining steady revenue growth and free cash flow generation. An upgrade to Aa1 would also be premised on Roche demonstrating a track-record of a very conservative financial policy, typically with a strong commitment to maintain leverage around or below 1x.

Negative rating pressure could develop should material pricing pressure materialize in the US, or if Roche were to adopt less conservative financial policies, including transformative debt-financed acquisitions or large share buybacks. Quantitatively, the Aa2 rating could come under pressure should the company's debt/EBITDA remain above 1.5x on a sustained basis or its free cash flow generation drop materially.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Roche Holding AG

.... LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3

..Issuer: Roche Finance Europe BV

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Upgraded to (P)Aa2 from (P)Aa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3

..Issuer: Roche Holdings Inc.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Upgraded to (P)Aa2 from (P)Aa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3

..Issuer: Roche Kapitalmarkt AG

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Aa2 from Aa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Roche Holding AG

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Roche Finance Europe BV

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

..Issuer: Roche Holdings Inc.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Roche Holding AG

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Roche Finance Europe BV

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Roche Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Roche Kapitalmarkt AG

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche is a global healthcare company, with its pharmaceutical operations focused on the production of innovative medicines, and a world leader in diagnostics, with a strong product range. The company reported sales of CHF63 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Marie Fischer-Sabatie

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

