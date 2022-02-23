Moody's upgrades Rochester, NY's ratings to A1; assigns MIG1 to BANs; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a MIG1 rating to the City of Rochester, NY's $46 million Bond Anticipation Notes, 2022 Series I. Concurrently we have upgraded to A1 from A2 the city's outstanding issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings. The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's hypothetical general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating; there is no debt associated with the GOULT security. The outlook is stable. The city has approximately $328 million bonds and notes outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the issuer rating to A1 reflects the city's material improvement in budgetary management, governance and financial operations. The city's combined reserves (city and board of education (BOE)) have rebounded to now be at its highest level in the past five years. Budgetary management at the BOE has markedly improved following the significant reduction in reserves in 2019. Challenges at both the city and BOE remain and could put pressure on operations in the future. The rating further includes a substantial, regionally important tax base and manageable long-term liability profile.

We consider the outstanding rated debt to be GOLT because of limitations under New York State law on property tax levy increases. The lack of distinction between the A1 GOLT rating and the A1 issuer rating reflects the city council's ability to override the property tax cap and the faith and credit pledge in support of debt service.

The assignment of MIG 1 on the city's notes reflects the city's recently improved credit position and frequent market access.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the city's A1 rating reflects the expectation that reserves and liquidity will remain sound in the next two years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ability to manage through various challenges posed to both the city and BOE over the next several years

- Continued strong budgetary management

- Further improvement in reserves and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to maintain improved budgetary management

- Reduction in reserves

- Return to poor governance between the city and BOE

- Downgrade of the city's issuer rating (BAN)

LEGAL SECURITY

All general obligation debt is backed by a general obligation pledge as limited by New York State's legislative cap on property taxes (Chapter 97 (Part A) of the Laws of the State of New York, 2011) as well as the pledge of its faith and credit.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The notes will provide original financing of $10.2 million and renew $35.8 million in existing bond anticipation notes.

PROFILE

The city, located between Syracuse (A1 stable) and Buffalo (A1 stable), encompasses 37 square miles in Monroe County (A2 stable) on Lake Ontario. The City is one of the Big 5 cities in New York, which means the school district is a component unit of the City. The city is the third largest in the state with an estimated population 206,848 as of 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Robert Weber

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Douglas Goldmacher

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

